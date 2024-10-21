ENHYPEN members' age and profile: who are the boy band members?

ENHYPEN is a South Korean multinational boy group formed by Belift Lab. The K-pop band, which was formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-LAND, has quickly risen to stardom due to its talent, charm, and fresh appeal. Due to the band's fame and success, fans are curious about them. Learn more about ENHYPEN members, including their ages and backgrounds.

Members of the boy band ENHYPEN are seen at the KOLON SPORT 50th anniversary photocall. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

ENHYPEN's debut date was in November 2020, marked by the release of their first EP, BORDER: DAY ONE. In October 2021, they released their debut studio album, Dimension: Dilemma. They have released other hit tracks, including Bite Me, Sweet Venom, and Brought The Heat Back.

Profile summary

Name ENHYPEN Origin Seoul, South Korea Genre K-pop, pop Created by Belift Lab Label Belift Lab, Hybe Corporation, Universal Music Japan Years active 2020—present Members 7 Fandom name ENGENE Instagram @enhypen X (Twitter) @ENHYPEN_members TikTok @enhypen Facebook @officialENHYPEN Website beliftlab.com

The group's name was described as a metaphor for how hyphens connect different words to create new meanings. The members will connect, discover each other, and grow together. Global viewers chose six members, and one, Sunoo, was chosen by the producer Bang Si Hyuk and directors Son Sung Deuk, DOOBU, Pdogg, and Wonderkid.

ENHYPEN members and their ages

They are a relatively young group of seven boys. As of October 2024, ENHYPEN members are between 18 and 23 years old. Below is everything you should know about every member of the K-pop group ENHYPEN.

1. JungWon

JungWon of the boy band ENHYPEN attends during the flagship model's launch of the Breitling 140th anniversary flagship model's pop-up store. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Yang JungWon

Yang JungWon Stage name: President Yang

President Yang Date of birth: 9 February 2004

9 February 2004 Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)

20 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: Korean

Korean Height: 5'9" (175 cm)

Position: Leader

Jungwon is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, and composer under the Belift Lab. He is widely recognised as the leader of ENHYPEN and was elected President of K-pop in the Whosfan Global Fan Vote.

Jungwon was a former SM trainee before he joined Big Hit. He was chosen as the ENHYPEN leader after a 40-day selection process that included interviews with all members and tests.

The dancer was raised alongside his older sister. He attended Hanlim High School and was a member of the table tennis club. The Korean singer was also a taekwondo athlete for four years.

2. Jay

Jay from Enhypen during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Park Jongseong

Park Jongseong Stage name: Jay

Jay Date of birth: 20 April 2002

20 April 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)

22 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: Korean-American

Korean-American Height: 5'11" (180 cm)

5'11" (180 cm) Position: Rapper

Jay was born in Seattle, Washington, United States. He is a rapper and singer-songwriter under Belift Lab. When he was nine years old, the rapper relocated to Korea and trained under Big Hit Entertainment alongside Jungwon, Sunghoon, and Heeseung.

Before joining Big Hit Entertainment, the Korean rapper attended LP Dance Academy. He participated in I-LAND, finishing second place in the final after training for two years and eleven months. Jay is the second member of ENHYPEN to have songwriting credit on their songs.

3. Jake

Jake of the boy band ENHYPEN is seen at the PRADA Beauty Korea launch party. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sim Jaeyun

Sim Jaeyun Stage name: Jake

Jake Date of birth: 15 November 2002

15 November 2002 Age: 21 years old (as of October 2024)

21 years old (as of October 2024) Nationality: Korean-Australian

Korean-Australian Height: 5'9" (175 cm)

5'9" (175 cm) Position: Lead vocalist, sub dancer

Jake was born in South Korea on 15 November 2002. At the age of nine, he relocated with his family to Australia. He joined Dwight School and was a soccer player playing left wing forward in the school's team. With a passion for music, Jake also played violin for four years after joining the school's orchestra.

In June 2019, he moved to Korea, where he trained for nine months before joining the survival show I-LAND. He finished third place in the I-LAND final episode. Jake is the main narrator for music band intros, autros, and album interludes.

4. Sunghoon

SungHoon, aka Park Sung-Hoon, of the boy band ENHYPEN, is seen at the CREED Boutique opening. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Park Sunghoon

Park Sunghoon Stage name: Sunghoon

Sunghoon Date of birth: 8 December 2002

8 December 2002 Age: 21 years old (as of October 2024)

21 years old (as of October 2024) Place of birth: Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Height: 5'10" (179 cm)

5'10" (179 cm) Position: Lead dancer, sub-vocalist, visual

Sunghoon is a South Korean singer, songwriter, composer, and dancer. He was born on 8 December 2002 in Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He had a passion for sports and trained in ice hockey, but he switched to figure skating at nine years old based on his parent's recommendation.

Sunghoon participated in several competitions as a figure skater from 2010 to early 2020. He quit figure skating to concentrate on the show program I-LAND. In an interview with Weverse Magazine, when asked whether he had a hard time giving up on figure skating, he answered:

I did have a hard time giving it up, because I’d been doing it for so long. That’s why I kept figure skating the first two years I was training to be an idol. Then I was officially selected to go on I-LAND, and that’s when I decided to focus solely on the show.

The singer was scouted by Bighit in 2018, and after training for two years and one month, he joined the survival show program I-LAND, where he was chosen as a Dance Representative during I-LAND. On 8 October 2021, the famous dancer became an official MC for Music Bank.

5. Sunoo

Sunoo of the boy band ENHYPEN is seen at the PRADA Beauty Korea launch party. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Sunwoo

Kim Sunwoo Stage name: Sunoo

Sunoo Date of birth: 24 June 2003

24 June 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)

21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Gwonseon-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Gwonseon-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Height: 5'10" (177 cm)

5'10" (177 cm) Position: Vocalist

Sunoo is a South Korean singer-songwriter, dancer, and composer under Belift Lab. He was born in Gwonseon-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Sunoo's age is 21 years old as of 2024 as he was born on 24 June 2003.

