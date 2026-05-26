Ebonyi ADC primary results disputed with two factions claiming different winners

Amaechi announced the winner with 6,050 votes, while the rival faction declared Atiku won with 15,300 votes

Internal divisions raise questions about the ADC's unity and future in Ebonyi State

Ebonyi state - Confusion has trailed the outcome of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Ebonyi State after two different factions of the party declared separate winners in the exercise held in the state.

In one announcement, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was said to have emerged victorious after polling 6,050 votes, ahead of Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, who scored 4,840 votes, and Atiku Abubakar, who reportedly garnered 1,210 votes.

Confusion as 2 Winners Emerge in Ebonyi ADC Presidential Primary

Source: Twitter

The result was declared by Jennifer Adibe Nwafor, who supervised the exercise in that camp of the party.

Another faction declares Atiku as winner

However, a rival faction of the ADC in Ebonyi State, led by Silas Onu, announced a completely different outcome, declaring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the same primary election.

According to the faction, Atiku secured 15,300 votes to defeat Amaechi, who was said to have polled 2,200 votes, while Mohammed Hayatu-Deen reportedly scored 200 votes.

Disputed outcome sparks fresh political confusion

The conflicting declarations have deepened uncertainty within the party in the state, as both factions continue to maintain opposing positions on the authentic result of the primary.

Observers say the development highlights ongoing internal disagreements within the ADC, with no unified official statement yet resolving the dispute.

As of the time of filing this report, the party leadership has yet to issue a definitive position on the authentic winner of the Ebonyi presidential primary.

Enugu: Nnaji emerges winner of PDP gov primary

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially announced former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, as its governorship candidate for Enugu State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nnaji secured a total of 7,424 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Samson Nnamani, who polled 600 votes in the primary election conducted by the state governorship electoral committee led by Hon. Austin Nwachukwu in Enugu.

Source: Legit.ng