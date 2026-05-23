The 2026 NBA Finals schedule was moved to start on 3 June to avoid competition with the FIFA World Cup, eliminating Sunday games to maximise viewership. Running from Wednesday, June 3, to a potential Friday, June 19 finale, the series features a fast-paced early schedule followed by increased rest for later games.

The NBA finals 2026 are set to begin on June 3 and could run until June 19 if the series reaches Game 7. Photo: Vitalii Abakumov

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The NBA changed the 2026 Finals schedule to protect television ratings and avoid competing with the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between the United States and Paraguay on June 12.

and Because of the changes, there will be no Sunday game for the first time since 1970 , and Game 5 will be played on a Saturday night for the first time since 2021.

, and Game 5 will be played on a Saturday night for the first time since 2021. The NBA finals 2026 are set to begin on June 3 and could run until June 19 if the series reaches Game 7 .

and could . All matchups will broadcast exclusively on ABC at 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

Everything you need to know about the 2026 NBA Finals schedule

The 2026 NBA Finals will be the championship series of the NBA’s 2025–26 season and the final stage of the playoffs. The best-of-seven series will feature the champions of the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.

On 20 January 2026, the NBA made a rare change to the 2026 Finals schedule. The Finals are set to begin on June 3, with a possible Game 7 scheduled for June 19.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on 5 May 2026 at Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Garrett Ellwood

Source: Getty Images

Why the 2026 NBA Finals schedule shifted

The league rearranged the series to avoid going head-to-head with the massive global audience of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the World Cup returning to North America for the first time since 1994, the NBA adjusted its calendar to protect television ratings and avoid competing with key soccer matches.

The biggest scheduling change involves the middle of the series. Traditionally, NBA Finals games are played every other day, often including Sunday nights. But in 2026, there will be no Sunday Finals games for the first time since 1970 and Game 5, if needed, will be played on a Saturday night for the first time since 2021.

The league specifically avoided June 12, when the United States is scheduled to play Paraguay in a high-profile World Cup group-stage match. Here is the full 2026 NBA Finals schedule:

Game Date Day Status Game 1 3 June 2026 Wednesday Confirmed Game 2 5 June 2026 Friday Confirmed Game 3 8 June 2026 Monday Confirmed Game 4 10 June 2026 Wednesday Confirmed Game 5 13 June 2026 Saturday If necessary Game 6 16 June 2026 Tuesday If necessary Game 7 19 June 2026 Friday If necessary

The NBA schedule spacing is also slightly different from a normal Finals setup. Instead of the usual every-other-day format, teams will get extra rest between some games. That could become important for player recovery, travel, and injuries during a long postseason run.

Another reason the NBA shifted the dates is that finishing the Finals earlier gives more time between crowning a champion and the NBA Draft on June 23.

An overview of Little Caesars Arena during Round Two, Game One of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, on 5 May 2026, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Brian Sevald

Source: Getty Images

Where to watch the NBA Finals?

The 2026 NBA Finals will be exclusively broadcast on ABC in the United States, with coverage of every game beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans in the U.S. who do not have traditional cable can stream the games through live TV platforms that carry ABC, including YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Internationally, fans can stream every game live and on demand using the NBA League Pass platform.

When should the NBA Finals be?

For the 2025–26 NBA season, the Finals are uniquely scheduled to take place from 3 June 2026 to 19 June 2026 (if a Game 7 is necessary).

Isaiah Hartenstein of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on 5 May 2026. Photo: Garrett Ellwood

Source: Getty Images

Where will the 2026 NBA Finals air?

The 2026 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC in the United States, marking the 24th consecutive year the network has served as the sole broadcaster of the championship series.

What is the NBA Finals' average viewership?

As reported by Forbes, the NBA Finals typically average between 10 million and 13 million viewers per game, depending on market sizes and the number of games played in the series. For example, the full seven-game 2025 Finals averaged 10.27 million viewers per game.

The 2026 NBA Finals schedule was shifted to avoid broadcasting conflicts with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being hosted in North America, eliminating Sunday games. The best-of-seven championship series, broadcast exclusively on ABC, will tip off on 3 June, with a potential Game 7 scheduled for Friday, June 19.

Legit.ng recently published an article about how to get 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets. Getting tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is simple if you follow the right steps. The tournament will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and tickets will only be sold through the official FIFA Tickets portal.

Because the initial lottery draws have concluded, you can now secure tickets through FIFA’s ongoing Last-Minute Sales Phase, open until 19 July 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis or through the official FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace and Last-Minute Sales Phase on FIFA.com, the official Resale Marketplace and high-end ticket-inclusive hospitality packages.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng