Atiku Abubakar has been declared the winner of the ADC presidential primary in Yobe State

Rotimi Amaechi and Muhammad Hayatuddeen received 300 and 365 votes, respectively

The ADC presidential primary election was deemed peaceful and successful by officials and party members

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Damaturu, Yobe State - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election in Yobe State.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku voted in the ADC presidential primary election in Adamawa State. Atiku, who saw the voting process as democracy in action, was optimistic about the 2027 elections.

Atiku Abubakar triumphs in ADC presidential primary in Yobe State. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The nationwide ADC primary aims to select a candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku scored 44,841 votes in Yobe State to defeat two other aspirants - former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Muhammad Hayatuddeen.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Committee and State Primary Election Returning Officer, Hajiya Ma’am Kyari, said Amaechi scored 300 votes, while Hayatudeen polled 365 votes.

As reported by Daily Trust, Kyari announced the results of the ADC presidential primary election on Monday, May 26, 2026, at the party secretariat in Damaturu.

“Having scored the highest number of valid votes cast, H.E. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, is hereby declared the winner of the ADC presidential primary election in Yobe State.”

Kyari said the ADC primary election was peaceful and conducted in line with the party’s guidelines.

The committee chairperson hailed the ADC members, officials, and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise.

The Yobe State ADC governorship candidate, Kassim Geidam, described the exercise as peaceful, successful, and encouraging.

Geidam expressed satisfaction with the level of participation and cooperation demonstrated by party supporters across Zones A, B, and C.

He stated this while reacting to the outcome of the ADC presidential primary in the state.

Atiku wins ADC presidential primary with 44,841 votes in Yobe State

Source: Original

ADC presidential primary: Atiku wins in Sokoto

Recall that Atiku won the ADC presidential primary election in Sokoto State with 68,823 votes.

The former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and Hayatuddeen received 292 and 319 votes, respectively.

According to the returning officer, a total of 69,434 votes were cast during the primary election.

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Atiku speaks on ADC presidential primary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku urged the ADC to select a competent and nationally appealing presidential candidate for 2027.

He emphasized the need for experience to rescue Nigeria from economic collapse and institutional decay.

Atiku warned against sentiment-driven choices, advocating for strategic thinking to defeat the incumbent president.

Source: Legit.ng