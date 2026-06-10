The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars are one of the 10 African representatives at the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada

Ghana have been drawn in a tough group at the tournament alongside England, Croatia and Panama

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana are one of the 10 African representatives at the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Ghana set for their fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars finished top of Group I of the CAF qualifying series with 25 points after eight wins, one draw and a loss to Comoros.

The four-time African champions have a tough task ahead in their World Cup group after they were drawn against England, Croatia and Panama in Group L.

CAF sends message to Ghana

Ghana are featuring in their fifth World Cup, having only missed the 2018 edition in Russia, since qualifying for the first time in Germany 2006.

CAF shared a post on their official X page, with a message for the Black Stars as they prepare to represent Africa on the global stage.

“Some World Cup stories never fade. Ghana gave Africa one of its greatest. It’s time for a new chapter,” the post reads.

CAF also reminisced about the Black Stars’ impressive outing at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the first tournament on African soil.

Ghana were 90 seconds away from becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-final, but were denied by a Luis Suarez save and Asamoah Gyan’s missed afterwards.

“Ghana in 2010. One of Africa’s greatest #FIFAWorldCup stories. 🇬🇭. The first World Cup on African soil. The closest an African nation had ever come. A journey that changed what felt possible forever. 💫,” the post reads.

As noted by GFA, Ghana are heading to the World Cup under the tutelage of Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, who took over after Otto Addo was sacked in March.

Queiroz defends Partey’s selection

Queiroz will be without the injured Mohammed Kudus, but has called up former Arsenal star Thomas Partey, who is facing multiple charges of assault in the UK.

Carlos Queiroz defends Thomas Partey's inclusion in Ghana's World Cup squad. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese tactician hit back at questions over the selection, claiming he is not the judge and will let the case run its natural course.

“If the player is here with me, my answer is clear. I don't have any comments about my own decisions. He is here, so what are we talking about?” he said as quoted by BBC Sport.

“This is not for me or you to make a judgment about. Let the events run their normal course; let the river flow, and one day when the river meets the ocean, we are going to find the truth.”

FIFA President sends message to Ghana

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a message to Ghana after the Black Stars qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

The global football administrator acknowledged the colour, style and passion Ghanians bring to the world stage and can't wait to see them in the USA.

Source: Legit.ng