20 most valuable hockey cards worth a fortune, from Gretzky to McDavid

The hockey card market has witnessed staggering sales, with collectors paying premium prices for rare and historically significant cards. The most expensive hockey cards stand out because they are rare hence valuable. Discover some of the most valuable hockey cards ever sold, featuring some of the sport's NHL legends like Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

1951 Parkhurst Gordie Howe #66 Rookie (L), 1979 Topps Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 (C), 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 (R). Photo: @Heritage_Sport on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The value of a hockey card depends on factors like rarity, condition, and the player featured .

. Some rare hockey cards have sold for hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars at auctions.

One of the most valuable hockey cards of all time is the 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18, worth $3.7 million.

Most valuable hockey cards

Card Price 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-GL Wayne Gretzky/ Mario Lemieux Game-Used Patch Card (#1/1) - PSA Authentic $73,200 1951 Parkhurst Base Maurice Richard #4 PSA 8.5 NM-MT+ $75,000 1985 O-Pee-Chee Base Mario Lemieux #9 GEM - MT 10 $80,000 1985 O-Pee-Chee Base Mario Lemieux #9 PSA 9 Mint $83,216 2015 Upper Deck SP Authentic Future Watch Connor McDavid Rookie Autograph #226 /999 BGS 10 $85,100 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-LC Mario Lemieux/ Sidney Crosby Game-Used Dual-Patch Card (#1/1) - PSA Authentic $86,400 1958 Topps Base Bobby Hull #66 PSA 8 NM-MT $102,000 2005-2006 Upper Deck The Cup Alexander Ovechkin Rookie Patch Autograph #179 /99 BGS 9 Mint $105,780 2020 Skybox Metal Universe Retro Precious Metal Gems Gold Connor McDavid #R-30 1/1 PSA 8 NM-MT $106,200 2006 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Signatures Logos Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph #SLWG 1/1 $114,000 2005 Upper Deck The Cup Sidney Crosby Rookie Patch Autograph /99 $145,000 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Exquisite Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #97 /97 PSA 10 $144,000 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection NHL Shield Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph $145,000 2020 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Gold Sidney Crosby 1/1 $164,000 Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey Autographed Rookie Patches Gold Rainbow 8/8 #179 BGS 8/10 Autograph $182,400 1951 Parkhurst Gordie Howe #66 Rookie $205,200 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #197 /99 $228,000 1966 Topps Bobby Orr Rookie Card #35 $276,000 1979 Topps Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 $1,290,000 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 $3,750,000

20. 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-GL Wayne Gretzky/Mario Lemieux Game-Used Patch Card (#1/1) - PSA Authentic

The 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-GL Wayne Gretzky/Mario Lemieux Game-Used Patch Card (#1/1) - PSA Authentic. Photo: @hockey_cards_gongshow on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price : $73,200

: $73,200 Sale year : September 2023

: September 2023 Player : Wayne Gretzky & Mario Lemieux

: Wayne Gretzky & Mario Lemieux Grade: PSA Authentic

The 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-GL is among the valuable hockey cards featuring Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, the greatest hockey players in NHL history. A PSA Authentic of this card just sold publicly for the first time for $73,200 in September 2023 via Goldin.

19. 1951 Parkhurst Base Maurice Richard #4 PSA 8.5 NM-MT+

The 1951 Parkhurst Base Maurice Richard #4 PSA 8.5 NM-MT+. Photo: @BuffaloInBoston on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $75,000

: $75,000 Sale year: July 2021

July 2021 Player : Maurice Richard

: Maurice Richard Grade: PSA 8.5 NM-MT+

The 1951 Parkhurst Maurice Richard #4 card, graded PSA 8.5 (Near Mint-Mint+), is a rare and valuable piece of hockey history. It comes from Parkhurst’s first significant post-war hockey set and is highly sought after by collectors. In July 2021, a copy of this card sold for $75,000.

