Who has the highest IQ in the world? Top 25 people with highest IQ ever

While Intelligence Quotient (IQ) is not the sole measure of intelligence, it does provide a benchmark for understanding exceptional cognitive abilities. People with the highest IQs in the world are regarded as individuals whose minds crack codes, unlock scientific breakthroughs, and push the boundaries of human understanding.

William Shakespeare (L), Marilyn vos Savant (C) and Thomas Wolsey (R) are recognised for having the highest IQs ever. Photo: Stock Montage, Paul Harris, Universal History Archive (modified by author)

To compile the list of individuals with the highest IQs worldwide, we drew data from various reputable sources, including Reader's Digest, WFLA, and BBC Science Focus Magazine. Many of these individuals are celebrated as top scientists, known for their ability to analyse complex situations and devise innovative solutions quickly.

25 people with the highest IQs ever

Have you ever wondered who the most intelligent person on Earth might be? Below is a list of some of the world's most brilliant minds with the highest IQ scores recorded in history.

No Name IQ score 1 YoungHoon Kim 276 2 Marnen Laibow-Koser 268 3 Ainan Cawley 263 4 William Sidis 250–300 5 Terence Tao 230 6 Marilyn vos Savant 228 7 Christopher Hirata 225 8 Kim Ung-Yong 210 9 William Shakespeare 210 10 Nathan Leopold 210 11 Edith Stern 200+ 12 Michael Grost 200+ 13 Sho Yano 200 14 Michael Kearney 200–325 15 Thomas Wolsey 200 16 Evangelos Katsioulis 198–205 17 Christopher Michael Langan 195 18 Garry Kasparov 194 19 Rick Rosner 192–198 20 James Clerk Maxwell 190–205 21 Voltaire 190–200 22 Isaac Newton 190–200 23 Srinivasa Ramanujan 185 24 Adragon De Mello 185 25 Leonardo da Vinci 180–220

1. YoungHoon Kim

Full name: YoungHoon Kim

YoungHoon Kim Date of birth: 7 February 1992

7 February 1992 IQ score: 276

276 Nationality: South Korean

YoungHoon Kim is a South Korean intellectual with the highest recorded IQ score of 276. He has the official world record certificate for being the world's highest IQ. YoungHoon Kim is the Founder & President of the United Sigma Intelligence Association (USIA).

2. Marnen Laibow-Koser

Full name: Marnen Laibow-Koser

Marnen Laibow-Koser Date of birth: 1982

1982 IQ score: 268

268 Nationality: Egyptian

Marnen Laibow-Koser, who scored an extraordinary 268 on a childhood IQ test, displayed remarkable talent from an early age. He began studying, playing, and composing music at 3 years old. Today, Marnen Laibow-Koser is a composer, a web application developer, and a graduate of the New England Conservatory.

3. Ainan Cawley

Ainan Cawley while still young (L). Ainan Cawley as a teenager (R). Photo: @j_tsatsakis (modified by author)

Full name: Ainan Celeste Cawley

Ainan Celeste Cawley Date of birth: 23 November 1999

23 November 1999 IQ score: 263

263 Nationality: Singaporean

With an IQ of 263, Ainan Cawley displayed exceptional intellectual abilities from a young age. By nine, he could recite pi to 518 decimal places. At six, he delivered a science lecture on acids and alkaloids, and by seven, he had passed the O Level Chemistry exam designed for 16-year-olds.

4. William Sidis

American child prodigy and mathematician William James Sidis (1898 - 1944), circa 1915. Photo: Archive Photos

Full name: William James Sidis

William James Sidis Date of birth: 1 April 1898

1 April 1898 IQ score: 250–300

250–300 Nationality: American

William James Sidis was an American mathematical prodigy who joined Harvard University at age 11 and displayed remarkable talent in numerous fields, including mathematics, history, and languages. He also authored books under various pseudonyms, such as The Animate and the Inanimate and was known to be conversant in about 25 languages and dialects.