He attended Chilbo Middle School, where he was on the choir team. The singer later joined Chilbo High School until he formerly joined ENHYPEN. He later transferred to Hanlim Multi Art School, graduating on 11 February 2022.

He dreamed of becoming a hairdresser when he was young, having been influenced by his mom and sister. In an interview with Weverse Magazine, he stated:

From when I was young, I braided my sister’s hair and bought a hair iron to do her hair. There was even a time when I dreamed of becoming a hairdresser. I think I was influenced by my mom and sister because I saw them knitting and cross-stitching very often.

The K-pop group member emerged at position one severally during I-LAND by global votes and became the producer's pick in the show's final episode.

6. Heeseung

Heeseung, aka Lee Hee-Seung, of the boy band ENHYPEN, is seen at the Pomellato 'Pom Pom Dot' collection launching party. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lee Hee-Seung

Lee Hee-Seung Stage name: Heeseung

Heeseung Date of birth: 15 October 2001

15 October 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Uiwang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Uiwang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Height: 6' (183 cm)

6' (183 cm) Position: Main vocalist, lead dancer

What is Heeseung's age? He is 23 years old as of 2024. He was born on 15 October 2001 in Uiwang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Heeseung is the oldest among the ENHYPEN members. He grew up alongside his older brother. The Korean singer developed a passion for music at a tender age.

While schooling at Hanlim Arts High School, he was approached by 7 to 8 company officials to cast him. He decided to seal a contract with Bighit Entertainment as he wished to be there as well. He sang the song Woo-ah by Crush for his audition at Bighit.

In an interview, Heeseung admitted that he had no experience in dancing before being a trainee at Big Hit. He stated:

I’m still not that good at dancing, but I was absolutely hopeless at the beginning. I was really, really bad. It was so bad that my friends would make fun of me for not being able to do even basic moves. They’d say, “Seriously, how did you ever get casted?” But Big Hit’s training regimen is really good. This is called “arm stretching.” It’s a basic move. This is all I did for a year. And then more than a year of following the rhythm. I focused on basic, repetitive moves like that, then I took baby steps with a dance foundations class, and then with endless practice, I finally got a lot better.

After training for three years and a month, he transferred to Belift Lab. After performing the Fake Love song, he had the highest score in the I-LAND show, and by the last episode, he had bagged the fifth position.

7. Ni-ki

Ni-ki of ENHYPEN attends ENHYPEN's First Repackage Album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' Release Showcase. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nishimura Riki

Nishimura Riki Stage name: Ni-ki

Ni-ki Date of birth: 5 December 2005

5 December 2005 Age: 18 years old (as of October 2024)

18 years old (as of October 2024) Place of birth: Okayama Prefecture, Japan

Okayama Prefecture, Japan Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Height: 6'1" (185 cm)

6'1" (185 cm) Position: Main dancer, lead rapper

Ni-ki is the youngest and only Japanese member of ENHYPEN. The rapper was born on 5 December 2005 in Okayama Prefecture, Japan, and is 18 years old as of October 2024. He began dancing at the age of three, having been influenced by Michael Jackson's dances.

His parents took him to a dance academy at the age of five, where he learned to play ballet. Ni-ki studied various dance genres, including jazz, ballet, hip-hop, b-boying, contemporary, Latino, K-pop, and freestyle. He has danced with notable Japanese dancers such as Kento Mori, Jumi Lite, Maasa Ishihara, Fuko Takenaka, Travis Payne, Riki Maru, Yorito, and Rino Nakasone.

Ni-ki hosted his workshops at LEAD Entertainment, a dance studio owned by Ni-ki's family. He moved to South Korea on 1 August 2019 at the age of 13. He trained for eight months under BE: LIFT and emerged fourth in the final episode of I-LAND. He is one of the notable members of ENHYPEN today.

Who is the oldest and youngest in ENHYPEN?

Heeseung is the oldest member of ENHYPEN. He was born on 15 October 2001 and is 23 years old as of October 2024. Ni-ki is the youngest. He was born on 5 December 2005 and is 18 years old as of October 2024.

Did ENHYPEN have 8 members?

The boy band comprises seven members: Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Heeseung, and Ni-ki.

Who is half Filipino in ENHYPEN?

Many fans of Lee Heeseung are under the impression that the famous star is half Filipino. From his black sleek hair and matching eyes, his facial features resemble the Filipinos. Contrary to what many people think, Lee Heeseung is not Filipino. He hails from Uiwang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

What are ENHYPEN's birthdays?

Jungwon celebrates his birthday on 9 February, Jay on 20 April, Jake on 15 November, Sunghoon on 8 December, Sunoo on 24 June, Heeseung on 15 October, and Ni-ki on 5 December.

ENHYPEN is a seven member multinational boy group which debuted in 2020. The ENHYPEN members are Heeseung, Jungwon, Jake, Jay, Sunoo, Sunghoon, and Ni-ki. The members have proved that team spirit, unique charm, versatility, and dedication to a corporate goal determine how far a team can go.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the members of the Kiss of Life K-pop group. Kiss of Life is a South Korean girl group that was formed in 2023. The band released its debut album, Kiss of Life, on 5 July 2023. The S2 Entertainment record label manages it.

Kiss of Life consists of four members. The girl band has released several hit tracks, such as Bye My Neverland, Countdown, Kitty Cat, Te Quiero, and Midas Touch. What are the members' ages? Read this article to learn more about them, including their ages, roles, and what they are up to.

Source: Legit.ng