18. 1985 O-Pee-Chee Base Mario Lemieux #9 GEM - MT 10

The 1985 O-Pee-Chee Base Mario Lemieux #9 GEM - MT 10. Photo: @Heritage_Sport on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $80,000

: $80,000 Sale year : 2023

: 2023 Player : Mario Lemieux

: Mario Lemieux Grade: GEM - MT 10

The 1985 O-Pee-Chee Mario Lemieux #9 rookie card, graded GEM-MT 10 (Gem Mint) by PSA, is one of the most iconic modern hockey cards. Featuring one of the greatest players in NHL history, a GEM-MT 10 copy sold for $80,000 in January 2023.

17. 1985 O-Pee-Chee Base Mario Lemieux #9 PSA 9 Mint

The 1985 O-Pee-Chee Base Mario Lemieux #9 PSA 9 Mint. Photo: @GoldinCo on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $83,216

: $83,216 Sale year : 2023

: 2023 Player : Mario Lemieux

: Mario Lemieux Grade: PSA 9 Mint

The 1985 O-Pee-Chee Mario Lemieux #9 rookie card, graded PSA 9 (Mint), is one of the most important rookie cards of hockey's most gifted player. Mario Lemieux's size and skill made him the most feared player in the league. In 2023, a PSA 9 copy sold for $83,216.

16. 2015 Upper Deck SP Authentic Future Watch Connor McDavid Rookie Autograph #226 /999 BGS 10

The 2015 Upper Deck SP Authentic Future Watch Connor McDavid Rookie Autograph #226 /999 BGS 10. Photo: @GoldinCo on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $85,100

: $85,100 Sale year : March 2021

: March 2021 Player : Connor McDavid

: Connor McDavid Grade: BGS 10

This card features Connor McDavid’s 2015 Upper Deck SP Authentic Future Watch Rookie Autograph #226. It stands as one of the most sought-after modern hockey rookie cards. In March 2021, a BGS 10 copy of this card sold for $85,100, highlighting McDavid’s status in the NHL.

15. 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-LC Mario Lemieux/Sidney Crosby Game-Used Dual-Patch Card (#1/1) - PSA Authentic

The 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-LC Mario Lemieux/Sidney Crosby Game-Used Dual-Patch Card (#1/1) - PSA Authentic. Photo: @SCCTradingCards on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $86,400

: $86,400 Sale year : May 2022

: May 2022 Players : Mario Lemieux & Sidney Crosby

: Mario Lemieux & Sidney Crosby Grade: PSA Authentic

The 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-LC is a rare hockey card featuring Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby. Graded PSA Authentic, the card was sold for $86,400 in May 2022. It is one of the most valuable hockey cards because it showcases two of the greatest Pittsburgh Penguins players in history.

14. 1958 Topps Base Bobby Hull #66 PSA 8 NM-MT

The 1958 Topps Base Bobby Hull #66 PSA 8 NM-MT. Photo: @NoHoldsCards on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $102,000

: $102,000 Sale year : May 2017

: May 2017 Player : Bobby Hull

: Bobby Hull Grade: PSA 8 NM-MT

The 1958 Topps Base Bobby Hull #66 features a young Bobby Hull, who later became one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history. In May 2017, one of the few copies of this 1958 Topps Base Bobby Hull card graded PSA 8 NM-MT was sold for $102,000 at Robert Edward Auctions.

13. 2005-2006 Upper Deck The Cup Alexander Ovechkin Rookie Patch Autograph #179 /99 BGS 9 Mint

The 2005-2006 Upper Deck The Cup Alexander Ovechkin Rookie Patch Autograph #179 /99 BGS 9 Mint. Photo: @GoldinCo on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $105,780

: $105,780 Sale year : October 2022

: October 2022 Player : Alexander Ovechkin

: Alexander Ovechkin Grade: BGS 9 Mint

In 2021, a 2005 Upper Deck The Cup Alexander Ovechkin Rookie Patch Autograph card (#179/99) sold for $105,780. It was graded BGS 9 (Mint) and is one of the most wanted rookie cards of Ovechkin, featuring both a jersey patch and his autograph.

