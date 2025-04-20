A Nigerian lady has shared her observation about the father of Priscilla Ojo who recently tied the knot with her man

A Nigerian lady has commented on the resemblance between Priscilla Ojo's father and her mother's new partner.

The lady took to the X platform to share her thoughts after seeing a post from another user who noted a similarity between Priscilla's father and Iyabo Ojo's new man, Paulo.

Lady speaks on Priscilla Ojo's father

According to @Moyoxoxo_O on X, the likeness was striking, and she initially mistook Priscilla's father for Iyabo Ojo's new partner.

"Yessss. I saw priscy’s father and thought that was Iyabo Ojo’s new man," she said.

The post drew attention to Iyabo Ojo's relationship with Paulo, and many users weighed in on the discussion.

Some people found the resemblance between Priscilla's father and Paulo to be true, while others were less convinced.

The original post that sparked the debate seemed to suggest that Iyabo Ojo had a type when it came to her partners, given the similarity between her daughter's father and her current partner.

"In all of this, I just want to tell you guys that Aunty Iyabo has a type. The resemblance lasan???" the post read.

As public figures, Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla's lives are often subject to scrutiny and speculation.

Reactions as lady speaks on Priscilla Ojo's father

The post on the X platform garnered attention, with users sharing their opinions on the matter.

While some people found the discussion entertaining, others were more sceptical about the alleged resemblance.

Bolu Oluwole said:

"Me and my mum were arguing apparently my mum was saying the man beside iyawo was pauloooo I see it now."

Ada Ifeyinwa said:

"I was asking myself why would Oga Paulo give her daughters hand in marriage. It took another angle for me to see it clearly."

Unique Konnah said:

"And her type is my type especially the white beards and ego."

PEC Diary said:

"I swearr. They look like brothers."

Moyin Oluwa said:

"White bearded. She definitely has."

Chi Ukpa reacted:

"Even Juma has a type. Vanessa and Priscilla."

Citygirlng said:

"I noticed too. The same body size, height and build."

Gracie Silver reacted:

"This was on my mind yesterday. She definitely has a type."

Mimi said:

"Lol. I thought it was the other guy."

Daddy Go wrote:

"Vanessa mdee no small. Everybody get type."

Nubian Manda said:

"Clocked this yesterday."

Semi Laurel added:

"Alas, I'm not the only one who saw it."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a observant lady shared what he noticed about Priscilla Ojo’s dance with her father on her wedding day.

She also shared how Iyabo Ojo’s ex-husband and her current lover, Paulo, showed up at the actress’s daughter’s wedding.

