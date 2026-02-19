Rivers State Assembly halts impeachment process against Governor Fubara and Deputy Governor Odu

President Tinubu intervenes to stop impeachment proceedings in Rivers State

The Impeachment motion was suspended during the assembly's resumed sitting in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have halted the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu.

Legit.ng reports that the Rivers lawmakers had accused Governor Fubara of gross misconduct, including the demolition of the state assembly complex and spending without legislative approval, among other charges.

The lawmakers stopped the impeachment move against Governor Fubara following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention.

As reported by The Punch, the Rivers Assembly moved the motion to halt the impeachment process on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at its resumed sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Court makes pronouncement on plot to impeach Fubara

Recall that the Rivers state crisis took a new shape as the Oyigbo High Court indefinitely adjourns suit challenging Governor Fubara's impeachment process.

Justice Florence Fiberesima’s ruling stems from pending appeals before the Court of Appeal, affecting the impeachment case.

The Nigerian public reacts, highlighting political instability and calling for leadership change in Rivers State amid the rift between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara's impeachment: Rivers Chief Judge hailed for refusing

Legit.ng also reported that the pro-democracy group backed Rivers State Chief Judge Simeon Amadi for refusing to constitute a panel to probe Governor Fubara.

The group said interim court orders and a pending appeal lawfully prevented any impeachment-related action by the chief judge.

The coalition warned that continued impeachment moves by the Rivers assembly could trigger a constitutional crisis.

