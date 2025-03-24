Who are the highest-paid MLB managers now? Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers tops the list, earning $8.1 million annually. He is closely followed by Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs, who makes $8 million per year. Explore the full list of the top-earning MLB managers.

Dave Roberts, Craig Counsell, Torey Lovullo, Aaron Boone, Bruce Bochy. Photo: Sean M. Haffey, John Fisher, Harry How, Christopher Pasatieri, Adam Glanzman (modified by author)

Key takeaways

MLB managers' salaries vary widely, with top earners making millions annually.

Dave Roberts is the highest-paid MLB manager, earning $8.1 million annually.

Torey Lovullo, Aaron Boone, Bruce Bochy, Ron Washington, and Stephen Vogt all earn between $4.5 million and $5 million annually.

all earn between and annually. Terry Francona signed a three-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds in 2024, earning $4.5 million per season.

The majority of the highest-paid managers were successful baseball players.

Top 10 highest-paid MLB managers

In compiling the highest-paid MLB managers list, we used recorded salary data as of 2024–2025, acknowledging that contracts and earnings may change. This ranking is based on reports from Front Office Sports, Bolavip, and Newsweek, ensuring accuracy and reliability in tracking managerial salaries across Major League Baseball.

Rank Coach Team Earnings 1 Dave Roberts Los Angeles Dodgers $8.1 million 2 Craig Counsell Chicago Cubs $8 million 3 Torey Lovullo Arizona Diamondbacks $5 million 4 Aaron Boone New York Yankees $4.5 million 5 Bruce Bochy Texas Rangers $4.5 million 6 Ron Washington Los Angeles Angels $4.5 million 7 Terry Francona Cincinnati Reds $4.5 million 8 Stephen Vogt Cleveland Guardians $4 million 9 Brian Snitker Atlanta Braves $4 million 10 Bob Melvin San Francisco Giants $4 million

10. Bob Melvin ($4 million)

Bob Melvin of the San Diego Padres looks on prior to facing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on 9 September 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Full name: Robert Paul Melvin

Robert Paul Melvin Date of birth: 28 October 1961

28 October 1961 Place of birth: Palo Alto, California, United States

Palo Alto, California, United States Current team: San Francisco Giants

Bob Melvin manages the San Francisco Giants with an annual salary of $4 million. Melvin's extensive managerial experience is expected to lead the Giants to competitive performances in the upcoming seasons.

9. Brian Snitker ($4 million)

Brian Snitker looks on during the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on 7 September 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Full name: Brian Gerald Snitker

Brian Gerald Snitker Date of birth: 17 October 1955

17 October 1955 Place of birth: Decatur, Illinois, United States

Decatur, Illinois, United States Current team: Atlanta Braves

Brian Snitker manages the Atlanta Braves with an annual salary of $4 million. He has been with the Braves organization for over four decades, serving in various capacities. As manager since 2016, Snitker led the team to a World Series championship in 2021. His leadership continues to be instrumental in the Braves' sustained success.

8. Stephen Vogt ($4 million)

Stephen Vogt smiles during batting practice before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on 10 September 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Matt Dirksen

Full name: Stephen Guy Vogt

Stephen Guy Vogt Date of birth: 1 November 1984

1 November 1984 Place of birth: Visalia, California, United States

Visalia, California, United States Current team: Cleveland Guardians

Stephen Vogt is the manager of the Cleveland Guardians, earning $4 million annually. As a former catcher, Vogt brings a fresh perspective to the Guardians, focusing on developing young talent and competitive play.

7. Terry Francona ($4.5 million)

Terry Francona reacts during batting practice before a game with the Boston Red Sox on 19 August 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Jim Rogash

Full name: Terrence Jon Francona

Terrence Jon Francona Date of birth: 22 April 1959

22 April 1959 Place of birth: Aberdeen, South Dakota, United States

Aberdeen, South Dakota, United States Current team: Cincinnati Reds

Terry Francona manages the Cincinnati Reds, earning an annual salary of $4.5 million. He previously managed the Cleveland Guardians from 2013 to 2023, leading them to multiple postseason appearances. In October 2024, Francona signed a three-year contract with the Reds, extending through the 2027 season, with an option for 2028.

6. Ron Washington ($4.5 million)

Ron Washington giving a speech. Photo: Allen J. Schaben

Full name: Ronald Washington

Ronald Washington Date of birth: 29 April 1952

29 April 1952 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current team: Los Angeles Angels

Ron Washington manages the Los Angeles Angels with an annual salary of $4.5 million. Washington's leadership is anticipated to enhance the Angels' performance, aiming to return the team to postseason contention.

