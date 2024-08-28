How much is a Princess Diana Beanie Baby worth? Here is how to tell

In the 90s, Beanie Babies were a childhood must-have. Collecting the prized plush dolls became a frenzy for aficionados because of their desirability, exclusivity, and limited availability. The Princess Diana Beanie Baby bears the true identity of a collector's item as it holds the legacy of the People's Princess. What is a Princess Diana Beanie Baby worth?

Collector's items worldwide fetch hefty prices, running into millions of dollars. The purple toy's commemorative legacy is what makes it so valuable. Therefore, it is necessary to understand what determines the value of a Princess Diana Beanie Baby.

How much is a Princess Diana Beanie Baby worth today?

Third-party marketing platforms like eBay list the 1997 Princess Diana Beanie Baby for between $5 and $900,000.

According to TyCollector, the toy's manufacturer, the doll's worth stood between $7 and $175 as of 12 December 2023. Here is a summary of the collector's selling ranges and values of the toy in mint conditions.

Production country Swing tag Tush tag Selling range Worth China No-space PVC $25–$75 $48 China No-space PE $5–$25 $12 China Space PE $13–$20 $14 China Space PE $10–$25 $18 China Space PE $4–$9 $7 Indonesia No-space PVC $25–$138 $91 Indonesia No-space PVC with Canadian tush tag $100–$200 $175 Indonesia No-space PE $11–$56 $28 Indonesia Space PE $9–$30 $18

How do I know if my Princess Diana Beanie Baby is worth the money?

Based on the above values, the only Princess Beanie Babies that can fetch the highest prices are those with Canadian custom tush tags from Indonesia.

Collectors value original plushies with swing and tush tags with the original embroidered rose. The TyCollector adds that the cost of the bear without a swing tag is 5% to 15% lower than a similar doll with a mint tag.

How do I tell if my Princess Diana Beanie Baby is a first-edition?

While collectors can easily access and buy the Princess Diana Beanie Baby on eBay, Amazon, Facebook Marketplace, or Etsy, proof of rarity is difficult to establish as production and inventory records have never been released. Here is a list of standard features on the first edition of the children's toy.

1. No-space version on the swing tag

First-edition swing tags often have a space or no-space description. The swing tag includes a four-line poem dedicated to Lady Di and four lines of text showing where donated proceeds will go. The no-space swing tag is believed to have been included in the first versions produced in China.

2. Production location

According to the TyCollector, the first dolls may have been produced in China. The 1990s toys featured a 'Handmade in China' text. However, evidence suggests that production in Indonesia may have started around the same time.

While the exact production dates have yet to be revealed, collectors believe some first-edition dolls may have been produced in Indonesian factories. This means that swing tags of 1997 dolls may feature 'Handmade in Indonesia' or 'Handmade in China' texts. However, since production in Indonesia was short-lived, they are favoured in the market.

2. PVC pellet stuffing

Early versions of the China-made commemorative plushies were stuffed with PVC pellets. The type of stuffing is noted at the back of the tush tag. Production of later editions included PE stuffing.

4. The Canadian custom tag

The Canadian tags are an authentication requirement for imported upholstered and stuffed products. The tag contains content specifications of the stuffing and production location. The most expensive items sold had three tags, including the Canadian custom tags.

Why did they make a Princess Diana Beanie Baby?

The Princess Diana Beanie Baby plaything is a royal-purple bear-shaped plush toy emblazoned with a white rose. It was released on 29 October 1997 by Ty Inc's CEO, Ty Warner, in commemoration of Lady Di, an influential leader of the time.

At the time, the purple plush bear was worth between $5 and $7, with its sale proceeds benefiting the Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Fund. The initial toy shipment, which raised $21,880,000 for the most famous royal of the time, limited sales to just twelve pieces per licensed retailer.

Which Princess Diana Beanie Baby is worth the most?

The 1st edition of the Princess Diana Beanie Baby, sold in October 1997, is listed at a higher cost than others. However, factors such as the doll's condition and stuffing can affect its price. Since the PVC stuffing is believed to have been used in the first edition, it sells at a higher cost than PE pellets.

How many Princess Diana Beanie Babies were made?

According to Vanity Fair, production of the commemorative plushies was halted in 1999. While the number of toys produced remains unclear, collectors and aficionados believe millions were manufactured.

The 1990s craze for plush toys, especially commemorative ones, forced the Princess Diana Beanie Baby's worth to ridiculous heights. Valuers estimate the plush toy's actual cost to be between $7 and $175. However, some sellers have quoted figures as high as $900,000.

