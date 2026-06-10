Speed Darlington has expressed his frustration online after discovering he had to pay a sum of ₦203,500 to park his car at the airport for a four-day trip

The Nigerian entertainer shared a video where he lamented the rising cost of living in the country and directed his anger towards the current administration over the parking fee

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the singer's outcry, with some sympathising with his situation while others questioned his decision

Controversial Nigerian entertainer Speed Darlington has expressed outrage after being charged ₦203,500 for parking his car at an airport for just four days.

The rapper, known for his outspoken style, said he was left stunned when presented with the bill upon his return, describing the fee as excessive and unreasonable.

Speed Darlington laments after airport charges him ₦203,500 to park his car for four days during a trip. Photo: speeddarlingtontv/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In a video now circulating online, Speed Darlington explained that he had chosen to drive himself to the airport instead of paying for a taxi, thinking it would be cheaper and more convenient for his short trip.

He said he expected the parking charges to be around ₦50,000 or ₦70,000, but was shocked when officials demanded over ₦200,000.

Visibly upset, he criticised the rising cost of living in Nigeria and directed his anger at President Bola Tinubu.

The entertainer compared the charges to what he believed similar services might cost in Europe, questioning why Nigerians were being forced to pay such steep fees locally.

“E no go better for Tinubu. Unexpected expense. E pain me die. I don tire to pay for taxi to airport, I say make I carry my motor come airport. Pata pata I’m travelling for 4 days, when I come back it’d either 70k or 50k. They just collected N203,500 from me for parking for 4 days bro. E no go better for Tinubu. Nigeria is now very expensive. They took my food money from me. E shock me I stand there, stand there I no know wetin I wan do. I'm in pains. Nigeria is hell fire. 50k a night, are we in Europe?” he lamented.

Akpi's comments have sparked debate online, with some sympathising with his situation while others questioned his decision to park his vehicle there without checking prices.

Watch Speed Darlington's video below:

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's airport parking bill

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Sarkin_Nigeria wrote:

“You for just jump from there, you never knew what the price was before you parked there? Nobody would charge you less than 200$ for 4 days anywhere in the world.”

@Good_Nigeria_ reacted:

“Let him keep displaying his ignorance as if rules and regulations are optional. He can conveniently pay tolls and obey laws in other countries, but suddenly it's a problem in Nigeria. We know the script already, anything for content and clout.”

@LugIsArsenal wrote:

“Brooo this is much omg this is crazy I swear: 204k for parking your car at the airport is crazy. This government is crazy I swear haaaa. WT,F I can’t even comprehend. What’s wrong with packing your car at the airport. This level no suppose pass 10k 15k per 24hrs. This is rubbish I swear na serious blow sorry Akpi”

Speed Darlington complains about expensive airport parking as his ₦203,500 bill triggers reactions online. Photo: speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington searches for baby mama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington sparked online conversations after unveiling an unusual plan to have a child without getting married.

The singer released a video offering ₦5 million to any financially struggling woman between the ages of 20 and 24 who is willing to give him a baby.

He noted that the mother would have unrestricted access to the child, adding that he increased the reward from his previous ₦3 million offer to attract better candidates.

Source: Legit.ng