12. 2020 Skybox Metal Universe Retro Precious Metal Gems Gold Connor McDavid #R-30 1/1 PSA 8 NM-MT

The 2020 Skybox Metal Universe Retro Precious Metal Gems Gold Connor McDavid #R-30 1/1 PSA 8 NM-MT. Photo: @BuffaloInBoston on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $106,200

: $106,200 Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Player : Connor McDavid

: Connor McDavid Grade: PSA 8 NM-MT

2020 Skybox Metal Universe Retro Precious Metal Gems Gold Connor McDavid #R-30 1/1 features Connor McDavid, one of the highest-paid NHL players, in a white Edmonton sweater, captain's "C" highly visible, on this unique PMG parallel collectible. In 2022, a grade NM-MT 8 of this card was sold for $106,200. The limited-edition piece is serial-numbered 1/1.

11. 2006 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Signatures Logos Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph #SLWG 1/1

The 2006 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Signatures Logos Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph #SLWG 1/1. Photo: @Heritage_Sport on X

Sale price : $114,000

: $114,000 Sale year : 2023

: 2023 Player : Wayne Gretzky

: Wayne Gretzky Grade: 8 NM-MT

The 2006 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Signatures Logos Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph #SLWG 1/1 is a very rare hockey card. The card is special because there is only one in the world. It was graded PSA 10 (Gem Mint), which means it is in perfect condition. In 2023, it sold for $114,000.

10. 2005 Upper Deck The Cup Sidney Crosby Rookie Patch Autograph /99

2005 Upper Deck The Cup Sidney Crosby Rookie Patch Autograph /99. Photo: @GoldinCo on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $125,200

: $125,200 Sale year : June 2020

: June 2020 Player : Sidney Crosby

: Sidney Crosby Grade: BGS 10

The 2005 Upper Deck The Cup Sidney Crosby Rookie Patch Autograph /99 is a rare hockey card featuring Sidney Crosby’s signature (autograph) and a piece of his game-worn jersey (patch). There are only 99 copies of this card. It was graded in excellent condition and sold for $125,200 in June 2020.

9. 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Exquisite Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #97 /97 PSA 10

The 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Exquisite Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #97 /97 PSA 10. Photo: @GoldinCo on X (modified by author)

Sale price: $144,000

$144,000 Sale year: February 2022

February 2022 Player: Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid Grade: PSA 10

The 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Exquisite Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #97 /97 card features Connor McDavid's autograph and a piece of his game-worn jersey (patch). There are only 97 copies of this card. It was graded BGS 9.5 (Gem Mint) and sold for $144,000 in February 2022.

8. 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection NHL Shield Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph

The 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection NHL Shield Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph. Photo: @FrameworthSport on X

Sale price : $145,000

: $145,000 Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Player : Wayne Gretzky

: Wayne Gretzky Grade: BGS 8.5 NM-MT

The 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection NHL Shield Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph card is a rare and highly sought-after collectible, known for its limited production and unique design. It was graded BGS 8.5 (Near Mint-Mint Plus) and sold for $145,000 in 2022.

7. 2020 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Gold Sidney Crosby 1/1

The 2020 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Gold Sidney Crosby 1/1 PSA 8 NM-MT. Photo: @CenterIceCC on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $164,000

: $164,000 Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Player : Sidney Crosby

: Sidney Crosby Grade: PSA 8 NM-MT

The 2020 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Gold Sidney Crosby 1/1 card is a unique, one-of-a-kind collectible with a stunning gold design. Featuring one of the famous athletes, it was graded PSA 8 (Near Mint-Mint) and sold for $164,000 in 2022.

6. Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey Autographed Rookie Patches Gold Rainbow 8/8 #179 BGS 8/10 Autograph

The Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey Autographed Rookie Patches Gold Rainbow 8/8 #179 BGS 8/10 Autograph. Photo: @KenGoldin on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $182,400

: $182,400 Sale year : 2023

: 2023 Player : Alex Ovechkin

: Alex Ovechkin Grade: PSA 10

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players to ever play hockey and is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer. In 2023, a PSA 10 graded copy of Ovi's The Cup Rookie Patch Autograph #179 sold for $182,400 at Goldin Auctions. Ovechkin's 2005 The Cup RPA is limited to 99 copies and is the most common in comparison to the other variations.