5. Bruce Bochy ($4.5 million)

Bruce Bochy waves to fans during the World Series Championship parade at Globe Life Field on 3 November 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Full name: Bruce Douglas Bochy

Bruce Douglas Bochy Date of birth: 16 April 1955

16 April 1955 Place of birth : Landstuhl, West Germany

: Landstuhl, West Germany Current team: Texas Rangers

Bruce Bochy is the manager of the Texas Rangers, earning an annual salary of $4.5 million. Bochy led the Rangers to their first World Series title in 2023. His extensive experience includes three previous World Series wins with the San Francisco Giants, making him one of the most accomplished managers in MLB history.

4. Aaron Boone ($4.5 million)

Aaron Boone talks to the media after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium. Photo: Alex Slitz

Full name: Aaron John Boone

Aaron John Boone Date of birth: 9 March 1973

9 March 1973 Place of birth: La Mesa, California, United States

La Mesa, California, United States Current team: New York Yankees

Aaron Boone manages the New York Yankees with an annual salary of $4.5 million. A former baseball player, Boone has maintained the Yankees as consistent contenders in the American League. Despite high expectations, the team continues to strive for a World Series title under his leadership.

3. Torey Lovullo ($5 million)

Torey Lovullo looks on from the dugout during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on 18 May 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Chris Coduto

Full name: Salvatore Anthony Lovullo

Salvatore Anthony Lovullo Date of birth: 25 July 1965

25 July 1965 Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States

Santa Monica, California, United States Current team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Torey Lovullo is the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, earning an annual salary of $5 million. He signed a contract extension in November 2023 after leading the team to an unexpected World Series appearance. Lovullo's guidance has been instrumental in the Diamondbacks' resurgence, marking their first post-season berth since 2017.

2. Craig Counsell ($8 million)

Craig Counsell looks on during a spring training workout at Sloan Park on 20 February 2024 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo: Michael Reaves

Full name: Craig John Counsell

Craig John Counsell Date of birth: 21 August 1970

21 August 1970 Place of birth: South Bend, Indiana, United States

South Bend, Indiana, United States Current team: Chicago Cubs

Craig Counsell, formerly the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in November 2023, making him one of the highest-paid managers in MLB with an annual salary of $8 million.

Counsell led the Brewers to five playoff appearances in six years, including an NL Central title in 2023. His move to the Cubs was unexpected, replacing David Ross after the team missed the playoffs. Counsell's leadership and experience are expected to bolster the Cubs' performance in the coming seasons.

1. Dave Roberts ($8.1 million)

Dave Roberts walks out to the mound in the ninth inning as they play the New York Yankees during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Photo: Harry How

Full name: David Ray Roberts

David Ray Roberts Date of birth: 31 May 1972

31 May 1972 Place of birth: Naha, Okinawa, Japan

Naha, Okinawa, Japan Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Dave Roberts is the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In March 2025, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $32.4 million, making him the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball with an annual salary of $8.1 million.

Under his leadership, the Dodgers have consistently been one of the in MLB. He has led them to multiple National League pennants and World Series appearances, securing championships in 2020 and 2024.

How much does a professional baseball general manager get paid?

The average salary for a Major League Baseball (MLB) general manager is approximately $2.5 million per year. However, this figure can vary significantly depending on the team and the individual's experience.

How much does Stephen Vogt make as a manager?

Stephen Vogt, the manager of the Cleveland Guardians, earns $4 million per year. He stepped into the role in October 2024, bringing his experience as a former MLB catcher to the team.

What is Aaron Boone’s salary?

Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees, earns an annual salary of $4.5 million. He signed a three-year contract extension in October 2021, which included a club option for 2025.

What is Terry Francona’s salary?

Terry Francona, currently managing the Cincinnati Reds, earns an annual salary of $4.5 million. He signed a three-year contract with the Reds in October 2024, extending through the 2027 season, with an option for 2028.

What is Dave Roberts' salary?

Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, recently signed a four-year contract extension worth $32.4 million, making him the highest-paid manager in MLB with an annual salary of $8.1 million.

MLB managers play a crucial role in shaping team performance, and their salaries reflect their experience and success. While figures vary, top managers earn millions annually, demonstrating the value placed on leadership in professional baseball.

