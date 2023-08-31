33 hot hockey players who could melt the ice rink with their looks
Ice hockey is a worldwide sport that is particularly popular in the United States and Canada. There are numerous hot hockey players in the NHL to keep an eye out for. Discover some of the most attractive hockey players in the world.
Hockey is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated sports in the Western world, not only for being entertaining but also for having some good-looking players. These hot celebrities in the NHL and beyond are exceptionally talented individuals who boast successful careers thanks to their outstanding performances in the field.
List of hot hockey players
Hockey is one of the popular sports and offers some extraordinary ice activities. One of the greatest reasons to watch hockey games is the handsome athletes competing on the field. In addition to their good looks, these players are also known for their outstanding skills. Here are the hottest hockey players.
1. Henrik Lundqvist
Henrik Lundqvist is a prominent Swedish former professional ice hockey goaltender. He played his entire fifteen-season career with the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. He holds the record for most wins by a European-born goaltender in the NHL.
2. Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby is a professional Canadian ice hockey player and captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 2007, he became the youngest National Hockey League team captain.
3. Andrew Ference
Andrew Ference is a retired Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman. Ference played in the National Hockey League for several teams, including Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins.
4. Brendan Smith
Brendan Smith is a Canadian ice hockey defenceman for the New Jersey Devils. Brendan made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings in 2011. He formerly played college hockey at the University of Wisconsin and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
5. Derick Brassard
Derick Brassard is a Canadian ice hockey player who is currently an unrestricted free agent. Throughout his career, he has played for several NHL teams, including the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers.
6. Carey Price
Carey Price is a Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender who has spent his entire National Hockey League career with the Montreal Canadiens. Price is widely regarded as one of the best goaltenders in the NHL and has achieved numerous accolades and records over the course of his career.
7. Tom Wilson
Tom Wilson is among the most attractive hockey players in the NHL. He plays as a right winger for the Washington Capitals He was selected by the Capitals in the first round in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He won a Stanley Cup title with the Capitals in 2018.
8. Jonathan Ericsson
Jonathan Ericsson is a Swedish ice hockey defenceman who is currently an unrestricted free agent. He made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2007-2008 season. He won a silver medal for Sweden at the 2014 Olympics.
9. Brian Dumoulin
Brian Joseph Dumoulin plays as a defenseman for the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League. The Carolina Hurricanes selected him in the 2nd round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He formerly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
10. Kris Letang
Kristopher Joseph Pierre Irwin Letang is the defenceman and alternate captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005. He won Stanley Cup Championships with the team in 2009, 2016 and 2017.
11. Darcy Kuemper
Darcy Kuemper is a Canadian goaltender who made his NHL debut as a member of the Minnesota Wild in 2013. He has played for various NHL teams, such as the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche. In 2022, he won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche.
12. Tyler Seguin
Tyler Paul Seguin is a prominent ice hockey centre and alternate captain for the Dallas Stars. He was selected second overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins and later won the 2011 Stanley Cup Championship as a rookie.
13. Sean Monahan
Sean Monahan is a Canadian ice hockey centre for the Montreal Canadiens. He made his debut in 2010 for the Ottawa 67's and was drafted sixth overall by the Calgary Flames in 2013.
14. Ian McCoshen
Ian James McCoshen is an American ice hockey defenseman who is presently under contract with HC Bílí Tygři of the Czech Extraliga. He made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers during the 2016-2017 season. He played college hockey at Boston College.
15. Roman Josi
Roman Josi is a professional ice hockey player from Switzerland. He is a defenceman and captain of the Nashville Predators. He is known for his exceptional defenseman skills and leadership qualities.
16. Erik Karlsson
Erik Karlsson is a Swedish ice hockey defenceman for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is regarded as one of the best defensemen in the NHL. He is a three-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner as the NHL's best defenceman.
17. Aaron Ekblad
Aaron Ekblad is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenceman and alternate captain for the Florida Panthers. He has established himself as a prominent defenseman in the NHL and is known for his solid defensive skills and ability to contribute offensively.
18. Jonathan Bernier
Jonathan Bernier is a popular ice hockey goaltender. He has played for various NHL teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils.
19. Erik Gudbranson
Erik Gudbranson is a Canadian ice hockey defenseman who currently plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Throughout his career, he has played for several NHL teams, including the Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, and the Ottawa Senators again.
20. Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Bryan Toews is a Canadian professional ice hockey player who is an unrestricted free agent. He is best known for his outstanding career with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he served as the team's captain between 2008 and 2023.
21. Patrick Kane
Patrick Timothy Kane II is an American ice hockey right winger who is an unrestricted free agent. He previously played for the New York Rangers.
22. Jamie Benn
Jamie Randolph Benn is a Canadian ice hockey winger and captain of the Dallas Stars. He was drafted by the Dallas Stars 129th overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. During his junior hockey career, he played for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL).
23. Andy Andreoff
Andy Andreoff is a professional ice hockey player from Pickering, Canada. He plays for HC Sibir Novosibirsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. He previously played for the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders.
24. Miles Wood
Miles William Wood is an American ice hockey forward for the Colorado Avalanche. He commenced his NHL career with the New Jersey Devils during the 2015-16 season. He played college hockey at Boston College.
25. Nick Schmaltz
Nick Schmaltz is an American professional ice hockey centre for the Arizona Coyotes. He formerly played for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. The Chicago Blackhawks drafted him in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (20th overall).
26. Michal Kempny
Michal Kempný is a Czech professional ice hockey defenceman for the HC Sparta Praha in the Czech Extraliga. He previously played for HK 36 Skalica, HC Kometa Brno, HC Slavia Praha, Avangard Omsk, Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals.
27. Joe Pavelski
Joseph James Pavelski is an American ice hockey player and alternate captain for the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League. He won a silver medal with the United States national team at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
28. Ryan Murray
Ryan James Murray is a Canadian ice hockey defenceman who is currently an unrestricted free agent. He has played for various teams, such as the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche. He won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.
29. Chris Higgins
Christopher Robert Higgins is an American former ice hockey winger and current skills and development coach for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League. During his career, Chris played as a forward in the National Hockey League (NHL) for several teams, including Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers.
30. Alexander Wennberg
Alexander Wennberg is a Swedish ice hockey player for the Seattle Kraken. He previously played for the Djurgårdens IF, Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers. He was selected 14th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets and debuted for the team during the 2014-15 season.
31. Gabriel Landeskog
The Swedish ice hockey player is a left winger and captain of the Colorado Avalanche. Gabriel made his professional hockey debut in the Swedish Elite League at 16. He was selected second overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by Colorado.
32. Seth Jones
Jared Seth Jones is an American professional ice hockey defenseman and alternate captain for the Chicago Blackhawks. He was selected fourth overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and debuted with the team later that year.
33. Patrick Sharp
Patrick Sharp is a former ice hockey player from Canada. During his career, he played for numerous NHL teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. Upon his retirement as a player, he began working as an analyst for NBC Sports and a colour commentator for Blackhawks broadcasts on NBC Sports Chicago.
The NHL is regarded as one of the most celebrated and popular professional sports leagues in the United States of America and Canada. The world of hockey offers not only remarkable athletic potential but also a roster of wonderfully handsome athletes. The list above contains the hot hockey players who could melt the hearts of fans all around the world.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the best white rappers. White rappers have emerged as a unique and influential subset, leaving their indelible mark on the world of hip-hop. They have used the power of their words and narratives to create music that resonates with audiences worldwide.
Beyond their ethnicity, these artists have proven that their skill, lyrical prowess, and authenticity can transcend racial boundaries. Discover some of the best white rappers of all time.
Source: Legit.ng