Atiku Abubakar’s camp dismissed Babachir Lawal’s allegations regarding the ADC presidential primary and argued that no verifiable evidence was presented

Phrank Shaibu said the former SGF relied on unnamed sources and unproven claims, adding that serious accusations required factual backing

The statement suggested Lawal’s criticism stemmed from dissatisfaction over the outcome of the party’s presidential primary contest

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has rejected allegations made against him by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, insisting that the accusations were unsupported by facts and lacked credible evidence.

The response came through a statement issued on Monday, June 8, by Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Atiku Abubakar rejected allegations made against him by former SGF Babachir Lawal. Photo: FB/Atiku, Babchir

Source: Twitter

The statement was described as the former vice president’s final reaction to comments Lawal made during a recent television appearance, where he questioned the conduct of the African Democratic Congress presidential primary.

What evidence backs Babachir’s claims?

Shaibu argued that despite making serious accusations during the interview, Lawal failed to provide material proof to support his assertions.

According to the statement, allegations concerning the party’s primary election were not accompanied by documents, witness accounts, recordings or any other verifiable evidence.

“Mr. Lawal spent nearly an hour making grave accusations about the conduct of the ADC presidential primary. Yet he failed to produce a single piece of verifiable evidence. No document. No petition. No result sheet. No witness statement. No recording. Nothing.”

The statement maintained that public allegations must be supported by proof, particularly when they concern electoral processes and political figures.

Atiku’s camp also accused Lawal of relying on unnamed sources and unverified claims throughout the interview. Shaibu said the discussion generated more speculation than facts and questioned the credibility of the allegations.

Atiku’s camp argues that no documentary or witness evidence was produced to support the accusations. Photo: FB/Atiku

Source: Facebook

Was personal disappointment behind criticism?

The former vice president’s aide suggested that Lawal’s position may have been influenced by his support for another aspirant during the primary contest.

According to the statement, Lawal openly backed a rival candidate before the exercise concluded and became critical only after his preferred aspirant failed to emerge victorious.

Shaibu further challenged what he described as contradictions in Lawal’s remarks about Atiku’s political influence.

The statement argued that Lawal portrayed Atiku as politically irrelevant while simultaneously accusing him of orchestrating a far-reaching conspiracy capable of influencing party members nationwide.

Why Atiku camp calls allegations flawed

The statement also referenced comments made by Lawal regarding his relationship with President Bola Tinubu, saying Nigerians could form their own conclusions from the remarks.

Shaibu defended Atiku’s political record, citing his involvement in economic reforms, telecommunications liberalisation, private sector growth and education initiatives over several decades.

Concluding the response, Atiku’s camp maintained that the allegations remained unproven and insisted that public opinion should be guided by evidence rather than speculation.

“The facts remain unchanged. The truth remains intact. And no amount of bitterness can alter either.”

Atiku accuses Babachir of promoting dangerous narratives

In a previous report, Atiku Abubakar criticised former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, over comments he described as divisive and rooted in ethnic prejudice.

Atiku said recent public remarks by Lawal reflected a troubling attempt to frame political disagreements through an ethnic lens rather than engage in factual debate. He argued that such rhetoric risked deepening existing divisions at a time when the country required greater unity.

Source: Legit.ng