What is the oldest video on YouTube? Top 10 earliest uploads

YouTube is regarded as the most popular and used content creation and sharing platform. Since early 2005, it has drawn billions of users seeking to showcase talent, learn, and be entertained. Before its global popularity, the platform attracted daring trailblazers who gave the world what is now considered the oldest video on YouTube.

This list of the oldest YouTube videos was compiled by tracking the website's history. We have used data from various reputable websites, such as YouTube itself and Oldest, to compile this list. We analysed the creators' channels and video analytics to provide a comprehensive picture of the earliest YouTubers.

What are the top 10 oldest YouTube videos?

On 14 February 2005, Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim officially registered YouTube as a social media and video-sharing website. Within a month, the site attracted the first YouTuber, followed by about 30,000 visitors and two million video views per day in the following months before it was officially launched on 15 December 2005.

According to The Atlantic, nearly 14 billion videos have been uploaded on YouTube since its creation. Below are the specifics of some of the oldest videos on YouTube, alongside their current number of views and comments.

Video title Channel name Date created Views as of writing (2024) Me At The Zoo Jawed 24 April 2005 335 million My Snowboarding Skillz Mw 24 April 2005 4.7 million Tribute Gp 25 April 2005 3.9 million Premature Baldness Paul 29 April 2005 654,000 Carrie Rides A Truck Jones4Carrie 30 April 2005 603,000 Vernal Lullaby Adam Quirk 3 May 2005 503,000 Sleep Like Lumber? Zubazpantz 4 May 2005 368,000 Good Times!!! Zubazpantz 18 May 2005 3.1 million Pajamas and Nick Drake Steve 22 May 2005 600,000 First Back Flip on Youtube! (House dismount) CobaltGruv 25 May 2005 2.8 million

1. Me At The Zoo

Channel : Jawed

: Jawed Content type : Vlog, Lifestyle

: Vlog, Lifestyle Upload date : 24 April 2005

: 24 April 2005 Number of views : 335,908,130 as of October 2024

: 335,908,130 as of October 2024 Number of likes : 16,000,000 as of October 2024

: 16,000,000 as of October 2024 Number of comments: 10,361,601 as of October 2024

What was the first YouTube video? YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim, the first-ever YouTuber, is an American software engineer and entrepreneur. His 19-second short film, Me At The Zoo, was created at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, California.

2. My Snowboarding Skillz

Channel : Mw

: Mw Content type : Sports, Stunt, Fail

: Sports, Stunt, Fail Upload date : 24 April 2005

: 24 April 2005 Number of views : 4,732,655 as of October 2024

: 4,732,655 as of October 2024 Number of likes : 209,000 as of October 2024

: 209,000 as of October 2024 Number of comments: 33,156 as of October 2024

My Snowboarding Skillz was created on 23 April 2005 by a user known as mw-sp3yx. As of October 2024, the snowboarding fail video had attracted more than four million viewers. According to Oldest, it was uploaded to the site mere hours after it went live.

3. Tribute

Channel : Gp

: Gp Content type : Skit, Stunt, Vine

: Skit, Stunt, Vine Upload date : 25 April 2005

: 25 April 2005 Number of views : 3,937,748 as of October 2024

: 3,937,748 as of October 2024 Number of likes : 123,000 as of October 2024

: 123,000 as of October 2024 Number of comments: 13,466 as of October 2024

The third oldest video on YouTube, Tribute, was created by gp5042 on 25 April 2005. The video shows a young man jumping on two walls and is said to have set the tone for vines, short-form videos themed around comedic performances.

4. Premature Baldness

Channel : Paul

: Paul Content type : Lifestyle, Skit, Comedy

: Lifestyle, Skit, Comedy Upload date : 29 April 2005

: 29 April 2005 Number of views : 654,099 as of October 2024

: 654,099 as of October 2024 Number of likes: 8,900 as of October 2024

8,900 as of October 2024 Number of comments: 2,798 as of October 2024

Premature Baldness is a 1:59-minute video created by a user named Paul. The video is uploaded in a series showcasing his pursuit of his biggest childhood dream, being an Olympian and walking into the opening ceremonies. In the short film, he gives viewers a glimpse of a bald spot on his head and proceeds to have a public haircut on the hair in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii.

