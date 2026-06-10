Governor Monday Okpebholo claimed rising insecurity aims to undermine President Tinubu's administration ahead of the 2027 elections

Edo State governor dismisses insecurity as an ineffective strategy for political success and criticises opposition efforts

Okpebholo praises Tinubu's accomplishments, citing visible benefits from fuel subsidy removal across Edo State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Edo State - Governor Monday Okpebholo said the rising insecurity in the country is being orchestrated to tarnish President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okepbholo alleged that some persons are sponsoring insecurity to distract President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Edo State governor said sponsoring insecurity would not guarantee the perpetrators' election victory in the Senate, House of Representatives, or the presidency.

“They can even kidnap all of us—yes, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock.”

He stated this during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign for Local Government Council elections in Edo South Senatorial District.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Okpebholo said there’s no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027 even if everybody is kidnapped.

“There is no vacancy in Aso Rock. What is happening today is the handiwork of the opposition.”

“They have failed. Have they not failed? Is it by kidnapping children? Then who are you going to govern? There will be nobody for you to govern. So let them give us peace so that we can rule well.”

According to Governor Okpebholo, President Tinubu had done more for the country than his predecessors.

The Edo state governor said the impact of fuel subsidy removal had been seen and felt in various projects in the state.

Legit.ng reports that there has been an increase in bandit attacks, kidnapping, terrorism, and other criminal incidents across the country.

The latest being the kidnapping of pupils and teachers from schools in the Ogbomosho area of Oyo State.

The opposition leaders and presidential candidates of various political parties have taken the opportunity to criticise President Tinubu's government for not doing enough to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

2027 elections: Tinubu gets another strong opponent

Recall that President Tinubu got another strong opponent against his second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The PRP cleared Donald Duke, the former governor of Cross River, as its presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

The PRP is one of the opposition parties to watch out for in the election, alongside Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the ADC and the NDC.

Cleric shares prophecy on likely loss for Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma insinuated that ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar could defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Prophet Boma, popular for releasing prophecies, shared 'divine visions' concerning Nigeria's political future.

The prominent religious figure emphasised the need for prayer as Nigeria approaches its next general election in early 2027.

Source: Legit.ng