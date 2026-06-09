A video of Nollywood actresses Bukky Wright, Shaffy Bello, Toyin Adewale and Mama Rainbow caught the attention of many online

In the viral video, the four actresses were seen at a movie set when Mama Rainbow’s colleagues showed respect to her

Fans and netizens who came across the trending video shared what they noticed about the four movie stars

A viral video showed a lovely moment between veteran Nollywood actresses, Bukky Wright, Shaffy Bello, and Toyin Adewale.

The now-trending clip showed how the three knelt down to greet veteran actress and Yoruba cinema icon, Mama Rainbow.

Fans react as Bukky Wright, Shaffy Bello and Toyin Adewale kneel to greet Mama Rainbow. Credit: @bukkywright @shashaffybello, @toyinadewale

Source: Instagram

The actresses were seen on set for a new production by popular content creator Folagade Banks, also known as Mama Deola.

Legit.ng reports that Folagade is currently working on a movie titled “A Mama Deola Wedding Story.”

In the video, Iya Rainbow warmly embraced the actresses, creating a lively atmosphere filled with smiles and hugs. Fans have praised the moment as a beautiful reflection of Yoruba culture, humility, and unity within Nollywood’s veteran community.

Sharing the video on his verified Instagram page, Folagade Banks wrote:

“What I love the most about The Mama Deola wedding story set is the bonding! See the veterans paying homage to the legend it was such a beautiful moment 😍❤️.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a recent chat with actress Bimpe Akintunde, the 83-year-old opened up about the reason she vowed never to remarry after her husband’s death.

According to Mama Rainbow, who recently celebrated her birthday, her decision was shaped by one painful encounter that changed her view of love forever.

She recalled:

“A man wanted to marry me when my husband died, but he ran away when he saw 11 kids with me. He came to my house, saw the children eating with me, and when I told him they were all mine, he left and never came back.”

That single moment, she said, made her realise that her children would be her lifelong responsibility.

Mama Rainbow, who lost her husband in 1984, took on the role of both mother and father to her children. Despite the financial struggles that followed, she remained determined to raise them well.

She stated

“I told myself that if that man could walk away after seeing the reality of my life, then marriage wasn’t for me anymore,” she said.

The veteran actress explained that she chose to focus on her children and career, trusting that God would see her through.

Her resilience paid off; all her children grew into successful adults, and she continued to rise in the entertainment industry.

Starting her career in the 1960s, Mama Rainbow became one of the most respected figures in Yoruba and English-language cinema.

Even at 83, her spirit remains youthful, her laughter infectious, and her faith unwavering.

She said:

“Everything I went through made me stronger. God stood by me when no one else did."

Social media buzzes over video of Bukky Wright, Shaffy Bello and Toyin Adewale greeting Mama Rainbow. Credit: @mamarainbow

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Mama Rainbow's moments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

babycee03 said:

"The OGs in the game. The project is a banger😍."

abikegrocerystore said:

"Issagaju 🔥🔥mama deola always dey gbe wa debe🙌we are ready for this masterpiece 💃💃olorun a fi Alubarika si Amin."

p.o.pthehumanbein said:

"Looking forward to this Mama Deola wedding story project cause I'm already in love with."

vicky_skincare said:

"How mama Deola take bring these powerful veterans together? Omohhhhhh, this is really gooooooooood. Take your flower 🌺."

Mama Rainbow takes AMVCA plaque to church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how Iya Rainbow celebrated the Merit Award she received at the AMVCA.

In the viral video, she danced and held the award plaque in her hands while some church members joined her.

At a point, she held onto it firmly so it wouldn't fall off while someone was trying to drag it from her.

Source: Legit.ng