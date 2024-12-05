Ariel Kytsya's biography: who is the social media influencer?

Ariel Kytsya is an American social media influencer and model. She gained social media prominence by sharing engaging content on her pages, such as lip-syncs, dance videos, makeup tutorials, and modelling pictures. She is also a singer with several releases, including Wash Me Clean, Without You, and Lose Someone.

Ariel Kytsya’s social media entertainment career began in 2020, and she has consistently shared content on different platforms. She currently boasts a considerable audience across platforms, where she endorses brands such as Boutine Los Angeles. Her music career has also significantly contributed to her fame.

Profile summary

Full name Ariel Danyluk Nickname Ariel Kytsya Gender Female Date of birth 7 March 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Seattle, Washington, United States Current residence Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality Ukrainian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Partner Emiliano M De Contreras College Bellevue College, Simon Fraser University Profession Social media creator, model, singer Net worth $500 thousand–$1 million X (Twitter) @AriKytsya

Ariel Kytsya’s biography

Ariel Kytsya was born Ariel Danyluk in Seattle, Washington, United States. Although her parents are unknown by name, her father occasionally appears in her YouTube videos. She was raised alongside four sisters: Faye, Amelia, Vienna, and Liesl, some of whom are social media content creators.

It is unknown which high school she attended, but her tertiary education started at Bellevue College, where she studied between 2017 and 2019. She later joined Simon Fraser for two years, between 2019 and 2021.

What is Ariel Kytsya’s age?

The Seattle, Washington-based social media influencer is 23 years old (as of 2024). She was born on 7 March 2001, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is Ariel Kytsya so famous?

Ariel Kytsya gained prominence by sharing engaging content on her various social media pages. She posts modelling and lifestyle pictures and videos on Instagram, which has 1.4 million followers as of this writing. With approximately 199 thousand followers on her TikTok page, she posts dance videos, lip-synchs, and other relatable content.

The content creator also has a self-titled YouTube channel with approximately 242 thousand subscribers, created in September 2011. She uses the platform to share makeup tips and other entertaining videos. During Ariel Kytsya's interview on the Online Forever podcast, she revealed why she posts so many videos on TikTok. She said:

The reason I make so many is because I think if I don't make 20 TikToks every day then I'm going to fall off and I won't make money any more. So, I just use my fear to keep me going. That's the only way I stay consistent.

According to her LinkedIn profile, before she ventured into social media entertainment, Arial was a barista for two years and a retail salesperson at Nordstrom for a year. She was also a pet sitter for two years and a makeup artist for three years.

Ariel has a background in art and music and has released several tracks alongside her sisters. Below is a list of some of Ariel Danyluk’s songs.

Without You

One Part Be My Lover

Wash Me Clean

Lean on Me

Lose Someone

Daydreams

Fearless Love

Set Free

Frail Love

I Don’t Want Your Love

Unbreak My Heart

Bad Moon Rising

All I Ask

Ain't No Sunshine

Ariel Kytsya’s net worth

According to Life Tales Gallery and The City Celeb, the social media influencer’s net worth is alleged to range between $500 thousand and $1 million. Her primary income source is earnings from her social media endeavours. She also makes money from music and has an OnlyFans account, where she shares exclusive content with her subscribers.

Who is Ariel Kytsya’s boyfriend?

The music artist is in a relationship with her boyfriend, Emiliano M De Contreras. Her boyfriend is also an online content creator with a significant following on Instagram and TikTok. The two allegedly met at a social media convention in 2022 and started their relationship shortly after. They are not shy about sharing their best moment pictures on social media.

Ariel Kytsya’s height and weight

The American social media influencer is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Ariel Kytsya

What is Ariel Kytsya’s real name? Her real name is Ariel Danyluk. Who are the members of Ariel Kytsya’s family? Her parent’s details are unknown, but she has four sisters: Faye, Amelia, Vienna, and Liesl. Her sisters are singers and content creators. What is Ariel Kytsya’s ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity and has Ukrainian and Canadian heritage. Her mother is Canadian, while her father is Ukrainian. Where does Ariel Kytsya come from? She hails from Seattle, Washington, United States. Which school did Ariel Kytsya attend? She attended Bellevue College between 2017 and 2019 before studying at Simon Fraser University between 2019 and 2021. What does Ariel Kytsya do for a living? She is a social media content creator, makeup artist, and singer. How much is Ariel Kytsya worth? Her net worth is alleged to range between $500 thousand and $1 million. Is Ariel Kytsya dating someone? She has been dating fellow content creator Emiliano M De Contreras since 2022. How tall is Ariel Kytsya? Her height is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Ariel Kytsya has captivated her audience with engaging content, significantly impacting the digital sphere. She has also ventured into the music world and boasts several singles. The content creator currently resides in her hometown Seattle, Washington, pursuing her career.

