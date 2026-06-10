A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after speaking about Nigerian comedian Mark Angel and his new wife

Photos surfaced on social media showing the newlywed couple in church shortly after their traditional wedding

Reacting to the photos, which have 55 tosince gone viral, the young man shared his opinion about the couple's appearance

A Nigerian man attracted attention online following remarks made about comedian Mark Angel and his recently married partner.

The attention began after photos of the duo appeared on X, capturing them inside a church building following their customary marriage ceremony.

Man criticises Mark Angel and wife's appearance. Photo credit: @Zzyon/X.

Source: Twitter

Man criticises Mark Angel's appearance

The person who posted the comment was identified as @Zzyon on X.

He offered a personal view regarding the way the couple appeared in the photos that were circulating online.

The photos in question depicted the husband and wife together within a place of worship, and they were taken soon after the traditional rites had been completed.

The visual content became one of the most shared topics across several social media spaces for a period.

Reacting to the photos, the man specifically criticised the appearance of the newly married duo.

His statement focused on his expectation that financial success ought to be reflected in outward presentation.

He, however, expressed frustration with what he perceived as a mismatch between status and appearance.

In his words:

"One thing I dislike is when someone is wealthy and it doesn't show on them. Like be for real dude and dudettes."

Man disproves Mark Angel and wife's appearance. Photo credit: @Newsdeskk.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as man criticises Mark Angel's appearance

The matter continued to generate reactions as more Nigerians encountered the photos and the accompanying comment.

Gorz said:

"I thought I was the only one that saw it. The guy momey no Dey show at all."

Ikuku said:

"He's the highest paid YouTuber in West Africa and top 3 in the world. Dude should be worth over $1m. He get am. No worry."

Rossa wrote:

"Half the time it’s a styling issue. The boy is dressed like he’s 4 bottles down and dazed at 2am in a ghetto club."

Akinola reacted:

"It happens when you steal people’s sweat (those who worked with or for you). I can’t explain it, you’ll just always look needy no matter what you have. It’s never going to be enough."

Akin added:

"He is looking fresh and cleaner than most Nigerians. There is nothing like a rich look too. You expect him to have pot belly and wear complicated clothes?"

Bujjy6ɓ7 said:

"Again his niche doesn't need him to glow that much. He doesn't need it to show on him. He understands the game."

See the post below:

Woman speaks about Mark Angel's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman went viral on social media after speaking about comedian Mark Angel’s wedding to his new wife.

In her viral post on Facebook, she speculated about the age of the newlywed lady and defended their union.

Source: Legit.ng