5. Terence Tao

UCLA Mathematician Terence (cq) Tao in his home Monday, 18 September 2006, in Los Angeles. Photo: Richard Hartog/Los Angeles Times

Full name: Terence Tao

Terence Tao Date of birth: 17 July 1975

17 July 1975 IQ score: 230

230 Nationality: Australian

Terence Tao is a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He holds the James and Carol Collins Chair in the College of Letters and Sciences. Tao is renowned for his work in partial differential equations, combinatorics, harmonic analysis, and additive number theory.

6. Marilyn vos Savant

Marilyn Vos Savant photographed in San Diego. Photo: Paul Harris

Full name: Marilyn vos Savant

Marilyn vos Savant Date of birth: 11 August 1946

11 August 1946 IQ score: 228

228 Nationality: American

Marilyn vos Savant is an American magazine columnist, author, and lecturer. Between 1986 and 1989, she held the title of the person with the highest recorded IQ in the world. Since 1986, she has written the popular Ask Marilyn column for Parade magazine, where she answers readers' questions on various topics.

7. Christopher Hirata

Dr. Christopher Hirataposes for a picture on the red carpet for the 6th annual 2018 Breakthrough Prizes at Moffett Federal Airfield. Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News

Full name: Christopher Michael Hirata

Christopher Michael Hirata Date of birth: 30 November 1982

30 November 1982 IQ score: 225

225 Nationality: Japanese-American

Christopher Hirata is a Japanese-American cosmologist and astrophysicist. He gained recognition at a young age by winning a gold medal at the International Physics Olympiad at just 13 years old. Hirata's research focuses on cosmology and astrophysics.

8. Kim Ung-Yong

Three-year-old Kim Ung-Yong studying under physics professor Allen D. Schneed at the University of Michigan. Photo: Bettmann / Contributor (modified by author)

Full name: Kim Ung-Yong

Kim Ung-Yong Date of birth: March 8 1962

March 8 1962 IQ score: 210

210 Nationality: South Korean

Kim Ung-Yong is a civil engineer and former child prodigy who gained international fame for his extraordinary intellectual abilities. By age three, he could solve calculus problems; by age five, he was solving complex differential equations on Japanese television. He was invited to work at NASA at eight, making him one of the youngest workers.

9. William Shakespeare

Undated illustration of William Shakespeare (1564-1616), English dramatist. Photo: Bettmann / Contributor

Full name: William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare Date of birth: 23 April 1564

23 April 1564 IQ score: 210

210 Nationality: English

William Shakespeare is celebrated as the greatest English-speaking writer and playwright in history. With an estimated IQ of 210, his timeless works—such as Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, and A Midsummer Night's Dream—continue to be read, performed, and studied worldwide.

10. Nathan Leopold

Nathan Leopold Jr. is being held by the Chicago police for questioning about the murder of Robert Franks. Photo: NY Daily News

Full name: Nathan Leopold Jr.

Nathan Leopold Jr. Date of birth: 1900s

1900s IQ score: 210

210 Nationality: American

Nathan Leopold was born in Chicago in the early 1900s. He had an IQ of 210 and spoke for the first time at the age of four months. In 1924, he eliminated a 14-year-old kid with his companion, Richard Loeb, in an attempt to accomplish "the perfect crime."

11. Edith Stern

Edith Helen Stern gives illustrations of the blackboard. Photo: @SakPiyade (modified by author)

Full name: Edith Helen Stern

Edith Helen Stern Date of birth: 1952

1952 IQ score: 200+

200+ Nationality: American

Edith Helen Stern is an American inventor and one of the best mathematicians. She is known for her remarkable intellectual achievements from a young age. At five, she read the Encyclopedia Britannica and graduated from Florida Atlantic University at fifteen.

12. Michael Grost

Michael Grost poses for a photo in a brown jumper and red T-shirt. Photo: @SalMsft on X (modified by author)

Full name: Michael Edward Grost

Michael Edward Grost Date of birth: 1954

1954 IQ score: 200+

200+ Nationality: American

Michael Grost attended Michigan State University in 1964 at age ten. With an IQ of over 200, he received his doctorate in mathematics at age 23. In 2005, he worked as a system architect for a Detroit-based computer company.

