20 most valuable hockey cards worth a fortune, from Gretzky to McDavid
The hockey card market has witnessed staggering sales, with collectors paying premium prices for rare and historically significant cards. The most expensive hockey cards stand out because they are rare hence valuable. Discover some of the most valuable hockey cards ever sold, featuring some of the sport's NHL legends like Gretzky and Bobby Orr.
Key takeaways
- The value of a hockey card depends on factors like rarity, condition, and the player featured.
- Some rare hockey cards have sold for hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars at auctions.
- One of the most valuable hockey cards of all time is the 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18, worth $3.7 million.
Most valuable hockey cards
We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. We used data from credible sources, including Forbes, Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), Beckett Grading Services (BGS), Heritage Auctions, and Goldin Auctions, to create this list of the most expensive baseball cards.
20. 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-GL Wayne Gretzky/Mario Lemieux Game-Used Patch Card (#1/1) - PSA Authentic
- Sale price: $73,200
- Sale year: September 2023
- Player: Wayne Gretzky & Mario Lemieux
- Grade: PSA Authentic
The 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-GL is among the valuable hockey cards featuring Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, the greatest hockey players in NHL history. A PSA Authentic of this card just sold publicly for the first time for $73,200 in September 2023 via Goldin.
19. 1951 Parkhurst Base Maurice Richard #4 PSA 8.5 NM-MT+
- Sale price: $75,000
- Sale year: July 2021
- Player: Maurice Richard
- Grade: PSA 8.5 NM-MT+
The 1951 Parkhurst Maurice Richard #4 card, graded PSA 8.5 (Near Mint-Mint+), is a rare and valuable piece of hockey history. It comes from Parkhurst’s first significant post-war hockey set and is highly sought after by collectors. In July 2021, a copy of this card sold for $75,000.
18. 1985 O-Pee-Chee Base Mario Lemieux #9 GEM - MT 10
- Sale price: $80,000
- Sale year: 2023
- Player: Mario Lemieux
- Grade: GEM - MT 10
The 1985 O-Pee-Chee Mario Lemieux #9 rookie card, graded GEM-MT 10 (Gem Mint) by PSA, is one of the most iconic modern hockey cards. Featuring one of the greatest players in NHL history, a GEM-MT 10 copy sold for $80,000 in January 2023.
17. 1985 O-Pee-Chee Base Mario Lemieux #9 PSA 9 Mint
- Sale price: $83,216
- Sale year: 2023
- Player: Mario Lemieux
- Grade: PSA 9 Mint
The 1985 O-Pee-Chee Mario Lemieux #9 rookie card, graded PSA 9 (Mint), is one of the most important rookie cards of hockey's most gifted player. Mario Lemieux's size and skill made him the most feared player in the league. In 2023, a PSA 9 copy sold for $83,216.
16. 2015 Upper Deck SP Authentic Future Watch Connor McDavid Rookie Autograph #226 /999 BGS 10
- Sale price: $85,100
- Sale year: March 2021
- Player: Connor McDavid
- Grade: BGS 10
This card features Connor McDavid’s 2015 Upper Deck SP Authentic Future Watch Rookie Autograph #226. It stands as one of the most sought-after modern hockey rookie cards. In March 2021, a BGS 10 copy of this card sold for $85,100, highlighting McDavid’s status in the NHL.
15. 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-LC Mario Lemieux/Sidney Crosby Game-Used Dual-Patch Card (#1/1) - PSA Authentic
- Sale price: $86,400
- Sale year: May 2022
- Players: Mario Lemieux & Sidney Crosby
- Grade: PSA Authentic
The 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DS-LC is a rare hockey card featuring Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby. Graded PSA Authentic, the card was sold for $86,400 in May 2022. It is one of the most valuable hockey cards because it showcases two of the greatest Pittsburgh Penguins players in history.
14. 1958 Topps Base Bobby Hull #66 PSA 8 NM-MT
- Sale price: $102,000
- Sale year: May 2017
- Player: Bobby Hull
- Grade: PSA 8 NM-MT
The 1958 Topps Base Bobby Hull #66 features a young Bobby Hull, who later became one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history. In May 2017, one of the few copies of this 1958 Topps Base Bobby Hull card graded PSA 8 NM-MT was sold for $102,000 at Robert Edward Auctions.
13. 2005-2006 Upper Deck The Cup Alexander Ovechkin Rookie Patch Autograph #179 /99 BGS 9 Mint
- Sale price: $105,780
- Sale year: October 2022
- Player: Alexander Ovechkin
- Grade: BGS 9 Mint
In 2021, a 2005 Upper Deck The Cup Alexander Ovechkin Rookie Patch Autograph card (#179/99) sold for $105,780. It was graded BGS 9 (Mint) and is one of the most wanted rookie cards of Ovechkin, featuring both a jersey patch and his autograph.
12. 2020 Skybox Metal Universe Retro Precious Metal Gems Gold Connor McDavid #R-30 1/1 PSA 8 NM-MT
- Sale price: $106,200
- Sale year: 2022
- Player: Connor McDavid
- Grade: PSA 8 NM-MT
2020 Skybox Metal Universe Retro Precious Metal Gems Gold Connor McDavid #R-30 1/1 features Connor McDavid, one of the highest-paid NHL players, in a white Edmonton sweater, captain's "C" highly visible, on this unique PMG parallel collectible. In 2022, a grade NM-MT 8 of this card was sold for $106,200. The limited-edition piece is serial-numbered 1/1.
11. 2006 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Signatures Logos Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph #SLWG 1/1
- Sale price: $114,000
- Sale year: 2023
- Player: Wayne Gretzky
- Grade: 8 NM-MT
The 2006 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Signatures Logos Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph #SLWG 1/1 is a very rare hockey card. The card is special because there is only one in the world. It was graded PSA 10 (Gem Mint), which means it is in perfect condition. In 2023, it sold for $114,000.
