30 most expensive football cards in NFL history ranked by value

The most expensive football cards feature early legends like Bronko Nagurski and modern icons like Tom Brady. Their staggering value stems from rarity, player significance, and pristine grading. Dive into the rankings of these extraordinary collectables!

Patrick Mahomes II Autograph (L), 2000 Bowman Gold Tom Brady (C), Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Patrick Mahomes II (R). Photo: @buynicecards, @overtimerips, @cardhedger on Instagram (modified by author)

We strive to deliver accurate and insightful rankings for our readers. The data was sourced from verified auction results, sports collectable platforms, and publicly available records. Notable sources include the Public, TheSportster, and Old Sports Cards. Note that prices are based on recorded sales at the time of publication and may vary due to market fluctuations.

Football cards capture the history of the NFL and celebrate its greatest legends. Some of these cards have reached staggering values, making them prized possessions among collectors. Here are the top football cards in NFL history that dominate the collectables market.

Card Price sold 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes II Autograph #161 $4,300,000 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Tom Brady Autograph #144 $3,107,132.40 2020 National Treasures NFL Shield Justin Herbert Autograph #158 (#1/1) $1,800,000 2017 Panini National Treasures Patrick Mahomes II Patch Autograph – Stars and Stripes #161 $720,000 2017 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Patrick Mahomes II #269 $570,000 1958 Topps Jim Brown #62 $358,500 1935 National Chicle #34 Bronko Nagurski $350,000 2020 National Treasures Joe Burrow Patch Autographs – RED 1 (#1/1) #156 $336,000 2017 Panini Contenders Super Bowl Ticket Patrick Mahomes II Autograph #303 $324,000 2000 SP Authentic Tom Brady #118 $312,000 2017 Panini Flawless Shield Signatures Patrick Mahomes II #4 $312,000 2000 Bowman Gold Tom Brady (#12/99) #236 $288,000 1957 Topps #119 Bart Starr Rookie Card $288,000 1965 Topps Joe Namath #122 $264,000 2021 National Treasures Platinum Trevor Lawrence Autograph #156 $264,000 1976 Topps Walter Payton Rookie #148 $228,000 2021 Panini Absolute Tom Brady KABOOM – GREEN 1/1 #K24 $188,400 1957 Topps Johnny Unitas Rookie Card $140,000 1981 Topps Joe Montana #216 $87,000 1948 Leaf Sammy Baugh Red Jersey #34 $75,000 1962 Topps Mike Ditka #17 $72,000 2013 Panini Contenders Rookie Ticket Autograph Travis Kelce #211 $58,200 1998 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket Peyton Manning Autograph #87 $45,600 Joe Montana 1981 Topps Rookie #216 $40,260 1984 Topps Dan Marino Rookie #123 $25,000 1984 Topps John Elway Rookie #63 $23,400 2007 SP Authentic Adrian Peterson Rookie Patch Autograph #252 $21,600 2008 Topps Chrome Refractor Matthew Stafford Rookie #TC210 $18,000 1986 Topps Jerry Rice Rookie Card $13,500

1. 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes II Autograph #161

The 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes II Autograph #161 card. Photo: @LeilaDunbar on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Sale price: $4,300,000

$4,300,000 Sale year : 2021

: 2021 Sale location: PWCC Auctions

PWCC Auctions Grade: BGS 8.5

What is the most expensive football card in the world? The 2017 National Treasures National Football League Shield Patrick Mahomes II rookie card was sold for $4.3 million in 2021 at PWCC Auctions. This card includes Mahomes’ autograph and the NFL Shield patch.

Its record-breaking price reflects Mahomes' early success, including his MVP awards and Super Bowl victories, along with the card's exquisite craftsmanship.

2. 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Tom Brady Autograph #144

Sale price: $3,107,132.40

$3,107,132.40 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location: Lelands Auction

Lelands Auction Grade: BGS 9

The 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Tom Brady Autograph card was sold for $3.1 million in 2021 at Lelands Auction. Only a few hundred exist, heightening their desirability among many NFL enthusiasts.

