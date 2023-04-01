Crystal Blease’s biography: age, birthday, son, girlfriend, Polo G

Crystal Blease is an American-based entrepreneur and social media influencer known for engaging content on TikTok and YouTube. She is also known for sharing modelling and lifestyle pictures on Instagram, which have captivated many people. Her popularity escalated after her relationship with rapper Polo G became public.

Crystal Blease is an entrepreneur owning a couple of businesses. She also enjoys a successful career as an online influencer creating engaging content and endorsing brands such as Fashion Nova. She was in a relationship with Polo G, which led to the birth of their child. The entertainer is currently in another relationship.

Full name Crystal Blease Gender Female Date of birth 26 September 2000 Age 22 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Bi Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-26-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-94 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Partner Lil Perfect Children 1 Profession Entrepreneur, social media influencer Twitter @crystalbaee1

Crystal Blease’s biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Crystal Blease’s parents, Belizean nationals, divorced when she was three, and she grew up under her father’s care. She reportedly has many half-siblings from both her parents’ subsequent marriages.

How old is Crystal Blease?

Crystal Blease’s age is 22 years as of April 2023. She was born on 26 September 2000. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Crystal Blease do for a living?

Crystal is a social media influencer and entrepreneur. She is an Instagram celebrity known for sharing her modelling and lifestyle pictures with more than 708 thousand followers on the platform as of writing.

Blease is passionate about beauty and fashion and endorses products from brands such as Fashion Nova and Pretty Hair Weave. On the other hand, her Twitter page boasts more than 230 thousand followers.

She also has a massive audience on TikTok, where she posts videos about dance, lip-syncs, and beauty and fashion tips. Her TikTok account has approximately 753 thousand followers as of writing. Blease has a YouTube channel with over 193 thousand subscribers created in August 2021. Her content on the platform includes pranks, fashion and beauty tips, travel vlogs, and lifestyle videos.

Besides social media entertainment, Crystal is a businesswoman owning Shop Bratitude, an online beauty products and apparel store. Her other online retail store is Crystal Couture, where she sells various beauty products.

What happened between Polo G and Crystal?

Crystal was Polo G’s girlfriend, and the ex-couple dated between 2018 and 2021. The reason for their breakup is unknown, but Crystal accused Polo G of cheating through a tweet after the end of their relationship. Another source has also alleged that the online entertainer was seeing someone who happened to be one of Polo G’s close friends.

Does Polo G have a kid with Crystal?

Yes, the American rapper has a kid with her former girlfriend. Polo G and Crystal Blease’s son is Tremani Legend Bartlett, born on 6 July 2019. Their son is three years old as of April 2023, and he is a rising Instagram personality.

Even though Polo G and Crystal Blease broke up, they are co-parenting their child.

Is Crystal Blease dating anyone?

After splitting with Polo G, the online entertainer commenced a romantic relationship with American rapper and internet personality Lil Perfect, also famous as Jazz. The two came out publicly about their relationship in 2021, and they have since created numerous videos together on YouTube. Crystal Blease’s GF, Lil Perfect, is queer.

Crystal Blease’s measurements

Lil Perfect’s girlfriend is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-26-37 inches (91-66-94 centimetres).

Fast facts about Crystal Blease

When is Crystal Blease’s birthday? The online entertainer marks her birthday on 26 September yearly and was born in 2000. Her age is 22 years as of April 2023. What is Crystal Blease’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Where does Crystal Blease live? She resides in Houston, Texas, USA, but her hometown is California, Illinois, USA. Why is Crystal Blease famous? She is best known as a social media influencer with a significant audience. She also gained fame for her relationship with rapper Polo G. Who is Polo G’s ex-girlfriend? The rapper’s former girlfriend is Crystal Blease. She is also his baby's mother. How many kids does Crystal Blease have? She has one child, Tremani Legend Bartlett, born on 6 July 2019. Is Crystal Blease in a relationship? Yes, she is dating Lost Yor Love singer Lil Perfect.

Crystal Blease is an online content creator and has amassed a wide following on different platforms due to her engaging content. She once dated rapper Polo G with whom she shares a child. The entertainer is dating Lil Perfect, a US rapper and internet personality.

