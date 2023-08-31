33 hot hockey players who could melt the ice rink with their looks

Ice hockey is a worldwide sport that is particularly popular in the United States and Canada. There are numerous hot hockey players in the NHL to keep an eye out for. Discover some of the most attractive hockey players in the world.

Hot hockey players. Photo: Glenn James, Jana Chytilova

Hockey is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated sports in the Western world, not only for being entertaining but also for having some good-looking players. These hot celebrities in the NHL and beyond are exceptionally talented individuals who boast successful careers thanks to their outstanding performances in the field.

List of hot hockey players

Hockey is one of the popular sports and offers some extraordinary ice activities. One of the greatest reasons to watch hockey games is the handsome athletes competing on the field. In addition to their good looks, these players are also known for their outstanding skills. Here are the hottest hockey players.

1. Henrik Lundqvist

Henrik Lundqvist attends the "Open Heart" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on 15 June 2023 in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Henrik Lundqvist is a prominent Swedish former professional ice hockey goaltender. He played his entire fifteen-season career with the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. He holds the record for most wins by a European-born goaltender in the NHL.

2. Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on during a break in the action against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on 22 March 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Michael Martin

Sidney Crosby is a professional Canadian ice hockey player and captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 2007, he became the youngest National Hockey League team captain.

3. Andrew Ference

Andrew Ference #21 of the Edmonton Oilers prepares for a face off in a game against the Calgary Flames on 7 December 2013 at Rexall Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo: Andy Devlin

Andrew Ference is a retired Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman. Ference played in the National Hockey League for several teams, including Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins.

4. Brendan Smith

Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers looks on during the third period against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden on 28 February 2021 in New York City. Photo: Sarah Stier

Brendan Smith is a Canadian ice hockey defenceman for the New Jersey Devils. Brendan made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings in 2011. He formerly played college hockey at the University of Wisconsin and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

5. Derick Brassard

Derick Brassard #19 of the Ottawa Senators looks on during a break in the action against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on 27 November 2016 in New York City. Photo: Jared Silber

Derick Brassard is a Canadian ice hockey player who is currently an unrestricted free agent. Throughout his career, he has played for several NHL teams, including the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers.

6. Carey Price

Carey Price salutes the fans after setting a franchise record with 315 victories during the NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings at the Bell Centre on 12 March 2019. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis

Carey Price is a Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender who has spent his entire National Hockey League career with the Montreal Canadiens. Price is widely regarded as one of the best goaltenders in the NHL and has achieved numerous accolades and records over the course of his career.

7. Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals in action before the game against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena on 2 January 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Scott Taetsch

Tom Wilson is among the most attractive hockey players in the NHL. He plays as a right winger for the Washington Capitals He was selected by the Capitals in the first round in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He won a Stanley Cup title with the Capitals in 2018.

8. Jonathan Ericsson

Jonathan Ericsson #52 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on during a stoppage in play against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on 7 October 2017. Photo: Jana Chytilova

Jonathan Ericsson is a Swedish ice hockey defenceman who is currently an unrestricted free agent. He made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2007-2008 season. He won a silver medal for Sweden at the 2014 Olympics.

9. Brian Dumoulin

Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on in between play during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on 18 November 2021. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis

Brian Joseph Dumoulin plays as a defenseman for the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League. The Carolina Hurricanes selected him in the 2nd round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He formerly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

10. Kris Letang

Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on during the third period against the St. Louis Blues at PPG PAINTS Arena on 5 January 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Emilee Chinn

Kristopher Joseph Pierre Irwin Letang is the defenceman and alternate captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005. He won Stanley Cup Championships with the team in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

11. Darcy Kuemper

Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Arizona Coyotes stands in front of his net prior to the start of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Gila River Arena on 10 October 2019. Photo: Norm Hall

Darcy Kuemper is a Canadian goaltender who made his NHL debut as a member of the Minnesota Wild in 2013. He has played for various NHL teams, such as the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche. In 2022, he won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche.

12. Tyler Seguin

Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars in action against the Calgary Flames during Game Two of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on 5 May 2022. Photo: Derek Leung

Tyler Paul Seguin is a prominent ice hockey centre and alternate captain for the Dallas Stars. He was selected second overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins and later won the 2011 Stanley Cup Championship as a rookie.

13. Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan of the Calgary Flames waits for a faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on 22 February 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Claus Andersen

Sean Monahan is a Canadian ice hockey centre for the Montreal Canadiens. He made his debut in 2010 for the Ottawa 67's and was drafted sixth overall by the Calgary Flames in 2013.

14. Ian McCoshen

Ian McCoshen of the Boston College Eagles skates against the Northeastern Huskies in the semifinals of the annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament on 3 February 2015. Photo: Richard T Gagnon

Ian James McCoshen is an American ice hockey defenseman who is presently under contract with HC Bílí Tygři of the Czech Extraliga. He made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers during the 2016-2017 season. He played college hockey at Boston College.

15. Roman Josi

Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators poses for a portrait ahead of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center on 24 January 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire

Roman Josi is a professional ice hockey player from Switzerland. He is a defenceman and captain of the Nashville Predators. He is known for his exceptional defenseman skills and leadership qualities.

16. Erik Karlsson

Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks warms up before their game against the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center on 4 October 2021 in San Jose, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Erik Karlsson is a Swedish ice hockey defenceman for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is regarded as one of the best defensemen in the NHL. He is a three-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner as the NHL's best defenceman.

