Student Celebrates After Selling Over 150 Packs of Food in a Day on Campus, His Reaction Trends
People

Student Celebrates After Selling Over 150 Packs of Food in a Day on Campus, His Reaction Trends

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A male student who runs a food business on campus celebrated after selling over 150 packs of food in a day
  • The young man was so excited, and his unexpected reaction after selling out the food got people talking
  • Many who came across the video celebrated with the young man and encouraged him in his business

A male student celebrated after reaching a milestone as a food vendor on his campus.

He jubilated after selling over 150 packs of food in a day on campus, as he recounted how he began the business.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @hisown_sly on TikTok, he shared how he started his business and rolled on the floor in excitement.

He said:

"I can’t imagine selling over 150+ packs of food within a day but ADOM NYAME came through for me! I’m a Tertiary student who decided to venture into food business on campus since we find it difficult to get food to buy on weekends!!!!

"I started by doing 10 packs on Saturday and Sunday respectively! This end of semester I decided to challenge myself by doing 70+ packs each day respectively and everything got finished ✅ I can’t thank God enough, my customers and my Angwa mo team!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man celebrates sales

Akosua_nassah said:

"Na so chicken man take start. don’t stop dear .you will soon be great."

Olamma said:

"This can never be Nigeria you are doing great but what kind of food is this frying chicken without cooking egg stew nko sorry i cant eat this."

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

