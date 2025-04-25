SGR, a licensed Dangote marketer, has decided to crash its fuel prices and open two new filling stations

The fuel stations are located along the Shagamu-Ore expressway, increasing its total to four in two weeks

The company said the new station is part of SGR’s strategy to boost fuel accessibility and affordability

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

SGR, a licensed marketer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery products, has opened two new fuel stations along the busy Shagamu-Ore expressway.

The new station will be selling petrol at N878 per litre, which is lower than the current retail prices offered by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Dangote refinery.

Nigerians get a new option to buy Dangote refinery petrol Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The new openings bring the total number of SGR stations along the high-traffic corridor to four within two weeks.

Speaking at the commissioning of one of the stations, SGR’s general manager, Samuel Oyekanmi, said the expansion reflects the company’s focus on underserved but vital road networks.

He added the new stations as part of a strategic push to improve fuel accessibility and affordability for motorists and commercial transporters.

He said:

"These new stations are an extension of our promise to be where Nigerians need us most. Shagamu-Ore is a vital route, and we’re making sure people have access to quality fuel, seamless service, and transparent pricing."

The commissioning event was also attended by branch managers Oladele Giwa and Musa Owolabi, who reaffirmed the company’s pledge to service excellence and reliability.

SGR added that its presence on the Shagamu-Ore corridor is part of a broader strategy to extend its footprint across high-traffic areas in Nigeria’s downstream sector, BusinessDay reports.

By leveraging its access to Dangote Refinery’s fuel supply and a robust logistics system, the company plans to maintain a steady supply of petroleum products at consumer-friendly prices.

SGR filling stations sells petrol at lower prices Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Dangote, NNPC new fuel prices

SGR moves come amid recent changes in fuel prices led by Dangote refinery and NNPCl.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced the official petrol prices for all its partner filling stations across the country.

According to Dangote Refinery, the prices for its partner filling stations will be as follows:

Lagos: N890 per litre

South-West: N900 per litre

North-West and North-Central: N910 per litre

South-East, South-South and North-East: N920 per litre

Similarly, NNPC slashed its petrol pump price to N880 per litre on Monday, April 21, for its Lagos retail stations.

This new price represents a N30 reduction from the previous pump price of N910 per litre, and now means that NNPC sells petrol cheaper than Dangote's partners in Lagos.

While in Abuja, the pump price for petrol has reduced to N935 per litre from the previous price of N950 per litre.

Nigeria is among world's cheapest places to buy petrol

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has retained its position among countries with the cheapest petrol prices on the African continent.

Nigeria's position was further established with the recent announcement by Dangote Refinery and NNPC.

Ex-depot and retail prices have dropped, with Dangote refinery and NNPC offering rates below N900..

Source: Legit.ng