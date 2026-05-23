President Bola Tinubu has been spotted in the queue, voting at the ongoing APC presidential primary elections across the country

Tinubu, while casting his vote in Lagos, described the process as a strong demonstration to strengthen the internal democracy in the country

However, President Tinubu's reaction to the electoral exercise of the APC has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has commented on the 2026 presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country, saying that the exercise demonstrates a strong internal democracy within the ruling party.

The president made the remark after voting during the exercise at the Ikoyi-Obalende Ward L2 in Lagos, adding that the exercise has deepened the democratic process in the country.

President Bola Tinubu votes at the APC presidential primary election in Lagos Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Saturday, May 23, adding that the president arrived at the venue alongside his wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

He noted that the Tinubus were received by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Conerlius Ojelabi, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and former Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, among other party leaders.

Nigerians react as Tinubu votes at APC's primary

However, the statement by the presidency has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Codedlife said the APC had built a strong grassroots network:

"Whether people agree with them or not, they have built a strong grassroots network, party coordination and political machinery across different levels. Politics is not only speeches and social media. Organisation, structure and consistency matter too."

Shehu Ibrahim Muhammad criticised the APC's direct primary mode:

"Nigeria's politics is full of jokes. However, this direct primary system is worse than the delegate system. And the primary layer of our democracy is the biggest problem for our democracy and good governance."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu speaks on APC presidential primary elections Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Jerry Abimbola spotted a humour at the scene:

"Check that guy wearing white behind Mr President, either he's saying something tangible or not, it's none of his business, the man so obsessed with Aura, as in na me be dis for camera."

Imoh lamented the insecurity in the country and criticised the president:

"A Failure extraordinary that knows absolutely nothing but local politics. From Kwara to Oyo to Ekiti, next Ogun, everyone is living in fear due to terrorists ravaging the States and you posting this rubbìsh."

Elegbeleye Femi commended the ruling party's primary elections across all positions in the country:

"The primary this time around is actually a different one, with the way some serving senators and reps are not going back to the chamber."

Sam Abayomi called for adequate security in the country:

"We are not concerned with your internal democracy; the safety of Nigerians should be paramount."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Governor Idris clinches APC ticket for second term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris, secured his return ticket through a unanimous affirmation as the sole candidate of the APC in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The governor was unanimously affirmed by the APC delegates from all 225 wards in the state on Thursday, May 21, during the party's governorship primary.

The primary, which was held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium in Bernin Kebbi, reportedly turned out to be a massive show of support for the governor.

Source: Legit.ng