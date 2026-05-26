Atiku Abubakar wins ADC presidential primary in Gombe State ahead of 2027 elections

He secures 139,334 votes, defeating Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen convincingly

Atiku's victory intensifies competition among opposition parties for the presidency

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emerged victorious in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election held in Gombe State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The result positions Atiku for a potential showdown with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other major opposition figures, including Peter Obi, in the race for the presidency.

Atiku To Battle Tinubu, Obi in 2027 as He Wins ADC Presidential Primary Election

Source: Twitter

Atiku defeats Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen

Official results from the exercise showed that Atiku secured a commanding lead over other aspirants in the contest.

He polled 139,334 votes to defeat former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 1,150 votes, while Mohammed Hayatu-Deen garnered 465 votes.

ADC primary adds momentum to 2027 race

The outcome of the primary marks another major development in the evolving political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections, as opposition parties continue efforts to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Political observers say the growing contest among prominent political figures could shape one of the most competitive presidential races in recent years.

Attention shifts to national contest

With the conclusion of the Gombe ADC presidential primary, attention is now expected to shift to how the party consolidates support across the country ahead of the general election.

The victory further strengthens Atiku’s standing within the party as preparations intensify for the 2027 presidential campaign.

Source: Legit.ng