3. 2020 National Treasures NFL Shield Justin Herbert Autograph #158 (#1/1)

Sale price: $1,800,000

$1,800,000 Sale year: 2022

2022 Grade: PSA 10

The 2020 National Treasures NFL Shield Justin Herbert card was sold for $1.8 million in 2022 through a private sale. It features Herbert’s autograph and the unique NFL Shield patch, making it a one-of-a-kind collectable.

4. 2017 Panini National Treasures Patrick Mahomes II Patch Autograph – Stars and Stripes #161

The 2017 Panini National Treasures Patrick Mahomes II Patch Autograph – Stars and Stripes #161. Photo: @Boston-Sports-Cards on Facebook (modified by author)

Sale price: $720,000

$720,000 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location: Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions Grade: BGS 9.5

The 2017 Panini National Treasures Stars and Stripes Patrick Mahomes card was sold for $720,000 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions. It features Mahomes’ autograph and a rookie-year patch, underscoring its rarity and appeal.

5. 2017 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Patrick Mahomes II #269

The 2017 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Patrick Mahomes II #269. Photo: @cardhedger on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $570,000

$570,000 Sale year : 2021

: 2021 Sale location: PWCC Auctions

PWCC Auctions Grade: PSA 10

The 2017 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Patrick Mahomes II card was sold for $570,000 in 2021 at PWCC Auctions. Its stunning gold vinyl design and perfect PSA 10 grade enhanced its desirability.

6. 1958 Topps Jim Brown #62

The 1958 Topps Jim Brown #62. Photo: @thecardfather13 on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $358,500

$358,500 Sale year: 2016

2016 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA 9

The 1958 Topps Jim Brown rookie card was sold for $358,500 in 2016 at Heritage Auctions. It features a classic design and a high PSA 9 grade, which make it a cherished vintage collectable.

7. 1935 National Chicle #34 Bronko Nagurski

The 1935 National Chicle #34 Bronko Nagurski. Photo: @cardladder on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price : $350,000

: $350,000 Sale year: 2011

2011 Grade: PSA 9

The 1935 National Chicle Bronko Nagurski card was sold for $350,000 in 2011 through a private sale. It is known for its vibrant artwork and historical significance as one of football’s earliest collectable cards.

8. 2020 National Treasures Joe Burrow Patch Autographs #156

2020 National Treasures Joe Burrow Patch Autographs #156. Photo: @ballin_sportscards on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $336,000

$336,000 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location: Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions Grade: BGS 9.5

The 2020 National Treasures Joe Burrow RED 1 card was sold for $336,000 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions. It features Burrow’s autograph and a red patch, making it a one-of-a-kind item.

9. 2017 Panini Contenders Super Bowl Ticket Patrick Mahomes II Autograph #303

Sale price: $324,000

$324,000 Sale year: 2022

2022 Sale location: Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions Grade: BGS 9

The 2017 Panini Contenders Super Bowl Ticket Patrick Mahomes II card was sold for $324,000 in 2022 at Goldin Auctions. It features Mahomes’ signature, which makes it highly collectable.

10. 2000 SP Authentic Tom Brady #118

The 2000 SP Authentic Tom Brady #118 card. Photo: @fivecardguys on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $312,000

$312,000 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location: Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions Grade: BGS 9.5

The 2000 SP Authentic Tom Brady rookie card was sold for $312,000 in 2021 at Heritage Auctions. This card represents Brady’s humble beginnings and rise to NFL greatness.

11. 2017 Panini Flawless Shield Signatures Patrick Mahomes II #4

The 2017 Panini Flawless Shield Signatures Patrick Mahomes II #4 card. Photo: @gr8sportscards on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $312,000

$312,000 Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Sale location : Goldin Auctions

: Goldin Auctions Grade: BGS 9

The 2017 Panini Flawless Shield Signatures Patrick Mahomes II card was sold for $312,000 in 2022 at Goldin Auctions. It showcases Mahomes’ autograph and a premium patch, which add to its appeal.

12. 2000 Bowman Gold Tom Brady (#12/99) #236

The 2000 Bowman Gold Tom Brady (#12/99) #236. Photo: @overtimerips on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $288,000

$288,000 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location: Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions Grade: PSA 10

The 2000 Bowman Gold Tom Brady rookie card was sold for $288,000 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions. This card is limited to 99 copies, which makes it extremely rare.

