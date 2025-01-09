20 inspiring female golf influencers: Meet the queens of the green

Unlike in the past, golf is no longer just a game for men; it has also become a sport for women, thanks to the growing empowerment and diversity in sports today. Female golf influencers are achieving impressive victories on the course and reshaping the fairways of social media.

In compiling the top female golf influencers, we referenced Instagram follower counts and career highlights as of writing. We acknowledge rankings may change as influencers grow their platforms. This list was created using data and insights from trusted sources, including Feedspot, GolfNow, and GolfAid, to ensure accuracy and relevance.

Top 20 inspiring female golf influencers

In a traditionally male-dominated sport, female golfers have shown the world they can compete at the highest level. Behind every great game of golf is a story of hard work and perseverance. Here are some of the most famous female golf influencers on Instagram.

Rank Name of influencer Instagram followers 1 Paige Spiranac 4 million+ 2 Grace Charis 3.7 million+ 3 Kathryn Newton 1.9 million+ 4 Bri Teresi 1.4 million+ 5 Nelly Korda 1 million+ 6 Eleonora Incardona 1 million+ 7 Lucy Robson 948 thousand+ 8 Lily Muni He 942 thousand+ 9 Claire Hogle 936 thousand+ 10 Hailey Rae Ostrom 930 thousand+ 11 Charley Hull 706 thousand+ 12 Michelle Wie West 605 thousand+ 13 Lexi Thompson 605 thousand+ 14 Blair O’Neal Keiser 516 thousand+ 15 Tisha Alyn 504 thousand+ 16 Cassandra Meyer 435 thousand+ 17 Tania Tare 347 thousand+ 18 Isabelle Shee 336 thousand+ 19 Hannah Leiner 296 thousand+ 20 Jessica Korda 289 thousand+

20. Jessica Korda

Date of birth: 27 February 1993

27 February 1993 Place of birth: Bradenton, Florida, USA

Bradenton, Florida, USA Height : 5'10" (178 cm)

: 5'10" (178 cm) Instagram: @thejessicakorda

Jessica Korda is a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour with multiple wins. She began her career in 2011 and quickly became a top player in women’s golf. With over 289 thousand followers, Jessica's Instagram highlights her career, fitness routines, and personal lifestyle.

19. Hannah Leiner

Hannah Leiner standing on a pristine green lawn (L). The golf influencer squatting on the grass and holding a golf club (R). Photo: @hannahbleiner on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 4 March 1997

4 March 1997 Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA Height : 5’11” (180 cm)

: 5’11” (180 cm) Instagram: @hannahbleiner

Hannah Leiner began playing golf at age three and excelled at North Broward Preparatory School. She competed in events like the FSGA Women’s Amateur Strokeplay Championship and won several awards. When not golfing, Hannah enjoys travelling, writing music, and singing. She has over 296 thousand followers on Instagram.

18. Isabelle Shee

Date of birth : 13 March 1995

: 13 March 1995 Place of birth: Southern California, USA

Southern California, USA Height : 5'7" (170 cm)

: 5'7" (170 cm) Instagram: @isabelleshee

Isabelle Shee is a social media personality and former collegiate golfer. She played for UC Riverside before transferring to UNLV. Isabelle founded “Inside Story Golf,” a firm specialising in stylish golf socks that blend fashion and functionality. Her Instagram account boasts over 336 thousand followers.

17. Tania Tare

Tania Tare swinging a golf club during sunset (L). The golf influencer holding a golf club with a golf ball balanced on the club's face (R). Photo: @taniatare63 on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 19 December 1988

19 December 1988 Place of birth: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Height : 5'6" (168 cm)

: 5'6" (168 cm) Instagram: @taniatare63

Tania Tare is celebrated for her remarkable golf trick shots, which have gone viral online. She has partnered with major sponsors and continues to train to earn a spot on the LPGA Tour. Her Instagram has over 347 thousand followers.

16. Cassandra Meyer

Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Height : 5’6” (167 cm)

: 5’6” (167 cm) Instagram: @cassmarie_b

Cassandra Meyer began playing junior golf at nine and competed in tournaments nationwide. She is a Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) who combines her passion for fitness with golf. Her Instagram features her athletic lifestyle and fitness tips, and she has over 435 thousand followers at the time of writing.

