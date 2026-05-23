The 2026 UEFA Champions League final is set to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Europe’s top clubs, Arsenal F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C., will battle for glory at the iconic Puskás Aréna in Budapest. Thousands of fans are expected to travel for the highly anticipated showdown, with ticket prices ranging from €70 to €950 depending on the seating category.

The 2026 Champions League final will be played at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: @Aladebina on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final will be held at Puskás Aréna , a stadium with a seating capacity of approximately 67,000 spectators.

, a stadium with a seating capacity of approximately 67,000 spectators. The final will feature Arsenal F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. on 30 May 2026 , with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 CET (18:00 WAT).

, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 CET (18:00 WAT). The ticket prices vary depending on the category, with the Fans First being the cheapest at €70 and Category 1 being the most expensive at €950.

Fans can purchase tickets through UEFA’s official ticket platform or via the official websites of the two finalist clubs.

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final will mark the climax of another thrilling European football season. Two of the continent’s top clubs will battle for the most prestigious trophy in club football in Budapest, Hungary. For early planning, football fans can learn more about the teams, tickets, and matchday experience.

Champions League final venue

General view inside the stadium before a Champions League game at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Chris Ricco

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. UEFA officially selected the stadium as the host venue for Europe’s biggest club football match during a meeting held on 22 May 2024 in Dublin, Ireland.

The stadium is regarded as one of Europe’s modern football arenas and has already hosted several major UEFA events. It previously staged the 2023 UEFA Europa League final, UEFA Euro matches, the UEFA Super Cup, and several Champions League group stage matches.

Puskás Aréna has a capacity of approximately 67,000 spectators, making it one of the largest football venues in Central Europe. The venue is named after legendary Hungarian footballer Ferenc Puskás, who also has FIFA's award for best goal of the year dedicated to him.

UEFA confirmed that the final will be played on Saturday, 30 May 2026. The kickoff time is set for 18:00 CET, which is earlier than previous finals. UEFA stated that the earlier kickoff aims to improve matchday logistics and fan experience. For viewers in Nigeria, the match will start at 18:00 WAT.

Champions League final teams

English champions Arsenal F.C. and French Champions PSG will play the final match of the 2026 UEFA Champions League. Photo: @TheThinkingNote, @PSG_inside on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final will feature Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal reached the final after defeating Atlético Madrid in the semi-finals on aggregate 2-1, while PSG advanced after overcoming Bayern Munich on aggregate 6-5.

The two football clubs have enjoyed impressive campaigns in their respective leagues, with both securing domestic league titles. Their meeting sets up a mouth-watering clash expected to attract massive global television audiences, driven by the star players on display and the rich history shared between the two sides.

Champions League final ticket prices

Tickets for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final are expected to be in high demand. Football fans from across Europe and beyond will compete for limited seats at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. Ticket prices vary depending on seating category and ticket allocation. Below are the official ticket prices.

Ticket category Price Fans First €70 Category 3 €180 Category 2 €650 Category 1 €950

Accessibility tickets are also available and include a complimentary companion ticket. However, resale and secondary market tickets are being sold for dramatically higher prices. Some resale platforms listed seats for several thousand euros due to extremely high demand.

How to buy the 2026 Champions League tickets

Fans can purchase tickets through the official UEFA ticketing platform. UEFA opened general public sales in March 2026, with tickets distributed through a lottery system.

Supporters of finalist clubs can also obtain tickets directly through their clubs, although priority is usually given to season ticket holders and loyal supporters. Arsenal and PSG reportedly received allocations of approximately 17,000 tickets each.

Hospitality packages are also available through UEFA’s premium ticketing programme. These packages include lounge access, premium seating, and luxury services.

When is the Champions League final?

Arsenal F.C player lineup for a group photo before a Champions League match. Photo: Federico Gambarini

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC will take place on Saturday, 30 May 2026.

Where is the Champions League final going to happen?

The final will be held at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. The stadium has a matchday capacity of more than 67,000 spectators and previously hosted the 2023 UEFA Europa League final.

Why is the Champions League final at 5 pm?

The kickoff time is 18:00 CET in Europe and 18:00 WAT in West Africa. The earlier start is intended to make travel and public transport easier after the match, help international television audiences, and allow supporters more time to celebrate after the final whistle.

Where can I buy Champions League final tickets?

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate a victory over Bayern Munich F.C. Photo: Sven Hoppe

Source: Getty Images

Tickets are sold through UEFA’s official ticket portal and through allocations provided directly to the finalist clubs. UEFA uses an online ballot system for general public sales rather than first-come, first-served purchasing.

How much are tickets for the Champions League final?

UEFA announced four official ticket categories for the 2026 final in Budapest: Fans First tickets cost €70; Category 3 tickets cost €180; Category 2 tickets cost €650; and Category 1 tickets cost €950. Accessibility tickets are priced at €70 and include a complimentary companion ticket.

How are Champions League final tickets allocated?

UEFA confirmed that 39,000 of the 61,400 available tickets will go directly to fans and the general public. Each finalist club will receive 17,200 tickets for supporters, while the remaining seats are allocated to UEFA partners, sponsors, broadcasters, member associations, and hospitality packages. General public tickets are distributed through a lottery system.

Why is the Champions League final so important?

The official UEFA Champions League ball before players enter the field. Photo: Burak Basturk

Source: Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League final is widely regarded as the biggest club football match in the world. Winning the competition secures a club’s place in football history and often defines careers for players and managers.

How much money is at stake in the Champions League final?

The 2026 UEFA Champions League winner will receive a base prize of €25 million ($27.8 million). When combined with cumulative bonuses for advancing through the tournament, a club can earn well over €100 million total for its campaign.

The 2026 Champions League final is set to deliver an unforgettable football spectacle in Budapest. With Arsenal and PSG set to battle at the magnificent Puskás Aréna, fans across the world are preparing for one of the sport’s biggest nights. Tickets range from €70 to €950 and can be purchased from the official UEFA ticketing platform.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of the shortest soccer players in history. While many consider height an advantage in football, several shorter players have proven that agility, balance, and intelligence on the ball can be even more valuable.

Some of the shortest soccer players to leave a lasting mark on the sport include Diego Maradona, Elton José Xavier Gomes, Daniel Villalva, and Fanny Walden. Despite their small stature, they often outperformed taller opponents and became admired for their skill, speed, and creativity. Read on to discover the shortest soccer players in history and the impact they made on the game.

Source: Legit.ng