13. 1957 Topps #119 Bart Starr Rookie Card

Sale price: $288,000

$288,000 Sale year: 2017

2017 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA 9

The 1957 Topps Bart Starr rookie card was sold for $288,000 in 2017 at Heritage Auctions. It features a timeless design and highlights Starr’s legendary career with the Green Bay Packers. The card’s rarity and high grade make it a cornerstone of vintage football collections.

14. 1965 Topps Joe Namath #122

The 1965 Topps Joe Namath #122. Photo: @winningscorecollectibles on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $264,000

$264,000 Sale year: 2018

2018 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA 9

The 1965 Topps Joe Namath rookie card was sold for $264,000 in 2018 at Heritage Auctions. Its vibrant design and high PSA 9 grade make it an iconic vintage collectable.

15. 2021 National Treasures Platinum Trevor Lawrence Autograph #156

The 2021 National Treasures Platinum Trevor Lawrence Autograph #156 card. Photo: @winningscorecollectibles on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $264,000

$264,000 Sale year: 2022

2022 Sale location : Goldin Auctions

: Goldin Auctions Grade: BGS 9.5

The 2021 National Treasures Platinum Trevor Lawrence card was sold for $264,000 in 2022 at Goldin Auctions. It features Lawrence’s autograph and a sleek platinum design, which add to its rarity. Collectors view it as a valuable investment in a promising young quarterback’s career.

16. 1976 Topps Walter Payton Rookie #148

The 1976 Topps Walter Payton Rookie #148. Photo: @winningscorecollectibles on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price : $228,000

: $228,000 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location : Goldin Auctions

: Goldin Auctions Grade: PSA 10

The 1976 Topps Walter Payton rookie card was sold for $228,000 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions. Known as "Sweetness," Payton’s incredible career solidified his legendary status. This card’s high PSA 10 grade and Payton’s unmatched impact on the game have made it one of the most coveted cards in football history.

17. 2021 Panini Absolute Tom Brady KABOOM – GREEN 1/1 #K24

Sale price: $188,400

$188,400 Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Sale location: Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions Grade: BGS 9.5

The 2021 Panini Absolute KABOOM Tom Brady card was sold for $188,400 in 2022 at Goldin Auctions. Its unique "Green 1/1" status adds to its rarity and appeal.

18. 1962 Topps Mike Ditka #17

The 1962 Topps Mike Ditka #17 card. Photo: @247fballcards on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Sale price: $72,000

$72,000 Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA 9

The 1962 Topps Mike Ditka rookie card was sold for $72,000 in 2022 at Heritage Auctions. This card features Ditka during his Hall of Fame career, highlighting his impact as a tight end.

19. 1948 Leaf Sammy Baugh Red Jersey #34

The 1948 Leaf Sammy Baugh Red Jersey #34 card. Photo: @vintagecardbuyer on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price : $75,000

: $75,000 Sale year : 2020

: 2020 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA 8

The 1948 Leaf Sammy Baugh card was sold for $75,000 in 2020 at Heritage Auctions. Baugh was a trailblazer in professional football, excelling as a quarterback, punter, and defensive back.

20. 1981 Topps Joe Montana #216

Sale price: $87,000

$87,000 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location : Goldin Auctions

: Goldin Auctions Grade: PSA 10

The 1981 Topps Joe Montana rookie card was sold for $87,000 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions. Montana’s legendary status as a four-time Super Bowl champion increases its demand.

21. 1966 Philadelphia Gale Sayers #38

The 1966 Philadelphia Gale Sayers #38. Photo: @247fballcards on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Sale price: $58,800

$58,800 Sale year: 2018

2018 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA 9

The 1966 Philadelphia Gale Sayers rookie card was sold for $58,800 in 2018 at Heritage Auctions. It celebrates Sayers’ brief yet legendary Hall of Fame running back career.