17. Aaron Ekblad

First overall pick Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers poses for a portrait during the 2014 NHL Entry Draft at Wells Fargo Center on June 27, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Vinnick

Aaron Ekblad is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenceman and alternate captain for the Florida Panthers. He has established himself as a prominent defenseman in the NHL and is known for his solid defensive skills and ability to contribute offensively.

18. Jonathan Bernier

Jonathan Bernier #45 of the New Jersey Devils prepares to ten net against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Prudential Center on 15 October 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Jonathan Bernier is a popular ice hockey goaltender. He has played for various NHL teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils.

19. Erik Gudbranson

Erik Gudbranson #44 of the Vancouver Canucks looks on from the bench during their NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena 17 November 2016. Photo: Jeff Vinnick

Erik Gudbranson is a Canadian ice hockey defenseman who currently plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Throughout his career, he has played for several NHL teams, including the Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, and the Ottawa Senators again.

20. Jonathan Toews

Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2016 in New York City. The Chicago Blackhawks won 2-1. Photo: Jared Silber

Jonathan Bryan Toews is a Canadian professional ice hockey player who is an unrestricted free agent. He is best known for his outstanding career with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he served as the team's captain between 2008 and 2023.

21. Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks awaits a face-off during the second period of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on January 11, 2022. Photo: Ben Jackson

Patrick Timothy Kane II is an American ice hockey right winger who is an unrestricted free agent. He previously played for the New York Rangers.

22. Jamie Benn

Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars waits for a faceoff in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on January 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Jamie Randolph Benn is a Canadian ice hockey winger and captain of the Dallas Stars. He was drafted by the Dallas Stars 129th overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. During his junior hockey career, he played for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

23. Andy Andreoff

Andy Andreoff #15 of the Los Angeles Kings smiles during warm up before the game against the Calgary Flames at Staples Center on October 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry How

Andy Andreoff is a professional ice hockey player from Pickering, Canada. He plays for HC Sibir Novosibirsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. He previously played for the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders.

24. Miles Wood

Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils waits for the face off during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on March 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Elsa

Miles William Wood is an American ice hockey forward for the Colorado Avalanche. He commenced his NHL career with the New Jersey Devils during the 2015-16 season. He played college hockey at Boston College.

25. Nick Schmaltz

Nick Schmaltz #8 of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks celebrates after the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championships at Amalie Arena on 9 April 2016. Photo: Elsa

Nick Schmaltz is an American professional ice hockey centre for the Arizona Coyotes. He formerly played for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. The Chicago Blackhawks drafted him in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (20th overall).

26. Michal Kempny

Michal Kempny skates on the ice in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena on 13 January 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Rob Carr

Michal Kempný is a Czech professional ice hockey defenceman for the HC Sparta Praha in the Czech Extraliga. He previously played for HK 36 Skalica, HC Kometa Brno, HC Slavia Praha, Avangard Omsk, Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals.

27. Joe Pavelski

Joe Pavelski #16 of the Dallas Stars skates against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena on 11 March 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers

Joseph James Pavelski is an American ice hockey player and alternate captain for the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League. He won a silver medal with the United States national team at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

28. Ryan Murray

Ryan Murray skates against the Los Angeles Kings on 21 October 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jamie Sabau

Ryan James Murray is a Canadian ice hockey defenceman who is currently an unrestricted free agent. He has played for various teams, such as the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche. He won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

29. Chris Higgins

Chris Higgins #20 of the Vancouver Canucks looks on before a face off in the second period against the New Jersey Devils on February 20, 2015. Photo: Elsa

Christopher Robert Higgins is an American former ice hockey winger and current skills and development coach for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League. During his career, Chris played as a forward in the National Hockey League (NHL) for several teams, including Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers.

30. Alexander Wennberg

Alexander Wennberg skates against the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center on October 24, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Doug Pensinger

Alexander Wennberg is a Swedish ice hockey player for the Seattle Kraken. He previously played for the Djurgårdens IF, Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers. He was selected 14th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets and debuted for the team during the 2014-15 season.

31. Gabriel Landeskog

Gabriel Landeskog looks on against the St. Louis Blues at the Pepsi Center on 7 April 2018 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Michael Martin

The Swedish ice hockey player is a left winger and captain of the Colorado Avalanche. Gabriel made his professional hockey debut in the Swedish Elite League at 16. He was selected second overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by Colorado.

32. Seth Jones

Seth Jones looks on prior to the game against the Detroit Red Wings at United Center on October 21, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Jared Seth Jones is an American professional ice hockey defenseman and alternate captain for the Chicago Blackhawks. He was selected fourth overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and debuted with the team later that year.

33. Patrick Sharp

Patrick Sharp during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on February 18, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Stars 6-3. Photo: Christian Petersen

Patrick Sharp is a former ice hockey player from Canada. During his career, he played for numerous NHL teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. Upon his retirement as a player, he began working as an analyst for NBC Sports and a colour commentator for Blackhawks broadcasts on NBC Sports Chicago.

The NHL is regarded as one of the most celebrated and popular professional sports leagues in the United States of America and Canada. The world of hockey offers not only remarkable athletic potential but also a roster of wonderfully handsome athletes. The list above contains the hot hockey players who could melt the hearts of fans all around the world.