13. Sho Yano

Pictured in this 2004 file photo, Sho Yano, 13, a teen medical student at the University of Chicago, assists in the DNA repair lab of Dr. Doug Bishop in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Chris Walker

Full name: Sho Timothy Yano

Sho Timothy Yano Date of birth: 22 October 1990

22 October 1990 IQ score: 200

200 Nationality: American

Sho Yano is an American physician and former child prodigy. He is renowned for his remarkable intellect, with an estimated IQ of 200. In 2009, at 18 years old, he earned a doctorate in molecular genetics and cell biology.

14. Michael Kearney

Michael Kearney is cited as having an IQ of 200 to 325. Photo: @TruueDiscipline (modified by author)

Full name: Michael Kevin Kearney

Michael Kevin Kearney Date of birth: 18 January 1984

18 January 1984 IQ score: 200–325

200–325 Nationality: American

In 1994, at just 10 years old, Michael Kearney earned a bachelor's degree in anthropology from the University of South Alabama. By age 14, he had completed a master's in chemistry at Middle Tennessee State University.

15. Thomas Wolsey

'Cardinal Wolsey Going in Procession to Westminster Hall', 1887, (c1920). Photo: The Print Collector

Full name: Thomas Wolsey

Thomas Wolsey Date of birth: March 1473

March 1473 IQ score: 200

200 Nationality: English

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey was one of the last politically important clergymen in England. The cardinal was appointed Lord Chancellor and commanded England's foreign affairs. He supposedly had an IQ of 200. Wolsey was captured and charged with treason in 1530 and died en route to his trial.

16. Evangelos Katsioulis

Evangelos Katsioulis is alleged to have scored 205 on the Stanford Binet test. Photo: @TruueDiscipline (modified by author)

Full name: Evangelos Katsioulis

Evangelos Katsioulis Date of birth: 19 January 1976

19 January 1976 IQ score: 198–205

198–205 Nationality: Greek

Evangelos Katsioulis is a Greek physician, psychiatrist, and psychotherapist with doctoral degrees in philosophy and information technology. He is the founder of the World Intelligence Network and is said to have an IQ of 198 to 205.

17. Christopher Michael Langan

Christopher Michael Langan has an IQ of 195. Photo: @didunodis on X (modified by author)

Full name: Christopher Michael Langan

Christopher Michael Langan Date of birth: 25 March 1952

25 March 1952 IQ score: 195

195 Nationality: American

Christopher is an American horse rancher and former bar bouncer who excelled on an IQ exam and gained admission to a high-IQ society. He began speaking at six months old and learnt to read before turning four. Langan is most known for his cognitive theoretical model of the universe, which he created in the 1980s and is called "the CTMU."

18. Garry Kasparov

Garry Kasparov attends The Future Of Democracy with Garry Kasparov and John Avlon at the 92NY, New York in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Full name: Garry Kimovich Kasparov

Garry Kimovich Kasparov Date of birth: 13 April 1963

13 April 1963 IQ score: 194

194 Nationality: Russian

Garry Kasparov is recognised as one of the top individuals with the highest IQ globally, boasting an estimated IQ of 194. He is a legendary chess grandmaster who held the title of World Chess Champion from 1985 to 2000. Notably, at 22, Kasparov became the youngest to claim the world chess championship.

19. Rick Rosner

Rick Rosner in a library. Photo: Marc Royce

Full name: Richard G. Rosner

Richard G. Rosner Date of birth: 2 May 1960

2 May 1960 IQ score: 192–198

192–198 Nationality: American

Richard G. Rosner is an American television writer and reality TV personality. He is well-known for his purported high intellect test results and unique professional background. He created and produced numerous quiz shows and Jimmy Kimmel-produced programs, including The Man Show, Crank Yankers, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

20. James Clerk Maxwell

James Clerk Maxwell (1831-1879). Scottish physicist. Photo: Stefano Bianchetti (modified by author)

Full name: James Clerk Maxwell

James Clerk Maxwell Date of birth: 13 June 1831

13 June 1831 IQ score: 190–205

190–205 Nationality: Scottish

James Clerk was a Scottish physicist and mathematician. He was responsible for the classical theory of electromagnetic radiation. Maxwell's equations for electromagnetism achieved the second great unification in physics. Maxwell was also key in the creation of statistical mechanics.

