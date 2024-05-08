Keyshia Cole's siblings: meet the singer's siblings in order of birth

Keyshia Myeshia Cole is an American singer, songwriter, television personality and actress. She gained widespread recognition for her hit albums The Way It Is (2005), Just Like You (2007), and A Different Me (2008). As a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, many have developed an interest in her personal life. For instance, they want to know who Keyshia Cole's siblings are.

Keyshia Cole at the Orleans Arena on 17 November 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada (L). Keyshia Cole at a Music Choice event in New York City (R). Photo: Kris Connor, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Keyshia Cole was born in Oakland, California, United States. She has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades, starring in films and TV shows such as How She Move (2007), Keyshia Cole: All In (2015), Lip Sync Battle (2017), and Keyshia Cole: My New Life (2019). The American singer comes from a big family, including her adopted family. Most of Keyshia Cole's family members are in the show business scene.

Profile summary

Who is Keyshia Cole?

The American singer was born on 15 October 1981 in Oakland, California, United States. Her biological parents are Francine Lons and boxing trainer Virgil Hunter. She was adopted at the age of two by her family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole, changing her last name to Cole. Keyshia Cole’s mother, Frankie, died of accidental substance abuse on 18 July 2021.

Who are Keyshia Cole’s siblings?

The American actress has three known siblings: one brother, Sean Cole and two sisters, Elite Noel and Naffeteria Pugh. Find out more details about them below.

Sean Cole

Sean Cole sits on the stairway (L). Sean Cole takes a selfie indoors (R). Photo: @nuttso_the_outlaw (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Sean Cole

: Sean Cole Place of birth : Oakland, California

: Oakland, California Profession: Rapper

Sean Cole is the son of Yvonne Cole and Leon Cole. He was born in Oakland, California, United States and is the only brother of Keyshia Cole. Best recognised by his stage name, Nutt-So, he commenced his rap career in a group called Street Thugs alongside members Pound and Mo-Savage. Keyshia Cole's brother recorded ten songs with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Neffeteria Pugh

Neffe Pugh at Atlanta Civic Center on 9 October 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Neffeteria Pugh

Neffeteria Pugh Date of birt h: 4 December 1979

h: 4 December 1979 Age : 44 years old (as of 2024)

: 44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Profession: Producer, author, actress

Naffeteria Pugh is the eldest sister of the American singer. She was born on 4 December 1979 in Oakland, California, United States. She is 44 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Naffeteria Pugh has ventured into writing and acting and previously served as an executive producer on her reality documentary series, The Frankie and Neffe Show, in which she co-starred with her late mother, Frankie Lons. The series, which aired for two seasons in 2009, offered viewers a glimpse into their lives.

Additionally, Keyshia Cole’s sister made appearances in the 2006 series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is and another show centred around her renowned sister's life, Keyshia Cole: All In.

Elite Noel

Full name : Elite Noel

: Elite Noel Date of birth: 12 July 1985

12 July 1985 Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)

38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Oakland, California, United States

: Oakland, California, United States Profession: Singer, songwriter, rapper

Elite Noel is the youngest of the Cole siblings. She was born on 12 July 1985 in Oakland, California, United States. She is 38 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Elite has followed in her sister's footsteps, pursuing a career in music. She has released several singles, including BAE, Count Up, and Survive. According to her Instagram profile, Elite is the CEO of FuturisticSoul and co-founder of Klub Kosmetics.

FAQs

Keyshia Cole's siblings are not new to the limelight. She has three known siblings, one brother and two sisters. The singer currently resides in Georgia, United States of America. All of them are pursuing different careers in the entertainment industry.