5. Carrie Rides A Truck

Channel : Jones4Carrie

: Jones4Carrie Content type : Vlog, Lifestyle

: Vlog, Lifestyle Upload date : 30 April 2005

: 30 April 2005 Number of views : 603,995 as of October 2024

: 603,995 as of October 2024 Number of likes : 7,900 as of October 2024

: 7,900 as of October 2024 Number of comments: 2,401 as of October 2024

Jones4Carrie is one of the first YouTubers to upload several short-form films. The creator's first video on the site is Carrie Rides A Truck, a dark, blurry 15-second video of a young lady riding a toy truck.

The channel, which was created on 30 April 2005, has 47 videos, several of which appear in the top 100 oldest YouTube videos. These include Carrie Chokes the Chicken, American Life, Chem, Free Frosty Weekend!, Family Fight, and Kitty.

6. Vernal Lullaby

Channel : Adam Quirk

: Adam Quirk Content type : Music

: Music Upload date : 3 May 2005

: 3 May 2005 Number of views : 503,197 as of October 2024

: 503,197 as of October 2024 Number of likes : 10,000 as of October 2024

: 10,000 as of October 2024 Number of comments: 2,565 as of October 2024

Vernal Lullaby is a 1:23 minute music video created by Adam Quirk, a vlogger turned distiller and author. The video features This Lullaby, music from the Lullabies to Paralyze album by Queens Of The Stone Age rock band.

7. Sleep Like Lumber?

Channel : Zubazpantz

: Zubazpantz Content type : Prank, Comedy

: Prank, Comedy Upload date : 4 May 2005

: 4 May 2005 Number of views : 368,932 as of October 2024

: 368,932 as of October 2024 Number of likes: 7,200 as of October 2024

Sleep Like Lumber? is a 24-second prank showing friends attempting to wake their sleeping friend with an air horn. The friend proceeds to wake up momentarily before going back to sleep.

8. Good Times!!!

Channel : Zubazpantz

: Zubazpantz Content type : Vlog, Comedy

: Vlog, Comedy Upload date : 18 May 2005

: 18 May 2005 Number of views : 3,131,338 as of October 2024

: 3,131,338 as of October 2024 Number of likes : 144,000 as of October 2024

: 144,000 as of October 2024 Number of comments: 29,126 as of October 2024

On 18 May 2005, Zubazpantz uploaded one of the earliest YouTube skits featuring edited material. The over-a-minute-long comedic skit described as 'garbage with a tasty odour' was also among the first to receive over a million views. The video featured music from Kool & The Gang from the album Hollywood Swinging.

9. Pajamas and Nick Drake

Channel : Steve

: Steve Content type : Cute animal videos

: Cute animal videos Upload date : 22 May 2005

: 22 May 2005 Number of views : 600,513 as of October 2024

: 600,513 as of October 2024 Number of likes: 12,000 as of October 2024

12,000 as of October 2024 Number of comments: 2,527 as of October 2024

Cat videos are a favourite on the content-sharing platform, starting with Steve's 30-second film showing a cat playing with a suspended piece of string. In the footage Pajamas, the cat seemingly plays and dances to a popular song by Nick Drake.

10. First Back Flip on Youtube! (House dismount)

Channel : CobaltGruv

: CobaltGruv Content type : How-to, Sports, Stunt

: How-to, Sports, Stunt Upload date : 25 May 2005

: 25 May 2005 Number of views : 2,887,325 as of October 2024

: 2,887,325 as of October 2024 Number of likes : 78,000 as of October 2024

: 78,000 as of October 2024 Number of comments: 14,166 as of October 2024

On 25 May 2005, CobaltGruv posted what would become the second-ever sports video on YouTube. In the video, he does a backflip off a house's roof. In the video's description, the content creator provides fans with a guideline on how to do a backflip safely.

Who was the first person to make a YouTube channel?

Jawed Karim created the first channel on the site on 24 April 2005. Since the channel is still active, it is regarded as one of the oldest social media accounts.

What are the 3 oldest videos on YouTube?

The oldest YouTube videos are Me At The Zoo, My Snowboarding Skillz, and Tribute. They were all created within a day of each other, two months after the platform was launched.

What happened to the first YouTube channel?

Jawed Karim's YouTube channel is still active, with 4.97 million subscribers. However, he has not posted anything since 24 April 2005.

The oldest video on YouTube is Me At The Zoo, uploaded by YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim. The platform's earliest content is short-form videos on lifestyle, music, sports, and comedy. The earliest videos on YouTube were created between 24 April 2005 and 25 May 2005.

