How much does a NASCAR driver make? The 15 highest-paid drivers ranked

How much does a NASCAR driver make? Currently, the highest-paid NASCAR driver is Kyle Busch, earning an estimated $16.9 million annually from salary, endorsements, and winnings. Other top earners include Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, who also rake in millions each year. Below is a compilation of top-earning NASCAR drivers.

NASCAR drivers: Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano. Photo: Meg Oliphant, Sean Gardner, James Gilbert (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kyle Busch is the highest-paid NASCAR driver.

A NASCAR driver’s annual salary can range between $200,000 to over $15 million per year , depending on their skill level, team, endorsements, and race performance.

, depending on their skill level, team, endorsements, and race performance. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is widely regarded as the richest NASCAR driver.

How much does a NASCAR driver make a year? 15 highest-paid drivers ranked

NASCAR driver Team Estimated annual salary Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing $16.9 million Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing $13.1 million Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing $10.4 million Brad Keselowski RFK Racing $9.4 million Joey Logano Team Penske $9 million Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports $8 million Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports $8 million Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing $4.5 million Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports $3.7 million Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports $3.5 million Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing $3.5 million Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing $3 million Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club $2.3 million Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing $2.2 million Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing $2.1 million

15. Ross Chastain – $2.1 million

Ross Chastain waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250. Photo: Sean Gardner

Full name : Ross Lee Chastain

: Ross Lee Chastain Date of birth : 4 December 1992

: 4 December 1992 Place of birth : Alva, Florida, USA

: Alva, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Trackhouse Racing

Ross Chastain earns around $2.1 million annually from racing and sponsorships. Known for his bold Hail Melon move at Martinsville, he attracted major attention and increased his brand value. Racing for Trackhouse Racing, the racing sports personality is quickly rising as one of NASCAR's most daring competitors.

14. Bubba Wallace – $2.2 million

Bubba Wallace looks on during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (Open) at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Photo: James Gilbert

Full name : William Darrell Wallace Jr.

: William Darrell Wallace Jr. Date of birth : 8 October 1993

: 8 October 1993 Place of birth : Mobile, Alabama, USA

: Mobile, Alabama, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace makes an estimated $2.2 million per year, bolstered by a strong endorsement portfolio. Backed by brands like DoorDash, McDonald's, and Columbia Sportswear, Wallace is one of the most marketable figures in NASCAR. Driving for 23XI Racing, he became the second Black driver to win a Cup Series race.

13. Erik Jones—$2.3 million

Erik Jones poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Full name : Erik Benjamin Jones

: Erik Benjamin Jones Date of birth : 30 May 1996

: 30 May 1996 Place of birth : Byron, Michigan, USA

: Byron, Michigan, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Legacy Motor Club

Erik Jones earns about $2.3 million annually through salary and sponsorship deals. Driving for Legacy Motor Club, Jones benefits from support from Ally and the Air Force Recruiting Service. As a former Southern 500 winner, the racing driver has shown flashes of brilliance and remains a promising talent in the series.

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – $3 million

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. walks onstage during driver intros before the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Photo: James Gilbert

Full name : Richard Lynn Stenhouse Jr.

: Richard Lynn Stenhouse Jr. Date of birth : 2 October 1987

: 2 October 1987 Place of birth : Olive Branch, Mississippi, USA

: Olive Branch, Mississippi, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: JTG Daugherty Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earns close to $3 million each year, including race winnings and endorsements. He gained widespread attention with his 2023 Daytona 500 win, boosting his market value and sponsorship opportunities. Driving for JTG Daugherty Racing, Stenhouse is known for his restrictor-plate racing skills.

11. Austin Dillon – $3.5 million

Austin Dillon speaks to the media during Media Day for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert

Full name : Austin Reed Dillon

: Austin Reed Dillon Date of birth : 27 April 1990

: 27 April 1990 Place of birth : Welcome, North Carolina, USA

: Welcome, North Carolina, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Richard Childress Racing

Austin Dillon earns about $3.5 million annually through salary, sponsorships, and business connections. He races for Richard Childress Racing and has sponsorships with BASS Pro Shops and Dow Chemical. With a Daytona 500 win in 2018, Dillon remains a key figure in the sport’s mainstream marketing.

10. Alex Bowman – $3.5 million

Alex Bowman enters his car for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo: Logan Riely

Full name : Alexander Michael Bowman

: Alexander Michael Bowman Date of birth : 25 April 1993

: 25 April 1993 Place of birth : Tucson, Arizona, USA

: Tucson, Arizona, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman earns about $3.5 million per year through driving for Hendrick Motorsports and endorsement deals. His partnership with Ally Financial is one of the sport’s most visible, and he frequently appears in commercials and fan promotions. The American NASCAR driver has multiple Cup Series wins.

9. Michael McDowell – $3.7 million

Michael McDowell prepares to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo: Meg Oliphant

Full name : Michael Christopher McDowell

: Michael Christopher McDowell Date of birth : 21 December 1984

: 21 December 1984 Place of birth : Phoenix, Arizona, USA

: Phoenix, Arizona, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Front Row Motorsports

Michael McDowell makes around $3.7 million annually through base salary, prize winnings, and sponsorship deals. Known for his surprise 2021 Daytona 500 victory, McDowell capitalised on that success to attract sponsors like Love’s Travel Stops. His consistent performance for Front Row Motorsports has earned him recognition.

8. Daniel Suárez – $4.5 million

Daniel Suarez waits on the grid before the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Photo: James Gilbert

Full name : Daniel Alejandro Suárez Garza

: Daniel Alejandro Suárez Garza Date of birth : 7 January 1992

: 7 January 1992 Place of birth : Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico Nationality : Mexican

: Mexican Racing team: Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suárez earns roughly $4.5 million per year, combining his salary and brand endorsements. As the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race, he brings unique marketability and sponsorships like Freeway Insurance and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. Suárez drives for Trackhouse Racing.

