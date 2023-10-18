Grace Charis’ age, height, birthday, net worth, golf

Grace Charis is a social media personality, entrepreneur, Instagram model, and golf influencer from the United States. She is widely recognised for sharing golf-playing videos and modelling photos on Instagram and TikTok. What is Grace Charis' age? Learn more Learn about the young star and her background.

Charis rocking a white top and a cap (L). She poses for a photo in black attire (R). Photo: @itsgracecharis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Grace Charis started her TikTok journey in 2022. She is currently a popular figure on social media with a considerable fan base. Read Grace Charis' bio to learn more about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name Grace Charis Smith Gender Female Date of birth 21 November 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Newport Beach, California, United States Current residence Newport Beach, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 55 Relationship status Single Profession Golf player, influencer, model, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million

What is Grace Charis’ age?

When is Grace Charis' birthday? The famous golfer was born on 21 November 2002. Grace is 20 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Where is Grace Charis from? The social media personality was born in Newport Beach, California, United States. Her full name is Grace Charis Smith.

Career

Grace became interested in golf at a tender age and has played golf ever since. However, she went professional after school. She always posts videos of her playing golf on her social media platforms. She also has a personal YouTube channel where she posts videos showcasing her golfing skills and techniques. Her YouTube channel has over 819 thousand subscribers as of writing.

In addition, the sensational golfer is also a social media influencer. She commands a massive following on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she shares her modelling and golfing snaps with her followers. As of the time of writing, she has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. You can get her merchandise on Instagram.

Her TikTok account has over 2.9 million followers. She also shares her content on X (Twitter), where she has over . She also has an OnlyFans account, sharing exclusive content with her fans.

What is Grace Charis' net worth?

The golfer's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her growing career as a golf player, social media influencer, and model.

Who is Grace Charis' boyfriend?

The social media star has stayed silent on matters relating to the heart. While most celebrities discuss their romances on social media, none of her posts appear to feature a romantic partner.

What is Grace Charis' height?

The social media star is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Grace Charis? She is an American Instagram model and golf influencer. What is Grace Charis' real name? Her real name is Grace Charis Smith. When is Grace Charis' birthday? She was born on 21 November 2002. Where is Grace Charis from? She is from Newport Beach, California, United States. When did Grace Charis' golf interest begin? She developed an interest in golf at a young age. Where does Grace Charis live? She lives in Newport Beach, California, United States.

What is Grace Charis' age? She is 20 years old as of 2023. She is a prominent American golf player, social media influencer, Instagram model and entrepreneur. Charis rose to fame after posting videos of her playing golf on her social media accounts.

Legit.ng recently published Sofia Moncilla's biography. Sofia is a famous Instagram influencer, fashion model, and digital content creator from Mexico. She started her career by sharing lip-syncs on her TikTok account.

Sofia rose to fame in April 2022 after her OnlyFans content reportedly leaked and went viral on social media. She has endorsed various brands like Fashion Nova, PSD Underwear, and Wonderful Discount Online.

Source: Legit.ng