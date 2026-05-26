Atiku Abubakar leads the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries, winning five states so far

Key competitors include Rotimi Amaechi and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen

The ADC presidential primaries signal crucial shifts in Nigeria's opposition politics ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has taken an early lead in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries ahead of former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku won the ADC presidential primary in Gombe State ahead of the 2027 elections.

He secured 139,334 votes, defeating Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen convincingly.

Atiku's victory intensifies competition among opposition parties for the presidency.

Atiku has won five states as ADC delegates vote to determine the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.

As reported by The Punch, figures obtained across some states showed Atiku maintaining a commanding lead in the early rounds of counting.

The ADC presidential aspirant has reportedly won in Gombe, Abia, Ebonyi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

Atiku might emerge as the ADC presidential candidate if the trend continues.

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate has remained one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s opposition politics.

The ongoing ADC presidential primary is seen as a major test of strength as opposition parties continue realignments ahead of the 2027 general election.

Winner announced in ADC presidential primary in Sokoto

Recall that Atiku won the ADC presidential primary in Sokoto state with 68,823 votes.

The former transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and Muhammad Hayatuddeen received 292 and 319 votes, respectively.

According to the returning officer, Prof. Aminu Abubakar, a total of 69,434 votes were cast during the primary election.

ADC announces winner of presidential primary in Yobe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku was declared the winner of the ADC presidential primary in Yobe state.

Amaechi and Hayatuddeen received 300 and 365 votes, respectively.

The ADC presidential primary election was deemed peaceful and successful by officials and party members.

Source: Legit.ng