21. Voltaire

Portrait of French writer, essayist and philosopher Francois Marie Arouet de Voltaire (1694-1778). Photo: The Print Collector

Full name: François-Marie Arouet

François-Marie Arouet Date of birth: 21 November 1694

21 November 1694 IQ score: 190–200

190–200 Nationality: French

François-Marie Arouet, better known as Voltaire, was estimated to have an IQ ranging between 190 and 200. Born in 1694, he became one of France's most celebrated writers and philosophers, renowned for his sharp wit, satirical works, and bold criticism of the nation's elite and nobility.

22. Isaac Newton

Isaac Newton (1642-1727) graduated from Trinity College, Cambridge, in 1665, becoming Lucasian Professor of Mathematics there in 1669. Photo: SSPL

Full name: S ir Isaac Newton

ir Isaac Newton Date of birth: 4 January 1643

4 January 1643 IQ score: 190–200

190–200 Nationality: English

Sir Isaac Newton, with an estimated IQ of 190 to 200, was a scientist and physicist far ahead of his time. He is renowned for his universal principles of gravity. Sir Isaac Newton was also a mathematician, astronomer, and writer.

23. Srinivasa Ramanujan

Srinivasa Ramanujan Aiyangar was an Indian mathematician. Photo: @TruueDiscipline (modified by author)

Full name: Srinivasa Ramanujan Aiyangar

Srinivasa Ramanujan Aiyangar Date of birth: 22 December 1887

22 December 1887 IQ score: 185

185 Nationality: Indian

Srinivasa Ramanujan is regarded as one of the most influential mathematicians of the 20th century. He discovered his passion for mathematics at age 15 and, with an estimated IQ of 185, is celebrated for his contributions to number theory.

24. Adragon De Mello

Young Adragon De Mello poses for a photo. Photo: SalmaMsft on X (modified by author)

Full name: Adragon De Mello

Adragon De Mello Date of birth: 8 October 1976

8 October 1976 IQ score: 185

185 Nationality: American

Adragon De Mello made history as the youngest college graduate, earning a degree in computational mathematics at just 11 years old. He could read and write by age two and joined Mensa at 5. While his IQ was once reported as an extraordinary 400, more conservative estimates place it at around 185.

25. Leonardo da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci - Italian Renaissance painter, sculptor, writer, scientist, architect and engineer. Photo: Culture Club

Full name: Leonardo da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci Date of birth: 15 April, 1452

15 April, 1452 IQ score: 180–220

180–220 Nationality: Italian

Leonardo da Vinci was an Italian polymath. He is regarded as one of the greatest artists, best known for masterpieces like the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper. Da Vinci was also an accomplished scientist, engineer, inventor, and anatomist, with notebooks filled with innovative ideas and detailed human body studies.

Who has the highest IQ now?

YoungHoon Kim, with a 276 IQ, is currently recognised as having the highest IQ in the world. The Korea Record Institute, World Genius Directory, Global Genius Registry, Esoteriq Society, and GIGA Society have verified his IQ.

What is Einstein's IQ?

Albert Einstein, a German-born theoretical physicist who developed the theory of relativity, is said to have had an IQ score of around 160.

Who are the famous world leaders with the highest IQ?

According to World Data 3D, some examples of the smartest leaders known for their high IQ include Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Fumio Kishida, Viola Amherd, Xi Jinping and Isaac Herzog.

These people with the highest IQ in the world stand out in the field of intelligence due to their remarkable cognitive ability. But, it is crucial to remember that IQ is only one component of a person's talents and does not represent all types of intelligence.

