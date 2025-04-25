Regina Daniels may have experienced the taste of luxury to the point where she’s starting to think that it’s getting boring

Social media stars were quick to respond to a new video, which the billionaire’s wife shared via her official TikTok account

The clip captured her cruising in a private jet, but her comment about her experience ignited a chain of reactions online

Nigerian billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, triggered reactions online following her TikTok post.

The ace actress, who was recently rumoured to have experienced some marital crisis, took fans on a journey into her luxury lifestyle.

Regina Daniels shares what she noticed about flying private. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Gina was in a video in a private jet, vibing and cruising, but her comment about the experience seemed to be an unpleasant one. The mother-of-two captioned the post, saying that flying private has become boring to her.

Many, who have not had a taste of such an experience, felt triggered and reacted to the socialite’s post.

Watch the clip here:

Regina Daniels expresses her love for money

Recall, Regina Daniels has been enjoying her life lately as she holidays away with her mum.

The Nigerian actress and billionaire's wife made a post expressing her love for money and the privileged life.

The post from the mother-of-two ignited comments from her fans, who buttressed her point while also inspiring them.

How Nigerians reacted to Regina Daniels' post

Read some reactions below:

@urchman4sure said:

"Condition that will force you to start selling your properties just to be able to feed yourself will not be your portion 🙏🙏."

@Chinecherem said:

"I love Regina’s kind of petty😂. Any small dragging like this, the next video will be her in a private jet😂. Just to prove we can’t relate😂😂."

@Sugarp global said:

"What we are saying is that prisy still got that u feel u got and more in hands of young guy. We prefer to be in her type. Not with grand pa.. because she still fly in private jet."

Regina Daniels shares what she noticed about flying private. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

@Princess Gloria Igbokwe said:

"She said life wey no soft that one Na life. but of a truth I still prefer Priscilla choice of a husband than an old man. money is not every thing."

@Planet.A.O / Model said:

"Can you all be positive towards people decision for once, is her life . Stop the comparison. If it’s that easy , run am make we see."

@Sunday Maureen49 said:

"How does this relate 🤷‍♀️Cos I want young vibrant, single and rich guy that can take me to the altar of God rather than evil oath."

@april 27th❤️💐 said:

"Flying private is a Boring lifestyle ke 😏😏achalugo Abeg come down mske I enter to confirm."

Regina Daniels hits back at critics, brags about her independence

According to a previous post by Legit.ng, Regina Daniels responded to her critics after she was dragged over her congratulatory message to Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux.

The Nollywood actress shared a video of raising her shoulders with pride as she bragged about her worth.

Regina Daniels' new video has, however, further triggered reactions, with many netizens clapping back at her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng