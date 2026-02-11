Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has appointed five new permanent secretaries in Rivers state's civil service

This came after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, confirmed reconciliation with the governor amid political tensions and potential impeachment threats in Rivers state

Nigerians' reactions to the development in Rivers reflect diverse opinions on the political dynamics between Wike and Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has approved the appointments of five permanent secretaries in the state's civil service.

Iningi Brown, the Rivers' Head of Service, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, February 10.

According to The Nation, the newly appointed permanent secretaries are Dr Wachukwu Worgu, Eke Owuma, Ogbonna Anthony, Dr Jim-Jaja Gogo and Uzor Henry.

According to Brown, Governor Fubara has been scheduled to swear in the new permanent secretaries on Wednesday, February 11.

Wike confirms peace meeting with Fubara, Tinubu

The development came following the confirmation of fresh reconciliation between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who also doubled as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads for months after the governor resumed office over the control of the political structure in the state.

The State House of Assembly, whose majority of the lawmakers are behind the minister, has moved to impeach the governor, but the move was thwarted by President Bola Tinubu, who, in 2025, declared a state of emergency.

Speaking about the reconciliation meeting on Tuesday, February 10, Wike confirmed that the president held a meeting with him and the governor. He expressed the optimism that this would be the last time President Tinubu would be intervening in the crisis rocking the state, with the hope that the governor would stick to their agreement this time around.

Nigerians react to Wike, Fubara's fresh reconciliation

Nigerians have shared different perceptions about the latest development in the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state. Below are some of their reactions:

Kie explained the side view in politics in the minister's interview:

"That Baba says, 'I didn’t know you were there.' Energy is everything. Politics is always full of side-eyes and surprise entrances, Wike and Fubara showing up together probably left a lot of people scrambling to read the room."

Emmanuel Uket observed the minister's son always with him:

"Wike's son, following his father everywhere, is he now learning politics from his father?"

Free Man questioned Wike's directive to the Rivers lawmakers:

"My anger is how he said he has told the House of Assembly. If Rivers people have sense, none of the members of that house merit coming back to that house in 2027."

Zech observed that the minister was having heavy breathing:

"I thought I was the only one who heard that heavy breathing until I checked the comment section. Shy nah lion breath be that abi nah human?"

