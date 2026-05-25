Atiku Abubakar votes in ADC presidential primary election in Adamawa State

Voting process seen as democracy in action by Atiku, optimistic about 2027 elections

Nationwide ADC primary aims to select candidate for 2027 presidential election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has participated in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election, with a viral video showing him casting his vote in Adamawa State.

The voting took place at the Ajiya Ward Polling Unit in Jimeta, Yola, where party members gathered for the nationwide primary exercise.

Viral Video Shows Atiku Voting During the ADC Presidential Primary

Source: Twitter

Atiku describes exercise as democracy in action

Reacting after voting, Atiku described the process as a reflection of democratic participation and expressed optimism about the party’s future ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I joined other prospective voters of the African Democratic Congress in our party's presidential primaries in casting my vote at the Ajiya Ward Polling Unit in Jimeta Yola, Adamawa State. This is democracy at work,” he said.

ADC conducts nationwide presidential primary

The ADC presidential primary is being conducted simultaneously across the country’s 8,809 wards as the party moves to select its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

According to Atiku, the nationwide exercise represents an important step towards national political change.

“The election taking place simultaneously in 8,809 Wards in Nigeria is a major step in our quest to recover our beloved country and set it on the path of prosperity,” he added.

Growing attention on opposition politics

The emergence of the video has further drawn attention to the ADC’s internal processes and the growing activities within opposition circles ahead of the next general election.

Political observers say the participation of high-profile figures in the exercise reflects increasing efforts by opposition parties to reposition themselves ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng