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Breaking: Confusion as 2 Winners Emerge in Ebonyi ADC Presidential Primary
Politics

Breaking: Confusion as 2 Winners Emerge in Ebonyi ADC Presidential Primary

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • Ebonyi ADC primary results disputed with two factions claiming different winners
  • Amaechi announced the winner with 6,050 votes, while the rival faction declared Atiku won with 15,300 votes
  • Internal divisions raise questions about the ADC's unity and future in Ebonyi State

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Ebonyi state - Confusion has trailed the outcome of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Ebonyi State after two different factions of the party declared separate winners in the exercise held in the state.

In one announcement, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was said to have emerged victorious after polling 6,050 votes, ahead of Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, who scored 4,840 votes, and Atiku Abubakar, who reportedly garnered 1,210 votes.

Confusion as 2 Winners Emerge in Ebonyi ADC Presidential Primary
Confusion as 2 Winners Emerge in Ebonyi ADC Presidential Primary
Source: Twitter

The result was declared by Jennifer Adibe Nwafor, who supervised the exercise in that camp of the party.

Another faction declares Atiku as winner

However, a rival faction of the ADC in Ebonyi State, led by Silas Onu, announced a completely different outcome, declaring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the same primary election.

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According to the faction, Atiku secured 15,300 votes to defeat Amaechi, who was said to have polled 2,200 votes, while Mohammed Hayatu-Deen reportedly scored 200 votes.

Disputed outcome sparks fresh political confusion

The conflicting declarations have deepened uncertainty within the party in the state, as both factions continue to maintain opposing positions on the authentic result of the primary.

Observers say the development highlights ongoing internal disagreements within the ADC, with no unified official statement yet resolving the dispute.

As of the time of filing this report, the party leadership has yet to issue a definitive position on the authentic winner of the Ebonyi presidential primary.

Enugu: Nnaji emerges winner of PDP gov primary

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially announced former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, as its governorship candidate for Enugu State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nnaji secured a total of 7,424 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Samson Nnamani, who polled 600 votes in the primary election conducted by the state governorship electoral committee led by Hon. Austin Nwachukwu in Enugu.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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Atiku Abubakar
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