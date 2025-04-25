A male student who runs a food business on campus celebrated after selling over 150 packs of food in a day

The young man was so excited, and his unexpected reaction after selling out the food got people talking

Many who came across the video celebrated with the young man and encouraged him in his business

A male student celebrated after reaching a milestone as a food vendor on his campus.

He jubilated after selling over 150 packs of food in a day on campus, as he recounted how he began the business.

Student Celebrates After Selling Over 150 Packs of Food in a Day on Campus, His Reaction Trends

Source: TikTok

In a video by @hisown_sly on TikTok, he shared how he started his business and rolled on the floor in excitement.

He said:

"I can’t imagine selling over 150+ packs of food within a day but ADOM NYAME came through for me! I’m a Tertiary student who decided to venture into food business on campus since we find it difficult to get food to buy on weekends!!!!

"I started by doing 10 packs on Saturday and Sunday respectively! This end of semester I decided to challenge myself by doing 70+ packs each day respectively and everything got finished ✅ I can’t thank God enough, my customers and my Angwa mo team!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man celebrates sales

Akosua_nassah said:

"Na so chicken man take start. don’t stop dear .you will soon be great."

Olamma said:

"This can never be Nigeria you are doing great but what kind of food is this frying chicken without cooking egg stew nko sorry i cant eat this."

Source: Legit.ng