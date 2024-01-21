Senada Greca’s age, height, nationality, partner, net worth

Senada Greca is an American-based Albanian fitness trainer. She rose to prominence by sharing her workout videos on social media and gradually garnered a significant audience. She owns the fitness apparel store Zentoa and the fitness training application WeRise. What is Senada Greca’s age?

Fitness trainer Senada Greca dons a black dress while standing next to a wall (L) and sitting in a yoga pose (R). Photo: @senada.greca on Instagram (modified by author)

After working for a while in the corporate world, Senada Greca found her footing in the fitness industry. She has built a name online by sharing workout programs and health-related content on social media. The certified yoga instructor played basketball and rugby and participated in bodybuilding competitions. Discover more about Senada Greca’s age, career, and net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Senada Greca Gender Female Date of birth 30 August 1982 Age 41 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Albania Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Albanian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Sefedin Najada Greca Siblings 2 Marital status Married Profession Fitness trainer, brand influencer, entrepreneur Instagram @senada.greca

What is Senada Greca’s age?

The fitness trainer is 41 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 30 August 1982. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

She was born in Albania and spent a significant part of her childhood period there before moving to the United States with her family. She is the daughter of Sefedin Najada Greca, her mother. She was raised alongside two siblings, Erina and Indrit Greca.

Senada completed her high school studies in Albania. Later, she reportedly completed her undergraduate and post-graduate studies at a university in the United States.

What is Senada Greca’s nationality? She is an Albanian-American national of white ethnicity living in New York, United States.

What does Senada Greca do for a living?

Senada Greca is a fitness trainer, brand influencer, and entrepreneur. She is recognised for sharing short workout videos on social media. She also posts about nutrition and advocates for mental health.

In an interview with Glamour, she revealed that she discovered her passion for health and fitness after she commenced strength training. Besides fitness training, she is also a certified yoga instructor and bodybuilder. She is known for coming up with fitness programs Crush It and CrusHIIT.

Senada offers online fitness training sessions and has worked with several celebrities, including American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha. She owns Zentoa, an online fitness apparel store. She also owns the WeRise App, a fitness application for achieving different fitness goals.

The fitness enthusiast enjoys a massive following on social media, where she shares her fitness content. Her pages on TikTok and Instagram have garnered approximately 2.5 million and 5.1 million followers, respectively, as of this writing. Her self-titled YouTube channel, created in July 2019, boasts over 600 thousand subscribers.

What is Senada Greca’s net worth?

Even though there is no verified source of information regarding her net worth, multiple media outlets have come up with estimates. According to Information Cradle and Popular Networth, her net worth is alleged to be approximately $700 thousand. Next Biography alleges that her net worth is $1.2 million.

Senada Greca’s primary source of income is believed to be earnings from her thriving fitness career. She also makes money from brand endorsements and the sale of fitness apparel.

Who is Senada Greca’s husband?

The Albanian fitness guru is married but has not disclosed the details of her spouse. They have reportedly been married for over seven years, and she shared a picture of her husband on Instagram on their seventh anniversary. Her husband is seemingly a fellow fitness enthusiast.

Senada Greca’s height and weight

She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms). Her measurements are estimated to be 34-25-36 inches (86-64-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Senada Greca

Senada Greca’s age is 41 years as of January 2024. She has made a name for herself in the fitness world as an online fitness trainer and yoga expert. She has introduced multiple fitness programs and owns a fitness training application. She was born in Albania but now resides in New York, United States.

