The APC could face a major threat in the 2027 general elections as a result of the bigwigs who lost in the party's primaries and have defected to other parties

By counting, two prominent sitting senators, who could not return to the Senate because of the primaries, have joined the opposition ahead of the 2027 election

At the same time, the APC has lost a prominent former deputy Senate president to the opposition after he lost at the party's primaries

The primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been marred by controversies and protests, particularly from high-ranking members, including sitting senators, who could not secure their return ticket during the nationwide exercise.

No less than 12 senators could not secure their return ticket to the national assembly through the APC primaries in their respective senatorial constituencies. While many of the senators are awaiting the final list from the party's national level, some have restrategised and resigned their membership.

Two sitting senators resigned from the APC over the primaries Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

By counting, two sitting senators have dumped the APC to actualise their ambition in the 2027 election, while a former high-ranking senator, who lost in the primary, his bid to return to the national assembly, also joined another opposition party to actualise his dream.

Below is the list of the three former and present senators:

Ovie Omo-Agege

Ovie Omo-Agege, the former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, resigned from the ruling APC after losing at the party's senatorial primary in Delta and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former senator contested the Delta Central senatorial ticket under the NDC on Friday, May 29. His defection is due to losing the APC senatorial ticket to Senator Ede Dafinone, who had the backing of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Ovie Omo-Agege resigns from the APC for the NDC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Senator Shehu Buba Umar

Shehu Buba Umar was the senator representing the Bauchi South senatorial district under the ruling APC, but resigned from the party after he could not secure the governorship ticket of the ruling party during its primaries. He subsequently joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Umar, who planned to contest the APC governorship primaries but pulled out 24 hours before the scheduled date due to what he cited as a lack of internal democracy and manipulation of the process, was announced as the PRP consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Bauchi State.

Senator Shehu Buba Umar becomes the PRP governorship candidate in Bauchi after resigning from the APC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Senator Sama’ila Dahuwa

Like Umar, Senator Dahuwa had defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the ruling party primaries, but it appeared that he was going to be denied the return ticket in the broom party and did not waste time to decamp again.

The calculation led to the move that prompted his decision to join the PRP. He was later announced as the PRP consensus candidate for Bauchi North in the 2027 election. The defection of Dahuwa and Umar from the APC to the PRP could have significant effects on the chances of the APC in Bauchi State.

Governor Idris clinches APC ticket for second term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris secured his return ticket through a unanimous affirmation as the APC's sole candidate in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The governor was unanimously affirmed by the APC delegates from all 225 wards in the state on Thursday, May 21, during the party's governorship primary.

The primary, which was held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, reportedly turned out to be a massive show of support for the governor.

Source: Legit.ng