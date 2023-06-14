Bronwin Aurora’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Bronwin Aurora? She is a young famous Canadian TikTok star, social media personality and model. She has several TikTok accounts that have helped her gain tremendous success by allowing her to upload dance, prank and lip-sync videos. She is also famous on YouTube.

Bronwin Aurora is active and famous on Instagram. She uses the platform to share her lifestyle and modelling photos. The internet sensation embarked on her social media career in 2018.

Profile summary

Full name Bronwin Aurora Gender Female Date of birth 12 March 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Siblings 1 Profession Social media personality, model Net worth $1 million Twitter @Bronwin1231 TikTok @chloekaaja

Bronwin Aurora's biography

The social media personality was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She was raised alongside her sister Kristen Aurora. She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity. Bronwin Aurora's age is 21 years old as of 2023. The influencer was born on 12 March 2002. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Bronwin began her career as an Instagram model. She gained popularity on the platform through her modelling photos and lifestyle content. She currently has over 405 thousand followers on the platform.

The influencer's fame skyrocketed when she started posting dance and lip-sync videos on TikTok. In October 2022, she hit the headlines after a TikTok video of her purporting to be a retail assistant in a clothing store went viral.

Bronwin has several TikTok accounts, with only one verified. The account has over 20 thousand followers as of June 2023. Her main account has more than 669 thousand followers as of now. She also has another account with over 598 thousand followers.

Additionally, she has another TikTok account with a considerable following of more than 515 thousand followers. These are just some of the TikTok accounts the influencer has. She also has a Twitter account and YouTube channel with over 138 thousand followers and 1.47 thousand subscribers, respectively.

Besides being a social media personality and model, Bronwin is also an adult content creator. She has an OF account where she shares premium content with her audience.

Who is Bronwin Aurora's boyfriend?

The famous TikTok star is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. However, she often features people in her content that are stand-ins for her potential partner.

What is Bronwin Aurora's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be around $1 million. The influencer mainly earns income from her social media accounts, such as OF, TikTok, and Instagram.

What is Bronwin Aurora's height?

The social media influencer is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs about 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches (86-60-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Bronwin Aurora

Who is Bronwin Aurora? She is a Canadian social media personality and model. How old is Bronwin Aurora? She is 21 years old as of 2023. Who is Bronwin Aurora's boyfriend? She is a private individual and has not shared much information about her personal life. However, she is presumed to be single. How much is Bronwin Aurora worth? She has an alleged net worth of about $1 million as of 2023. How tall is Bronwin Aurora? She is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Where does Bronwin Aurora live? The social media influence currently lives in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Bronwin Aurora is a social media personality and model from Canada. She began her social media career in 2018 and boasts a considerable following on TikTok and Instagram. She is best known for sharing lip-syncing, prank and dance videos on TikTok.

