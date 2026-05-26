Breaking: Amaechi Defeats Atiku to Win ADC Presidential Primary in Top State
- Rotimi Amaechi has won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Bayelsa State with 44,404 votes
- The former minister defeated Atiku Abubakar and Hayatu-Deen Muhammed, who contested but fell short of Amaechi
- The ADC presidential primary election took place on May 25, 2026, across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Yenagoa, Bayelsa State - Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election in Bayelsa State.
Amaechi defeated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Hayatu-Deen Muhammed to emerged winner in the South-South state.
The former Rivers state governor secured a total of 44,404 votes, Atiku scored 6,570 votes, while Hayatu-Deen polled 939 votes.
The ADC presidential primary election was conducted across the state on Monday, May 25, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.