10. 2005 Upper Deck The Cup Sidney Crosby Rookie Patch Autograph /99
- Sale price: $125,200
- Sale year: June 2020
- Player: Sidney Crosby
- Grade: BGS 10
The 2005 Upper Deck The Cup Sidney Crosby Rookie Patch Autograph /99 is a rare hockey card featuring Sidney Crosby’s signature (autograph) and a piece of his game-worn jersey (patch). There are only 99 copies of this card. It was graded in excellent condition and sold for $125,200 in June 2020.
9. 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Exquisite Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #97 /97 PSA 10
- Sale price: $144,000
- Sale year: February 2022
- Player: Connor McDavid
- Grade: PSA 10
The 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Exquisite Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #97 /97 card features Connor McDavid's autograph and a piece of his game-worn jersey (patch). There are only 97 copies of this card. It was graded BGS 9.5 (Gem Mint) and sold for $144,000 in February 2022.
8. 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection NHL Shield Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph
- Sale price: $145,000
- Sale year: 2022
- Player: Wayne Gretzky
- Grade: BGS 8.5 NM-MT
The 2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection NHL Shield Wayne Gretzky Patch Autograph card is a rare and highly sought-after collectible, known for its limited production and unique design. It was graded BGS 8.5 (Near Mint-Mint Plus) and sold for $145,000 in 2022.
7. 2020 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Gold Sidney Crosby 1/1
- Sale price: $164,000
- Sale year: 2022
- Player: Sidney Crosby
- Grade: PSA 8 NM-MT
The 2020 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Gold Sidney Crosby 1/1 card is a unique, one-of-a-kind collectible with a stunning gold design. Featuring one of the famous athletes, it was graded PSA 8 (Near Mint-Mint) and sold for $164,000 in 2022.
6. Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals 2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey Autographed Rookie Patches Gold Rainbow 8/8 #179 BGS 8/10 Autograph
- Sale price: $182,400
- Sale year: 2023
- Player: Alex Ovechkin
- Grade: PSA 10
Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players to ever play hockey and is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer. In 2023, a PSA 10 graded copy of Ovi's The Cup Rookie Patch Autograph #179 sold for $182,400 at Goldin Auctions. Ovechkin's 2005 The Cup RPA is limited to 99 copies and is the most common in comparison to the other variations.
5. 1951 Parkhurst Gordie Howe #66 Rookie
- Sale price: $205,200
- Sale year: May 2021
- Player: Gordie Howe
- Grade: PSA 8.5 NM-Mint+
The 1951 Parkhurst Gordie Howe #66 Rookie Card is the only recognised rookie card of "Mr. Hockey" and the most important card in the set. This card is rare in high condition, and its PSA 8.5 (NM-Mint+) grade makes it even more valuable. It sold for $205,200 in May 2021.
4. 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #197 /99
- Sale price: $228,000
- Sale year: 24 July 2022
- Player: Connor McDavid
- Grade: PSA 10 Gem Min
The 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Autograph #197 /99 card is one of only 99 copies and is graded PSA 10 (Gem Mint), making it a rare and highly valuable card. The card sold for $228,000 at Heritage Auctions in July 2022. Following this sale, the other PSA 10 Gem Mint copy sold for over $200,000 a month later.
3. 1966 Topps Bobby Orr Rookie Card #35
- Sale price: $276,000
- Sale year: February 2021
- Player: Bobby Orr
- Grade: BGS 10
The 1966 Topps Bobby Orr Rookie Card #35 is one of the most iconic cards in hockey history, featuring the legendary Bobby Orr. This particular card was sold for $276,000 in February 2021. It is one of only two cards to achieve a BVG 10 rating out of a total of 276.
2. 1979 Topps Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 PSA 10 Gem Mint
- Sale price: $1,290,000
- Sale year: December 2020
- Player: Wayne Gretzky
- Grade: PSA 10 Gem Mint
The 1979 Topps Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 features a young Wayne Gretzky, one of the richest athletes in the world. He was known as “The Great One” at the beginning of his legendary career. A PSA 10 Gem Mint condition of this card was sold for $1.2 million in August 2022 at Heritage Auctions, setting a record for the sale of a hockey card.
1. 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18
- Sale price: $3,750,000
- Sale year: May 2021
- Player: Wayne Gretzky
- Grade: PSA 10 Gem Mint
The 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card #18 is the most expensive hockey card of all time. A PSA 10 Gem Mint condition of this card was sold for $3.75 million in a private sale brokered through Heritage Auctions, making it the most valuable hockey card ever sold and one of the most valuable sports cards ever sold.
What hockey cards sold for $5 million?
As of April 2025, no hockey card has sold for $5 million. The highest recorded sale is a 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card, which sold for $3.75 million in May 2021.
Are 90's hockey cards worth anything?
Most hockey cards from the 1990s are not worth much due to mass production during the era.
Are Wayne Gretzky hockey cards worth anything?
Wayne Gretzky's hockey cards are highly valuable, especially his rookie cards, such as the 1979 O-Pee-Chee and Topps rookie cards, which can sell for millions of dollars.
What are some of the most valuable hockey cards from the 70's?
Some of the most valuable hockey cards from the 1970s include the Wayne Gretzky's 1979 O-Pee-Chee rookie card, valued up to $3.75 million (PSA 10) and his 1979 Topps rookie card which sold for $1.29 million (PSA 10).
The world of rare collectibles features some of the most valuable hockey cards, which are worth a fortune. From Wayne Gretzky to Bobby Orr, these cards highlight the most recognised players in hockey history.
