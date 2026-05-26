Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Amaechi Defeats Atiku to Win ADC Presidential Primary in Top State
Politics

Breaking: Amaechi Defeats Atiku to Win ADC Presidential Primary in Top State

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read
  • Rotimi Amaechi has won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Bayelsa State with 44,404 votes
  • The former minister defeated Atiku Abubakar and Hayatu-Deen Muhammed, who contested but fell short of Amaechi
  • The ADC presidential primary election took place on May 25, 2026, across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State - Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election in Bayelsa State.

Amaechi defeated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Hayatu-Deen Muhammed to emerged winner in the South-South state.

The former Rivers state governor secured a total of 44,404 votes, Atiku scored 6,570 votes, while Hayatu-Deen polled 939 votes.

The ADC presidential primary election was conducted across the state on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Atiku AbubakarRotimi AmaechiBayelsa State
Hot:
Waec Tom felton Madison alworth Femi otedola Miles mcfly