7. Chase Elliott – $8 million

Chase Elliott looks on before the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Photo: James Gilbert

Full name : William Clyde Elliott II

: William Clyde Elliott II Date of birth : 28 November 1995

: 28 November 1995 Place of birth : Dawsonville, Georgia, USA

: Dawsonville, Georgia, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott takes home an estimated $8 million per year from driving duties and endorsements. His partnerships with NAPA Auto Parts and Mountain Dew make him a top earner off the track. The 2020 Cup Series Champion, Elliott, is one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, thanks to his family legacy and fan engagement.

6. Kyle Larson – $8 million

Kyle Larson talks with members of his crew before the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. Photo: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire

Full name : Kyle Miyata Larson

: Kyle Miyata Larson Date of birth : 31 July 1992

: 31 July 1992 Place of birth : Elk Grove, California, USA

: Elk Grove, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson earns about $8 million annually through his salary and sponsorships with HendrickCars.com and Valvoline. He’s also active in dirt track racing, where he claims additional prize money and maintains a strong presence. As the 2021 Cup Series Champion, Larson is celebrated for his versatility and raw driving talent.

5. Joey Logano – $9 million

Joey Logano waits on the grid before the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Photo: James Gilbert

Full name : Joseph Thomas Logano

: Joseph Thomas Logano Date of birth: 24 May 1990

1990 Place of birth : Middletown, Connecticut, USA

: Middletown, Connecticut, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Team Penske

Joey Logano makes approximately $9 million annually through base salary and performance-based incentives. He supplements this with deals from Shell-Pennzoil and Autotrader and appearances in promotional events. As the 2018 and 2022 Cup Series Champion, Logano is a regular playoff contender.

4. Brad Keselowski – $9.4 million

Brad Keselowski prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Photo: James Gilbert

Full name : Bradley Aaron Keselowski

: Bradley Aaron Keselowski Date of birth : 12 February 1984

: 12 February 1984 Place of birth : Rochester Hills, Michigan, USA

: Rochester Hills, Michigan, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski earns about $9.4 million per year, combining his salary as a driver and co-owner at RFK Racing. He also profits from business ventures and long-term endorsements with Discount Tire and Castrol. As the 2012 Cup Series Champion, Keselowski is known for his strategic approach and leadership on and off the track.

3. Martin Truex Jr. – $10.4 million

Martin Truex Jr. speaks to the media during Media Day for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Full name : Martin Lee Truex Jr.

: Martin Lee Truex Jr. Date of birth : 29 June 1980

: 29 June 1980 Place of birth : Mayetta, New Jersey, USA

: Mayetta, New Jersey, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Martin Truex Jr. makes approximately $10.4 million annually, including his salary and various incentive-based bonuses. He has strong sponsorship support from Bass Pro Shops and Auto-Owners Insurance, enhancing his financial portfolio. Truex is recognised for his consistency and strong performance on intermediate tracks.

2. Denny Hamlin – $13.1 million

Denny Hamlin celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo: Chris Graythen

Full name : James Dennis Alan Hamlin

: James Dennis Alan Hamlin Date of birth : 18 November 1980

: 18 November 1980 Place of birth : Tampa, Florida, USA

: Tampa, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin earns an estimated $13.1 million per year from salary and performance bonuses. His business ventures include co-ownership of 23XI Racing and endorsement deals with FedEx and Jordan Brand. With more than 50 career Cup wins, Hamlin is both a veteran leader and a commercial powerhouse.

1. Kyle Busch – $16.9 million

Kyle Busch looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: Sean Gardner

Full name : Kyle Thomas Busch

: Kyle Thomas Busch Date of birth : 2 May 1985

: 2 May 1985 Place of birth : Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality : American

: American Racing team: Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch is currently one of the highest-paid drivers in NASCAR, with an annual income of $16.9 million. His earnings are bolstered by major endorsements from Monster Energy, Interstate Batteries, and his ownership of Rowdy Energy. With over 230 career wins, he remains one of the most successful figures in motorsports.

Who is the highest-paid NASCAR driver?

The highest-paid NASCAR driver is Kyle Busch, who earns approximately $16.9 million annually. This includes his base salary, race winnings, performance bonuses, and endorsement deals with companies like Monster Energy and Rowdy Energy.

What is Bubba Wallace's annual salary?

Bubba Wallace earns an estimated $2.2 million per year. His income comes from his base salary at 23XI Racing, race winnings, and a strong portfolio of endorsements with major brands.

How much does a NASCAR driver make per race?

As reported by AS, the amount of money a driver makes per race depends on the purse size. The purse size varies per race and is usually shared among the participating drivers, with the winner receiving the lion's share. The winner takes home between $1.5 million and $2 million.

How much do NASCAR drivers get paid?

NASCAR drivers can earn anywhere from $200,000 to over $15 million per year, depending on their skill level, team, endorsements, and race performance. The salary range makes it one of the highest-paying sports.

How much does a NASCAR driver make for winning a race?

According to Marca, a NASCAR driver who wins a race may receive between $2.4 million and $3 million. Note that this is an estimate, as NASCAR does not disclose the exact figures individuals are paid.

Who is the richest NASCAR driver?

While determining the absolute richest NASCAR driver is challenging, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is widely considered the richest with an alleged net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Other rich drivers include Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Kyle Busch.

How much a NASCAR driver makes annually depends on various factors, including their skill level, team, endorsements, and race performance. Currently, the highest-paid driver is Kyle Busch.

