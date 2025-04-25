Inside Michelle Smallmon's journey from radio to sports journalism

People are coming for the sports, and hopefully with our opinions and our information and the knowledge that we provide, they’ll stick around, but they’re going to remember us for who we are.

Michelle Smallmon is an American sports journalist and radio host best known for her work with ESPN. She co-hosts ESPN Radio’s signature morning show, Unsportsmanlike, alongside Evan Cohen and Chris Canty. Michelle previously hosted Karraker & Smallmon on 101 ESPN in St. Louis.

Michelle Smallmon enjoying a vibrant evening under festive lights (L). Michelle Smallmon posing with soft, elegant wavy blonde hair (R). Photo: @msmallmon on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Michelle Smallmon began her broadcasting career in 2008 .

. She has been a producer, host, and on-air personality across various ESPN platforms.

The sports broadcaster co-hosted the morning program Karraker & Smallmon on ESPN.

on ESPN. She is currently a co-host of ESPN Radio’s flagship morning show, Unsportsmanlike.

Smallmon has served as the in-game host for the St. Louis Battlehawks ( XFL).

XFL). She holds a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Illinois.

Profile summary

Full name Michelle Smallmon Gender Female Date of birth 13 August 1986 Age 38 years (as of April 2025) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Belleville, Illinois, United States Current residence St. Louis, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Tony Smallmon Mother Robin Relationship status Single Education Althoff High School, University of Illinois Profession Sports broadcaster, radio Host Instagram @msmallmon

Michelle Smallmon’s biography

The American sports broadcaster was born on 13 August 1986 in Belleville, Illinois, United States. She is 38 years old as of April 2025. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Michelle Smallmon's parents are Tony and Robin Smallmon. Her father is a real estate broker and was an avid baseball fan, and often took her to St. Louis Cardinals games. Talking about her dad during an interview with the Belleville News-Democrat, Michelle said,

When I was a little kid I was always with my dad. He was a massive sports fan. He took me to Cards games and forced me to keep score!

Fast five facts about Michelle Smallmon. Photo: @MujeresBLHB on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

The former ESPN radio producer attended Althoff High School, where she played varsity as a freshman and was a co-captain during her senior year (2004). She earned her degree in broadcast journalism in 2008 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. While there, she was part of the women’s volleyball team.

Career highlights

She commenced her professional journey as a news production assistant at KSDK in St. Louis, where she gained valuable experience in the media industry. She began working for ESPN in 2009, starting at 101 ESPN in St. Louis as a production assistant.

During her time at 101 ESPN, Michelle produced and was on air with multiple signature shows across the station, such as The Fast Lane and The Bernie Miklasz Show.

Her engaging commentary led to her co-hosting the morning show Karraker & Smallmon from May 2020 to Sept ember 2022, making her the first woman to have her name on a show in the station’s history.

Michelle Smallmon holding a Green Bay Packers shirt. Photo: @msmallmon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2022, Smallmon returned to ESPN Radio, where she now co-hosts the national morning show, Unsportsmanlike, alongside Evan Cohen and Chris Canty, from 6-10 a.m. ET.

Beyond radio, Michelle was an in-game host for St. Louis’ XFL team, the Battlehawks, and contributed to video content for the city’s MLS team, St. Louis City SC. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, such as Tom Brady, LeBron James, Mike Trout and Patrick Mahomes.

In addition to her broadcasting career, Smallmon is actively involved in numerous charity events. For instance, she is set to run the New York City Marathon on behalf of the V Foundation, a cancer research organisation. The ESPN radio host was also part of The Young Professionals for the St. Louis Zoo and The Little Bit Foundation, which aids in breaking down the barriers to learning.

Michelle Smallmon at a sports event. Photo: @101espn on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Was Michelle Smallmon on The Bachelorette?

The American radio host has never been a contestant on ABC’s reality dating show The Bachelorette. However, in 2024, she participated in a playful bachelorette segment on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike, called the NFL Bachelorette.

What is Michelle Smallmon’s height?

The ESPN reporter stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Michelle Smallmon? Michelle Smallmon is a sports radio host and media personality, currently co-hosting ESPN Radio’s morning show, Unsportsmanlike. Where did Michelle Smallmon grow up? The sports broadcaster grew up in Belleville, Illinois, a town near St. Louis, Missouri. What is Michelle Smallmon’s age? The American media personality is 38 years old as of April 2025. She was born on 13 August 1986. Who are Michelle Smallmon’s parents? Her parents are Tony and Robin Smallmon. Where is Michelle Smallmon today? She is currently a co-host of ESPN Radio’s flagship morning show, Unsportsmanlike, alongside Evan Cohen and Chris Canty. Who is Michelle Smallmon’s spouse? As of this writing, Michelle is not married and has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationships. Did Michelle Smallmon play sports? She played varsity as a freshman in high school and was co-captain her senior year when the team went to state. How tall is Michelle Smallmon? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Michelle Smallmon is a popular sports radio host and media personality, best known for her insightful commentary in the realm of sports broadcasting. She is the co-host of ESPN Radio’s signature morning show, Unsportsmanlike. Michelle was the first woman to have her name on a show in the history of ESPN 101 in St. Louis.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Arielle Kebbel's husband. Arielle is an American actress, model and producer best known for appearing in various best movies and shows, such as Gilmore Girls, The Vampire Diaries and Ballers. Her fame often sparks curiosity about her romantic life.

While many fans wonder who Arielle Kebbel's husband is, the actress is not married and has kept her relationships relatively private. She has, however, been linked to a few notable names over the years. Find out who the actress has dated in the past in this article.

Source: Legit.ng