15. Tisha Alyn

Tisha Alyn standing on a golf course, holding a golf club (L). Alyn wearing a white cap with the "COMPTON COUNTRY" logo (R). Photo: @tishaalyn on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 10 August 1993

10 August 1993 Place of birth: Illinois, USA

Illinois, USA Height : 5'5" (165 cm)

: 5'5" (165 cm) Instagram: @tishaalyn

Tisha Alyn turned professional in 2015 and gained fame through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. She advocates for women’s sports, junior golf, and the LGBTQ+ community. Her Instagram inspires inclusivity and showcases her passion for golf. She has over 504 thousand followers on the platform.

14. Blair O’Neal Keiser

Date of birth: 14 May 1981

14 May 1981 Place of birth: Macomb, Illinois, USA

Macomb, Illinois, USA Height : 5'10" (178 cm)

: 5'10" (178 cm) Instagram: @blaironealgolf

Blair O’Neal Keiser has enjoyed a professional golfing career spanning over a decade. Beyond the greens, she has excelled as a model and television personality, hosting Golf Channel and Golf Digest shows. Her Instagram showcases her golfing journey and lifestyle content, attracting over 516 thousand followers.

13. Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson standing on a golf course, wearing a sleeveless patterned top with the Puma and "UKG" logos (L). Thompson in a pink polo shirt (R). Photo: @lexi on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 10 February 1995

10 February 1995 Place of birth: Coral Springs, Florida, USA

Coral Springs, Florida, USA Height : 6' (183 cm)

: 6' (183 cm) Instagram: @lexi

Lexi Thompson is a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour. At just 16 years old, she became the youngest winner of an LPGA tournament. Lexi secured her first major title at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship and has over 605 thousand Instagram followers.

12. Michelle Wie West

Date of birth: 11 October 1989

11 October 1989 Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Height : 6'0" (183 cm)

: 6'0" (183 cm) Instagram: @michellewiewest

Michelle Wie West began playing golf at 10 and turned professional at 16. She has five LPGA Tour wins, including the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open. Michelle remains an influential figure in the sport, with a significant Instagram following of over 605 thousand followers.

11. Charley Hull

Charley Hull standing outdoors with arms crossed (L). Hull in a golf swing, wearing a navy blue shirt, and a white skirt (R). Photo: @charley.hull on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 20 March 1996

20 March 1996 Place of birth: Kettering, England

Kettering, England Height : 5'6" (168 cm)

: 5'6" (168 cm) Instagram: @charley.hull

Charley Hull is a professional golfer on the LPGA and Ladies European Tours. At age 17, she became the youngest competitor in the Solheim Cup and has since won multiple tournaments. Her Instagram has over 706 thousand followers, showcasing her golfing achievements.

10. Hailey Rae Ostrom

Date of birth: 19 February 1994

19 February 1994 Place of birth : Bend, Oregon, USA

: Bend, Oregon, USA Height : 5'7" (170 cm)

: 5'7" (170 cm) Instagram: @haileyostrom

Hailey Rae Ostrom is a professional golfer and former collegiate athlete at George Fox University. She appeared on Golf Channel’s Shotmakers and won four collegiate tournaments. Her Instagram boasts over 930 thousand followers and highlights her golf career, personal life, and fitness journey.

9. Claire Hogle

Claire Hogle wearing a light-coloured knitted sweater at night (L). Hogle swinging a golf club on a golf course (R). Photo: @clairehogle on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 3 September 1999

3 September 1999 Place of birth: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Height : 5'7" (170 cm)

: 5'7" (170 cm) Instagram: @clairehogle

Claire Hogle, born on 3 September 1999 in San Diego, California, is a golfer and social media influencer. She began her golf journey in high school and played competitively for California State University San Marcos. Her Instagram account showcases golf, lifestyle, and fashion content and has over 936 thousand followers.

8. Lily Muni He

Lily Muni He wearing a white t-shirt and a grey jacket (L). He mid-swing in a white outfit on a golf course (R). Photo: @lilymhe on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 17 June 1999

: 17 June 1999 Place of birth: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Height : 5'4" (163 cm)

: 5'4" (163 cm) Instagram: @lilymhe

Lily Muni He began playing golf at six and won her first Symetra Tour event in 2018. She is also a social media influencer with over 942 thousand Instagram followers. Her account combines golf highlights and lifestyle content.

