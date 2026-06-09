APC supporters visited Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan ahead of the 2027 elections in Africa's largest democracy, Nigeria

Senator Natasha emphasised unity and prioritising development over political affiliations for Kogi Central's progress

The APC members commended Senator Natasha, highlighting her 'positive impact on constituents' lives'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Former director-general of the Kogi State Bureau of Lands, Abdulmalik Teina, on Tuesday, June 9, led a large delegation of his supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on "an appreciation visit" to Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central.

The visit comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday evening, June 9, by Senator Natasha’s media team, the delegation, drawn from various communities across Kogi Central, visited the federal lawmaker to express gratitude for 'her continued commitment to the welfare and development of the district', regardless of political affiliation.

APC supporters led by Alhaji Abdulmalik Teina visited Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to commend her commitment to the welfare of Kogi Central ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

APC supporters pay Natasha visit

Speaking during the visit, Teina commended Senator Natasha for her accessibility, leadership qualities, and unwavering dedication to the needs of her constituents.

According to him, the senator has demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment in representing the interests of Kogi Central at the National Assembly.

APC supporters reportedly applaud Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s projects, empowerment programmes, and leadership in Kogi Central.

Source: Original

Teina said:

“We are here today as stakeholders and supporters from different political backgrounds to appreciate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for her remarkable service to the people of Kogi Central. Leadership is about service, and she has continued to show that she is committed to the progress and development of our land."

He noted that despite political differences, Natasha’s projects, empowerment programmes, and advocacy efforts have positively impacted many residents of the district.

Members of the delegation also praised the senator for maintaining close contact with her constituents and for consistently speaking on issues affecting the people at the national level.

Natasha pledges service beyond politics

In her response, Senator Natasha, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), thanked Teina and the APC supporters for the visit, describing it as a demonstration of unity and collective commitment to the advancement of Kogi Central.

She emphasised that development can only be achieved when leaders and citizens work together beyond party lines in pursuit of the common good.

Natasha said:

“I remain committed to serving every resident of Kogi Central regardless of political party, religion, or ethnic background. The mandate entrusted to me belongs to all the people, and I will continue to do my best to justify their confidence."

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:

Natasha seeks freedom for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate called on the federal government to initiate immediate diplomatic and humanitarian measures to repatriate hundreds of Nigerian women and children currently held in Libyan prisons.

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Aniekan Bassey of Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District on the urgent need to safeguard Nigerians from smuggling, slavery, and human rights abuses in Libya.

Senator Natasha proposed an additional motion directing the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to collaborate with Libyan authorities to fast-track the release and repatriation of Nigerian female inmates and their children born in detention.

Source: Legit.ng