What is Brian Harman's net worth in 2024? His height, wife and career earnings

Brian Harman is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. He is best known for bagging several awards, including the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship and The 151st Open Championship victory in 2023. Due to his popularity as a golf player, most fans have been curious about his wealth and personal life. What is Brian Harman's net worth?

Brian Harman is an avid bow hunter and farmer. He developed a passion for playing golf at a young age. He won the United States Junior Championship when he was 16 years old. Additionally, Harman made his debut on the PGA Tour in 2004 at the age of 17. The golfer currently resides in St. Simons Island, Georgia, United States.

Full name Brian Harman Gender Male Date of birth 19 January 1987 Age 37 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Savannah, Georgia, United States Current residence St. Simons Island, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Eric Harman Mother Nancy Harman Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Kelly Van Slyke Children 3 College University of Georgia Profession Professional golf player Net worth $9 million Instagram @harmanbrian X (Twitter) @harmanbrian

What is Brian Harman's net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Clutch Points, and Golf Monthly, the golfer's alleged net worth is $9 million. He has amassed his wealth through his career as a professional golf player and through brand endorsements such as MegaCorp, Titleist, Zero Restriction, Columbia, and GTL (Guaranteed Trust Life)

Brian Harman's career earnings

According to Spotrac, his career earnings are estimated to be $39,960,678. It is a total of $36,167,928 from official tournaments and $733,750 from non-official tournaments. Brian Harman's earnings in 2024 are alleged to be $3,270,019.

The PGA Tour site also states his official money as $36,167,928. As reported by Yahoo Sports, in July 2023, Brian had already made around $29 million in his career earnings.

Brian Harman's family and educational background

The professional golfer is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 19 January 1987. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. He was born in Savannah, Georgia, United States.

He is the son of Nancy and Eric Harman. His dad is a dentist who runs a dental practice in Savannah, while his mother is a chemist. Brian's father disclosed that he is not a huge golf fan, but he is a fan of his son. He stated:

I would not go if Brian wasn't playing. I'm honestly not a huge fan of golf.

Brian was raised alongside his younger brother, Scott Harman. After completing his secondary education, the golf player joined the University of Georgia, where he graduated with a degree in Finance in 2009.

Career

Brian developed an interest in golf when he was young. His stand-out victory was the 2003 US Junior Championship. While at college, Harman was a member of the Bulldogs. He was a three-time 2nd Team All-American and won the 2005 NCAA Preview and the 2006 Isleworth Invitation.

The golfer was also part of the US team competitions: the two Arnold Palmer Cups and Walker Cup teams for the US in 2005 and 2009. In 2010, he earned victory on the Manor Classic on the eGold Professional Tour, winning by three shots.

In 2014, he won his first maiden PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic, earning a one-shot win over Zach Johnson. This win secured him a debut start at The Open at Royal Liverpool. In 2015, he became the only third player in PGA Tour history at 2015 Barclays to make two holes-in-one rounds.

His second PGA Tour win was at Quail Hallow in the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, outlasting Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez. In 2019, he won the QBE Shootout with his friend Patton Kizzire. The golf player also finished solo second at the Worldwide Technology Champion at the Mayakoba in 2022.

In July 2023, Harman secured his first major title by winning The 151st Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. He became the third left-handed player to win the championship. His victory earned him the top prize of $3 million.

Who is Brian Harman's wife?

The American golfer is married to Kelly Van Slyke. The two got engaged in April 2014 while turkey hunting. Brian had a unique way of proposing, where he taped the ring to the inside pocket of Kelly's new pants.

The couple planned for their wedding to be held on 15 November 2014, which happened to be the date of the Georgia-Auburn football game. Therefore, they postponed it as most guests would attend the football. The golfer explained how he informed Kelly:

I told her people won't come to our wedding. If you want all the people that we like to come don't do it on a Georgia football weekend.

The wedding was held on 13 December 2014 at St Simons Island, Georgia, USA. The couple welcomed their first child, Cooper Marie Harman, on 8 June 2016. They also share two sons, Walter and Jack.

Harman's wife is a former radiation therapist who worked at the US San Diego Radiation Oncology Center. She supports her husband's career. During an interview at the Savannah Morning News, Harman said:

We had two young children before Jack, so I know what it's like having small kids. I have an incredible wife and she makes it to where I go out and focus on my golf. That's the way our family is. They travel when they can, and I have them out as much as I can, but sometimes daddy has to go to work, and that's just the way it is.

Brian Harman's height and weight

The professional golfer is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 68 kilograms or 150 pounds.

Fast facts about Brian Harman

What is Brian Harman's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $9 million. Who is Brian Harman? He is a professional golf player from the United States. How old is Brian Harman? He is 37 years old as of 2024. What is Brian Harman's world ranking? The golfer is ranked at position 8 with a total points of 223.1049. Where is Brian Harman's house? His house is in St. Simon's Island, Georgia, United States. Who is Brian Harman's wife? He is married to Kelly Van Slyke. Does Brian Harman have children? He has three kids: Cooper Marie, Walter, and Jack. What is Brian Harman's height? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Brian Harman's net worth indicates his dedication to his work as a professional golf player. He has three PGA Tour wins as of April 2024. The golfer has three children and resides with his family in St. Simon's Island, Georgia, United States.