5. 1951 Parkhurst Gordie Howe #66 Rookie

The 1951 Parkhurst Gordie Howe #66 Rookie Card. Photo: @Heritage_Sport on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $205,200

: $205,200 Sale year : May 2021

: May 2021 Player : Gordie Howe

: Gordie Howe Grade: PSA 8.5 NM-Mint+

The 1951 Parkhurst Gordie Howe #66 Rookie Card is the only recognised rookie card of "Mr. Hockey" and the most important card in the set. This card is rare in high condition, and its PSA 8.5 (NM-Mint+) grade makes it even more valuable. It sold for $205,200 in May 2021.

4. 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #197 /99

2015 Upper Deck The Cup Connor McDavid (Rookie Autograph Patch-Level 2) #197 PSA Gem Mint 10. Photo: @Heritage_Sport on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $228,000

: $228,000 Sale year : 24 July 2022

: 24 July 2022 Player : Connor McDavid

: Connor McDavid Grade: PSA 10 Gem Min

The 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #197 /99 card is one of only 99 copies and is graded PSA 10 (Gem Mint), making it a rare and highly . The card sold for $228,000 at Heritage Auctions in July 2022. Following this sale, the other PSA 10 Gem Mint copy sold for over $200,000 a month later.

3. 1966 Topps Bobby Orr Rookie Card #35

The 1966 Topps Bobby Orr Rookie Card #35 BGS 10. Photo: PSA (modified by author)

Sale price : $276,000

: $276,000 Sale year : February 2021

: February 2021 Player : Bobby Orr

: Bobby Orr Grade: BGS 10

The 1966 Topps Bobby Orr Rookie Card #35 is one of the most iconic cards in hockey history, featuring the legendary Bobby Orr. This particular card was sold for $276,000 in February 2021. It is one of only two cards to achieve a BVG 10 rating out of a total of 276.

2. 1979 Topps Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 PSA 10 Gem Mint

The 1979 Topps Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 PSA 10 Gem Mint. Photo: @spittinchiclets on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $1,290,000

: $1,290,000 Sale year : December 2020

: December 2020 Player : Wayne Gretzky

: Wayne Gretzky Grade: PSA 10 Gem Mint

The 1979 Topps Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 features a young Wayne Gretzky, one of the richest athletes in the world. He was known as “The Great One” at the beginning of his legendary career. A PSA 10 Gem Mint condition of this card was sold for $1.2 million in August 2022 at Heritage Auctions, setting a record for the sale of a hockey card.

1. 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18

The 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 PSA 10 Gem Mint. Photo: @Heritage_Sport on X (modified by author)

Sale price : $3,750,000

: $3,750,000 Sale year : May 2021

: May 2021 Player : Wayne Gretzky

: Wayne Gretzky Grade: PSA 10 Gem Mint

The 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 is the most expensive hockey card of all time. A PSA 10 Gem Mint condition of this card was sold for $3.75 million in a private sale brokered through Heritage Auctions, making it the most valuable hockey card ever sold and one of the most valuable sports cards ever sold.

What hockey cards sold for $5 million?

As of April 2025, no hockey card has sold for $5 million. The highest recorded sale is a 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card, which sold for $3.75 million in May 2021.

Are 90's hockey cards worth anything?

Most hockey cards from the 1990s are not worth much due to mass production during the era.

Are Wayne Gretzky hockey cards worth anything?

Wayne Gretzky's hockey cards are highly valuable, especially his rookie cards, such as the 1979 O-Pee-Chee and Topps rookie cards, which can sell for millions of dollars.

What are some of the most valuable hockey cards from the 70's?

Some of the most valuable hockey cards from the 1970s include the Wayne Gretzky's 1979 O-Pee-Chee rookie card, valued up to $3.75 million (PSA 10) and his 1979 Topps rookie card which sold for $1.29 million (PSA 10).

The world of rare collectibles features some of the most valuable hockey cards, which are worth a fortune. From Wayne Gretzky to Bobby Orr, these cards highlight the most recognised players in hockey history.