7. Lucy Robson

Date of birth: 10 March 1995

10 March 1995 Place of birth : London, England, UK

: London, England, UK Height : 5'4" (163 cm)

: 5'4" (163 cm) Instagram: @lucyrobson

Lucy Robson is a professional golfer and model who rose to fame through social media at 26. She has collaborated with brands and sponsors, leveraging her talent and following. Her Instagram highlights golf, fashion, and fitness content, boasting over 948 thousand followers.

6. Eleonora Incardona

Eleonora Incardona dressed in a black outfit (L). Incardona holding a golf club over her shoulder in a white and green athletic outfit (R). Photo: @eleonoraincardona on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 1991

1991 Place of birth: Italy

Italy Height : 5'6" (168 cm)

: 5'6" (168 cm) Instagram: @eleonoraincardona

Eleonora Incardona is an Italian influencer and entrepreneur specialising in fashion, lifestyle, and travel content. She has gained popularity through her chic visuals and engaging posts. Her Instagram boasts over 1 million followers.

5. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda standing on a golf course and holding a golf club (L). Korda holding up a large trophy (R). Photo: @nellykorda on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 28 July 1998

: 28 July 1998 Place of birth: Bradenton, Florida, USA

Bradenton, Florida, USA Height : 5'10" (178 cm)

: 5'10" (178 cm) Instagram: @nellykorda

Nelly Korda is a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour and an Olympic gold medallist. She has won 14 professional tournaments and held the World No. 1 spot. Her Instagram showcases her career and personal achievements, with over 1 million followers.

4. Bri Teresi

Date of birth: 8 October 1994

8 October 1994 Place of birth: Auburn, California, USA

Auburn, California, USA Height : 5'8" (173 cm)

: 5'8" (173 cm) Instagram: @briteresi

Bri Teresi is a model, fitness guru, and social media star featured in magazines like FHM and Maxim. Her golf-related photos and videos have garnered widespread attention. Bri’s Instagram has over 1.4 million followers, where she combines glamour with sports content.

3. Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton playing golf, captured mid-swing with a golf club (L). Newton waving, wearing a navy blue beanie and a navy blue sweater (R). Photo: @kathrynnewton on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 8 February 1997

8 February 1997 Place of birth : Orlando, Florida, USA

: Orlando, Florida, USA Height : 5'5" (165 cm)

: 5'5" (165 cm) Instagram: @kathrynnewton

Kathryn Newton is an actress and avid golfer who played competitively during her youth. While best known for her acting roles, she actively shares her love for golf on social media. Her Instagram features her acting projects and passion for the sport, and she boasts over 1.9 million followers on the platform.

2. Grace Charis

Date of birth : 21 November 2002

: 21 November 2002 Place of birth: Newport Beach, California, USA

Newport Beach, California, USA Height : 5'9" (175 cm)

: 5'9" (175 cm) Instagram: @itsgracecharis

Female golf influencer Grace Charis was born on 18 October 1999. She is a golfer and social media influencer known for her vibrant personality and golf-centric content. Grace Charis combines humour, golf tutorials, and lifestyle updates for her rapidly growing fanbase. Her Instagram has over 3.7 million followers, showcasing her dynamic content.

1. Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York. Photo: Mike Coppola

Date of birth: 26 March 1993

26 March 1993 Place of birth: Wheat Ridge, Colorado, USA

Wheat Ridge, Colorado, USA Height : 5'6" (168 cm)

: 5'6" (168 cm) Instagram: @_paige.renee

Paige Spiranac is an American social media personality, model, golf instructor, and former professional golfer. She became professional in 2015 and played on the Cactus and Ladies European tours. With over 4 million Instagram followers, Paige Spiranac shares instructional videos, golf tips, and lifestyle content.

Who is the most popular female golf influencer?

Paige Spiranac is the most popular female golf influencer, with over 4 million followers on Instagram. She engages her audience by combining golf tips, tutorials, and lifestyle content.

Who are the prominent female golf influencers on Instagram?

Prominent female golf influencers include Paige Spiranac, Grace Charis, Kathryn Newton, and Bri Teresi. These influencers showcase golf tips, fitness routines, and lifestyle updates.

Who is considered the greatest female golfer?

Kathy Whitworth is considered the greatest female golfer. She holds the record for the most LPGA Tour wins with 88 victories.

These female golf influencers have significantly impacted the sport and social media by bridging the gap between traditional golf and modern digital culture. Their achievements on the course, engaging content, and ability to connect with audiences have inspired new generations to take up the game.

