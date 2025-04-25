2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Shares Fresh 'Prophecy', Lists 5 PDP Govs to Work for Tinubu, APC
- Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has alleged PDP governors have been compromised
- Primate Ayodele prophesied that the opposition in Nigeria would further become weakened as more PDP governors and senators could work for the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- Recently, Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and several influential PDP leaders defected to the APC
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been compromised ahead of the 2027 election.
In a statement highlighted by The Nigerian Tribune on Friday, April 25, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church specifically mentioned Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Oyo, and Osun states as those that will be negotiated for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
He said:
“PDP governors have been compromised. More of them will still join APC like Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Anambra and Oyo states will be negotiated; Osun will also be negotiated for the APC. There is nothing like the PDP governors’ forum anymore; the governors will all work against the party.”
Furthermore, Primate Ayodele claimed that the PDP Governors' Forum led by Bala Mohammed has been compromised, adding that the platform is no longer effective.
'5 PDP state governors to work for APC' - Ayodele
- Akwa Ibom (Umo Eno)
- Enugu (Peter Mbah)
- Anambra (Professor Charles Soludo)
- Oyo (Seyi Makinde)
- Osun (Ademola Adeleke)
2027 election: Notable defections in Delta state
Already, the APC is in good spirits. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state recently dumped the PDP for the APC.
Governor Eno of Akwa Ibom state endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office. Eno is a chieftain of the PDP.
The immediate past governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, also officially defected from the PDP to the APC. Okowa's defection came two years after he stood as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in the Nigerian presidential election.
Top APC chieftains received Okowa, as many described the move as a strategic political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.
For Oborevwori, a report by Premium Times shared why the Delta governor made the switch.
One of the reasons for Oborevwori's move was the continued disaffection of the first Fourth Republic governor of the state, James Ibori, with the incumbent governor.
Another important factor behind Obovrevwori’s movement was the realisation that the PDP had become jaded in Delta state after a lengthy rule. The party was reportedly losing grassroots support.
Primate Ayodele warns IGP Egbetokun of possible removal
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele said Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), should be wary of a possible removal from office.
In a video posted on his official X handle, sighted by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, asked IGP Egbetokun to seek the face of God to avert a removal.
Source: Legit.ng
