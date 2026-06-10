A Nigerian lady shared her unusual experience after visiting an undisclosed club in Lagos State

In a video, she captured what she saw on the wall of the building and the entire interior, which left her shocked and puzzled

Some netizens who claimed to have visited the particular club in Lagos shared similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady recounted a strange encounter she had after visiting a club in Lagos State whose name was not disclosed.

The experience left her surprised and confused by what she observed inside the venue.

Lady captures strange interior of Lagos club. Photo credit: @malificent/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience in Lagos club

She recorded the incident and shared it online, where it attracted comments from other people who claimed they had also been to the same location.

The lady posted the video on TikTok app through an account that bore the handle @malificent.

In the clip she showed the interior wall of the building and the inside of the clubhouse.

The entrance appeared to be styled like a prison, with individuals dressed as inmates positioned at the door area.

She explained that the setup seemed deliberate and was meant to make the venue appear unusual and distinct from other nightlife spots in the city.

A notice with names of supposed prisoners was also visible on the wall, leaving many netizens aghast.

She described how the atmosphere inside the club added to the unusual impression.

Music played loudly, with saxophone sounds standing out as she moved further into the building.

Her friends questioned whether they had arrived at the correct address because the environment did not resemble a typical club.

Lady posts video of 'prison' in Lagos club. Photo credit: @malificent/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The entire scene gave the impression of a correctional facility rather than a place for entertainment, which heightened her confusion.

In her words:

"POV: You get invited to a club in Lagos, only for you to get there and walk into a prison. The saxophones kept on getting louder cuz my friends were like “are we at the right place?” Lagos clubs tho."

Reactions as lady visits Lagos club

TikTok users responded to the video by sharing their own experiences at the same club in Lagos.

Several commenters confirmed that they had witnessed a similar arrangement during previous visits.

They noted that the prison-themed design and the presence of people posing as inmates were part of the venue’s concept.

@Kush Atelier said:

"Definitely BOHO LAGOS! It’s a fashion club in VI I showcased my designs in their runway last year January. Lovely place."

@Debby said:

"E no Dey pass boho na every year dem Dey bring up new styles fr entrance."

@Oghenz commented:

"From school to club for club to prison from prison to court from court to jail una mind go dey na so people Dey disappear without knowing parents go think say nah school them send there child without knowing this hmmm. I pray it will never turn reality."

@HAMZY said:

"Am very dramatic I swear Infact more dramatic than cardi b person wey carry me go sef go blame his/her self."

@Gift & Surprises Warri/Oghara wrote:

"Omooorrr some girls have mind ooo, even with the settings u guys still went inside even after seeing that man standing by the door that looks like all those killers in horror movies, u girls still went inside."

@Preshy Nana added:

"Una no see trump criminals?"

See the post below:

Lady shares her experience at club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who visited a club for the first time shared her experience with her followers on the X app.

In a now-viral tweet shared via her official account, she disclosed that a friend of hers had persuaded her to come to the club.

Source: Legit.ng