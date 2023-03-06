Who is Chloe Difatta? TikTok star’s biography, age, net worth

Chloe Difatta is a social media influencer from the United States of America. She is well-recognized for her entertaining videos on TikTok, which have earned her fame on the platform. She shares lip-syncs, dances and point-on-view videos. Additionally, many know her for twisting her tongue vertically.

Chloe Difatta has garnered a moderate number of followers on Instagram, where she shares modelling and fashion pictures. The internet sensation embarked on her social media career in 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Chloe Difatta Gender Female Date of birth 12 October 2003 Age 19 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Tampa, Florida, United States of America Current residence Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Shoe size 5.5 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer Net worth $1 million

Chloe Difatta’s bio

The social media influencer was born on 12 October 2003 in the United States of America. What is Chloe Difatta’s nationality? She is American and currently resides in Tennessee, United States of America.

How old is Chloe Difatta?

She was born on the 12 October 2003. Therefore, the internet sensation is 19 years old as of March 2023. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Chloe Difatta famous?

She is a social media personality who has gained fame on TikTok. She began her social media career in 2019. She is known for posting videos to entertain her fans. The TikTok star is popularly known for sharing videos where she twists her tongue vertically.

The internet sensation has over 153 thousand followers, and her videos have over 2.7 million likes on TikTok. Often, she shares lip-syncs, dances, point-on-view and other relatable videos.

She is also famous on Instagram. She uses her Instagram to share photos of her posing in swimsuits and other stylish outfits. At the time of writing, she has over 168 thousand followers.

The TikTok star is also well known on other platforms like OnlyFans. Lastly, she is an entrepreneur with an online store called Chloeessentials.com, where she sells her merchandize and jewellery.

What is Chloe Difatta’s net worth?

According to Popular Net worth, the American social media influencer's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She earns her wealth from her social media career. She also makes money selling men's and women's clothing and jewellery.

How tall is Chloe Difatta?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 4 inches tall or 163 centimetres and weighs 121 pounds or 55 kg. The TikTok star’s body measurements are approximately 34-28-40 inches or 86-71-101.

Chloe Difatta’s fast facts

Who is Chloe Difatta? She is an American rising social media influencer and entrepreneur. What is Chloe Difatta’s age? The social media personality is 19 years old as of March 2023. What is Chloe Difatta’s height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. How much is Chloe Difatta worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Where does Chloe Difatta come from? She is from Tampa, Florida, United States of America. How much does Chloe Difatta weigh? She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55kg.

Chloe Difatta is a social media influencer from the United States of America. She began her social media career in 2019 and boasts a vast following on TikTok and Instagram. She shares lip-syncing and dance videos on TikTok.

