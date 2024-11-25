What is Paige Spiranac's net worth? The former golfer's earnings revealed

Paige Spiranac is an American model, social media influencer, and former professional golfer. She gained social media prominence after quitting her professional golf career in 2016 and ventured into golf content creation. Besides her fame, she has also amassed significant wealth. What is Paige Spiranac’s net worth?

Paige Spiranac posing for photos at different places. Photo: @_paife.renee on Instagram (modified by author)

Paige Spiranac’s professional golf career started in 2016, but after a disappointing start, she quit. Her fate changed when she became a social media sensation, posting golf trick shots, workout routines, and lifestyle content. Having gained immense prominence and worked with multiple brands, many have wondered what Paige Spiranac’s worth is.

Profile summary

Full name Paige Renee Spiranac Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Wheat Ridge, Colorado, United States Current residence Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Annette Spiranac Father Dan Spiranac Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Zach Brantly College University of Arizona, Dan Diego State University Profession Model, social media personality, golf instructor, former professional golf player Net worth $2 million–$3 million Instagram @_paige.renee Facebook @paigereneespiranac TikTok @_paige.renee X @PaigeSpiranac YouTube Paige Spiranac

What is Paige Spiranac’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Swim Suit, and The SportsRush, the model’s net worth is alleged to range between $2 million and $3 million.

Additionally, she allegedly earns between $500 thousand and $1 million per annum. How does Paige Spiranac make her money? Her financial success is attributed to multiple sources of income, including earnings from endorsement deals, social media endeavours, and various media appearances.

Paige Spiranac’s background

The American golf instructor was born Paige Renee Spiranac on 26 March 1993 and is 31 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She was born to Annette and Dan Spiranac in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, United States.

Paige comes from a sporting family. Her father, Dan, is a former footballer for the University of Pittsburgh Panthers, and her mother, Annette, is a former professional ballerina.

She was raised alongside her sister, Lexie Spiranac. Lexie was a track athlete who joined Stanford's track team after earning a college athletic scholarship.

Paige Spiranac reportedly attended the University of Arizona for her undergraduate studies. She later joined San Diego State University to further her studies.

Five facts about Paige Spiranac. Photo: @_paige.renee on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Paige Spiranac do for a living?

Paige thrives as a media personality, social media influencer, model, podcaster, and ex-pro golfer. She began practising gymnastics when she was 12, but her dream of competing in the Olympics was dashed after she suffered injuries. She opted to pursue a golf career and had an impressive junior golf career.

Her amateur achievements included being a top-20 world junior player, a top-5 college recruit, and a two-time West Region Player of the Year. She started playing college golf in 2011 and played for the University of Arizona Wildcats but later transferred to San Diego State University in 2012.

Paige Spiranac made her professional golf debut in May 2016 when she participated in the developmental Cactus Tour at the Las Colinas Club in Queen Creek, Arizona. She competed in multiple golf tournaments throughout 2016, but her professional career was short-lived, as she retired in the same year.

In a March 2023 Fox News interview, she explained why she quit professional golf. She said:

I then got the invite to go play in Dubai. I blew up there. I did one year of playing golf professionally, and I was just mentally exhausted. In golf, you fail more than you succeed, and I was doing that in the public eye. Everyone was telling me, ‘You should quit. You should give up.

She added:

You’re not good.’ All of these things, and I was already dealing with these mental issues of years and years and years of trying so hard and coming up short, and I just broke. I honestly cracked. I broke, and I just stopped. I said, ‘Maybe I’ll go back,’ and I’ve never gone back to try and play golf professionally again.

After quitting professional golf, she embarked on a media career. She is a columnist for Golf Magazine and has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and Golf Digest. The model has endorsed several brands, including 18Birdies, Mizzen + Main, Philip Stein Watches, and PointsBet.

In 2020, she launched her podcast Playing-A-Round with Paige Renee. The golf instructor discusses various golf issues, shares her perspectives, and conducts guest interviews.

Paige Spiranac is regarded as golf's top social media influencer. As of this writing, her accounts on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X (Twitter) have approximately 4 million, 3.6 million, 1.6 million, and 1 million followers, respectively. Her self-titled YouTube channel, created in August 2016, boasts approximately 435 thousand subscribers.

Who is Paige Spiranac's husband?

The former professional golfer is currently not married. However, she was previously married to Steven Tinoco, an athletics trainer. They reportedly met at the beginning of her career, and Tinoco supported her social media endeavours. The ex-couple exchanged marriage vows in 2018, but the marriage was short-lived.

The model revealed her divorce from Steven Tinoco in a March 2022 episode of her podcast, Playing a Round with Paige. In an interview with The Spun after the divorce, she spoke about the challenges of having a public relationship, saying:

I am so open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you’re giving everyone the right to ask questions, and you have to then answer them.

Is Paige Spiranac in a relationship now?

She first raised suspicion about her partner’s identity when she admitted to having a boyfriend but was hesitant to provide details about his identity. The model’s boyfriend is Zach Brantly, an American investment banker who heads US Investment Banking at German bank Berenberg.

They were first spotted together in May 2024, attending Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit launch party in New York. Their relationship reportedly started in April 2024, and they keep it private.

Paige Spiranac’s height and weight

The American model is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs about 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Paige Spiranac’s age? She was born on 26 March 1993 and is 31 years old as of 2024. What country is Paige Spiranac from? She hails from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, United States. Why is Paige Spiranac famous? She is best known as an online golf content creator who creates engaging content about golf on various social media platforms. Is Paige Spiranac really a pro golfer? She is not currently a pro golfer, as she has never played as a professional since retiring in 2016. Has Paige Spiranac ever won in golf? Yes. In May 2016, she won her only tour victory on the developmental Cactus Tour by defeating Hannah O'Sullivan. How much does Paige Spiranac earn a year? According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she allegedly earns between $500 thousand and $1 million per annum. Is Paige Spiranac married? She is not married but was formerly the wife of athletics instructor Steven Tinoco. Does Paige Spiranac have children? She does not have any publicly known biological children. Who does Paige Spiranac date? The model is in a relationship with American investment banker Zach Brantly. Their relationship started in April 2024.

Paige Spiranac's net worth reflects her success in various ventures. After quitting her professional golf career, she opted to be a golf social media influencer, a move that has handsomely paid off. She was previously married to Steven Tinoco but is currently dating investment banker Zach Brantly.

