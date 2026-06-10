Michaela Rylaarsdam, a 32-year-old OnlyFans creator, was sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty to the accidental death of a client

The 55-year-old victim, Michael Dale, was found unresponsive in his Escondido bedroom with duct tape, plastic wrap, and a bag on his head

Prosecutors initially charged Rylaarsdam with murder, but the case was eventually resolved as involuntary manslaụghter

A 32-year-old OnlyFans content creator identified as Michaela Rylaarsdam has been sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty to the involuntary manslaụghter of a 55-year-old man during a paid session in Escondido.

Michaela Rylaarsdam, 32, admitted responsibility for the 2023 incident that led to the death of Michael Dale, who became unresponsive while bound and covered with plastic materials in the bedroom he rented.

The agreed sentence will be served in the county jail.

An OnlyFans model faces four years behind bars following a dangerous paid fẹtish encounter that killed a 55-year-old client. Photo: michaelaandbrandon

Source: Instagram

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Court records revealed that Michael Dale had duct tape on his mouth and a plastic bag over his head when he collapsed.

Prosecutors said he was left with four layers around his head: duct tape, plastic bag, plastic wrap and more duct tape, for at least eight minutes before a 911 call was made.

When police arrived, Michaela Rylaarsdam was performing CPR.

Michael Dale was found in sweatpants and shiny black boots, wrapped in clingy plastic from his thighs down, with his arms bound above his head.

Videos and online connection

Investigators confirmed that the OnlyFans content creator recorded parts of the encounter, with eight short clips presented during her preliminary hearing. The footage was intended for her OnlyFans site.

Testimony showed that Michael Dale had contacted her online weeks earlier, paying to communicate and requesting specific acts, including having boots glued to his feet. He also asked her to glue his eyes shut, which she refused.

Court sentences content creator Michaela Rylaarsdam to custody after a client dies during paid session. Photo: michaelaandbrandon

Source: Instagram

Legal proceedings and charges

Nearly two years passed before prosecutors filed charges, initially accusing Michaela Rylaarsdam of murder.

At her preliminary hearing, Deputy District Attorney David Jarman highlighted the dangerous circumstances surrounding Dale’s death.

Judge Daniel Link noted that while evidence was sufficient to proceed, the case raised questions about whether it amounted to second-degree murder or involuntary manslaụghter.

Courtroom statements and aftermath

Michaela Rylaarsdam’s lawyer, Daniel Cohen, said she gave a heartfelt apology in court, expressing remorse and acknowledging responsibility.

He added that she had sought therapy even before charges were filed.

Judge Link reflected on the fine line between consensual fẹtish practices and implied malice, pointing out that involuntary manslaụghter under California law involves an unlawful killing without intent to kill but with disregard for human life.

Police arrest suspects in Talay Riley's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that British police arrested three suspects linked to the fatal stabbing of British-Nigerian musician Mark Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley.

The 35-year-old entertainer died after sustaining multiple stab wounds in the garden of a residential property on Rayleigh Road in London.

Detectives have released the three initial suspects while a second 20-year-old stabbing victim continues to receive medical care for non-life-threatening injuries.

Source: Legit.ng