22. 2013 Panini Contenders Rookie Ticket Autograph Travis Kelce #211

Sale price: $58,200

$58,200 Sale year: 2022

2022 Sale location: PWCC Auctions

PWCC Auctions Grade: BGS 9.5

The 2013 Panini Contenders rookie card was sold for $58,200 in 2022 at PWCC Auctions. It features Kelce’s autograph and commemorates his incredible success as a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.

23. 1998 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket Peyton Manning Autograph #87

The 1998 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket Peyton Manning Autograph #87. Photo: @SmallTraditions on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Sale price: $45,600

$45,600 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location: Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions Grade: BGS 9.5

The 1998 Playoff contender Peyton Manning rookie card was sold for $45,600 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions. It is one of the most expensive football cards from the 90s. The card features Manning’s signature and represents his Hall of Fame career.

24. 1984 Topps Dan Marino Rookie #123

Sale price: $25,000

$25,000 Sale year: 2022

2022 Grade: PSA 10

The 1984 Topps Dan Marino rookie card was sold for $25,000 in 2022 through a private sale. Marino’s prolific passing career with the Miami Dolphins increases its appeal. Its PSA 10 grade and nostalgic design make it a valuable collectable.

25. 1984 Topps John Elway Rookie #63

The 1984 Topps John Elway Rookie #63 card. Photo: @jacobs_card_collection on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $23,400

$23,400 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location: Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions Grade: PSA 10

The 1984 Topps John Elway rookie card was sold for $23,400 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions. It highlights Elway’s legacy as a two-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer.

26. 2007 SP Authentic Adrian Peterson Rookie Patch Autograph #252

The 2007 SP Authentic Adrian Peterson Rookie Patch Autograph #252 card. Photo: @marv_cards on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price : $21,600

: $21,600 Sale year: 2022

2022 Sale location: PWCC Auctions

PWCC Auctions Grade: BGS 9.5

The 2007 SP Authentic Adrian Peterson rookie card was sold for $21,600 in 2022 at PWCC Auctions. It features Peterson’s autograph and a patch, celebrating his remarkable rookie season.

27. 2008 Topps Chrome Refractor Matthew Stafford Rookie #TC210

The 2008 Topps Chrome Refractor Matthew Stafford Rookie #TC210. Photo: @cardladder on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $18,000

$18,000 Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Grade: PSA 10

The 2008 Topps Chrome Refractor Matthew Stafford rookie card was sold for $18,000 in 2022 through a private sale. Its refractor finish and Stafford’s Super Bowl victory with the Rams make it highly desirable.

28. 1957 Topps Johnny Unitas Rookie Card

The 1957 Topps Johnny Unitas Rookie Card. Photo:@iconsportscards on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $140,000

$140,000 Sale year: 2018

2018 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA 9

The 1957 Topps Johnny Unitas rookie card was sold for $140,000 in 2018 at Heritage Auctions. It features the during his rookie year and boasts a clean design. Unitas’ groundbreaking career and the card’s rarity make it a cornerstone of football memorabilia.

29. 1986 Topps Jerry Rice Rookie Card

Sale price: $13,500

$13,500 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location: Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions Grade: PSA 10

The 1986 Topps Jerry Rice rookie card was sold for $13,500 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions. This card honours Rice’s record-breaking career as the NFL’s greatest receiver. Its PSA 10 grade and connection to football history cement its value.

30. Joe Montana 1981 Topps Rookie #216

The Joe Montana 1981 Topps Rookie #216. Photo: @psacard on Instagram (modified by author)

Sale price: $40,260

$40,260 Sale year: 2021

2021 Sale location: Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions Grade: PSA 10

The Joe Montana 1981 Topps Rookie card was sold for $40,260 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions. It celebrates Montana’s legendary career, including four Super Bowl wins. Its pristine PSA 10 grade ensures its place as a key piece of football history.

The 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes II Autograph card is the most expensive football card. In 2021, PWCC Auctions sold it for $4.3 million.

The rarest football card is often considered the 1935 National Chicle Bronko Nagurski card due to its age, limited production, and pristine condition rarity. It sold for $350,000 at an auction.

Above are the most expensive football cards in NFL history, showcasing their exceptional rarity and historical significance. Each card’s auction price reflects its uniqueness, scarcity, and player impact blend.

