Atiku Abubakar urged ADC to select a competent and nationally appealing presidential candidate for 2027

He emphasizes the need for experience to rescue Nigeria from economic collapse and institutional decay

Atiku warns against sentiment-driven choices, advocating for strategic thinking to defeat the incumbent president

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) must choose a leader with the competence, courage, and national reach as its 2027 presidential candidate.

Atiku said the ADC must choose before delegates, not just a political exercise, but a historic responsibility.

Atiku urges ADC to select a credible 2027 presidential candidate. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

He said at this defining moment in Nigeria’s history, the ADC must choose not merely a presidential candidate.

This was contained in a statement issued by Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

According to Atiku, the presidential candidate must have the experience to rescue the country from economic collapse and institutional decay.

“This is not a season for political experimentation. Nigeria cannot afford a learning-on-the-job presidency.”

He added by saying that:

“This is a defining election. The party needs a candidate with national acceptability, political resilience, tested structures, and the capacity to unify disparate interests into one winning coalition.”

Atiku noted that his track record as Vice President during one of Nigeria’s most reform-oriented economic periods remains a compelling testament to his preparedness.

The 2023 presidential candidate said this is not the season for sentiment or political experimentation.

“Elections are not won on social media enthusiasm alone. Governance is not performance art. The presidency is not a platform for improvisation.

“The ADC must present to Nigerians its strongest, most credible, most prepared candidate—not merely its loudest.”

The ADC presidential aspirant said it requires a strategy to defeat a deeply entrenched incumbent, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The ADC must think beyond sentiment. It must think about victory. It must think about governance. It must think about Nigeria.

Atiku urged delegates to rise above narrow calculations and choose the path of competence.

“The choice before ADC delegates is not merely about ambition. It is about destiny.”

Peter Obi explains why ADC alliance failed

Recall that Peter Obi denied claims that he was avoiding Atiku ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Obi described Atiku as a respected leader and elder brother while speaking at the Spier Dialogue 2026 in South Africa.

The former Anambra governor explained that internal disputes and legal battles contributed to his decision to leave the ADC coalition.

Amaechi declares what may happen in ADC primaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Rotimi Amaechi is confident of winning the ADC presidential ticket against Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 elections.

In an interview, Amaechi challenged Atiku's primary success record, emphasising electability over internal victories.

The ADC earlier announced committees for its presidential primaries, aiming for transparency and credible democracy.

Source: Legit.ng