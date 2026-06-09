Obi Cubana went viral after a video surfaced of him offering marriage advice to BBNaija star Maria Chike and her husband, Kelvin Anene

The trio recently linked up at a high-brow event in Lagos and shared a brief, lively moment captured on camera

Netizens were taken aback by the question Obi Cubana asked the reality TV star and the response she gave

A video of billionaire businessman Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, advising BBNaija star Maria Chike and her husband, Kelvin Anene, went viral online.

This was after the trio were spotted at an event in Lagos and had a brief interaction that was captured on camera.

Obi Cubana’s marriage advice to BBNaija Maira and her husband sparks reactions. Credit: @obicubana, @mariachike

Source: Instagram

The nightlife entrepreneur was heard inquiring from Kelvin how he handles issues in their home and went on to reference the viral Frank Edoho saga with singer Chike.

Obi Cubana asked, “Hope you don’t keep malice in your home?”

Maria responded, “We don’t keep malice here.”

He then went on to warn the couple to be mindful of men like Chike, which caught the attention of many online.

Watch the video below:

, recalls reporting that Obi Cubana finally reacted to rumours that he is no longer part of the City Boy Movement.

The businessman was appointed as the South East Zonal Coordinator for the City Boy Movement a few months ago.

However, he deleted all posts related to the movement from his Instagram page and has since focused on promoting his businesses and sharing family-related content.

It was alleged that he left the group following the backlash he received over his involvement in the movement.

Speaking about the rumour, Obi Cubana shared a post on his Instagram story.

According to him, he is still part of the movement. He added that there is “no leave, no transfer” and asked fans to pin the post online.

Fans were divided in their reactions as many continued to drag him over the post. Some taunted him and questioned why his brother did not contest under the APC.

Others alleged that the party has been recruiting rich people and does not care about the poor masses who would vote during the coming election.

Some social media users also mocked him, claiming that “alert has landed,” which is why he is not ready to leave the movement.

Recall that since he was appointed as the South East Zonal Coordinator for the City Boy Movement, Obi Cubana has been actively campaigning for the movement while sharing videos and pictures online.

What Obi Cubana told BBNaija Maira and her husband has everyone talking. Credit: @obicubana

Source: UGC

Obi Cubana gorgeously celebrates his 49th birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana celebrated his new age with a gratitude post oozing with opulence.

The multi-billionaire turned to Instagram to express pride in being a Nigerian and thanked God for a new year. The father of four left many gushing over the lushness of the indigenous Isi Agu Igbo attire he wore.

Source: Legit.ng