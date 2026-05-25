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Full List of 12 Lagos Lawmakers Who Failed to Secure APC Tickets for 2027 Election
Politics

Full List of 12 Lagos Lawmakers Who Failed to Secure APC Tickets for 2027 Election

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • APC has released the final candidate list for the Lagos State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 elections
  • 12 sitting lawmakers, including Desmond Elliot, failed to secure return tickets for the upcoming general elections
  • High-profile legislators were among those ousted in the Lagos APC primaries, signalling significant political shifts

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its final list of candidates for the Lagos State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections in Africa's largest democracy.

As reported on Monday, May 25, by The Nation, the list, signed by the state party chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, confirmed that 12 sitting lawmakers failed to secure return tickets, including three principal officers and several high-profile members.

APC releases final Lagos State House of Assembly candidate list for 2027 elections, confirming 12 sitting lawmakers, including three principal officers, failed to secure return tickets, according to party chairman Cornelius Ojelabi.
APC confirms that 12 serving lawmakers, including actor turned politician Desmond Elliot, failed to secure return tickets ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @DesmondOElliot, @lshaofficial
Source: Twitter

APC primaries: Loser Lagos lawmakers

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Legit.ng highlights 12 Lagos lawmakers who failed to secure the APC tickets for the 2027 elections, as listed below:

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

  1. Desmond Elliot (Surulere Constituency I)
  2. Setonji David (Deputy Chief Whip)
  3. Lanre Afini (Lagos Island I)
  4. Gbolahan Ogunleye (Ikorodu Constituency I)
  5. Noheem Adams (Majority Leader)
  6. Fatai Mojeed (Chief Whip)
  7. Apata Samuel (Somolu Constituency II)
  8. Jubreel Abdulkareem (Agege II)
  9. Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi/Isolo I)
  10. Emmanuel Oloto (Ifako-Ijaiye II)
  11. Bonu Solomon (Badagry II)
  12. Obafemi Saheed (Kosofe II)

Desmond Elliot withdraws from APC primary

On May 20, Desmond Elliot pulled out of the APC primary election for the Surulere 1 seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly after alleging that his supporters were prevented from participating in the exercise.

Surulere Constituency I was a flashpoint in the recent APC primaries.

Elliot announced his decision at the Paddington Mini Stadium along Western Avenue, venue of the party's primary.

The 52-year-old claimed that repeated appeals to electoral officials for access to the venue were ignored.

Supporters of Desmond Elliot gathered outside the primary venue in Lagos during the APC primaries.
Desmond Elliot addressed party members before withdrawing from the APC primary in Surulere, Lagos. Photo credit: @desmondelliot
Source: Instagram
“And of course, in all zones, they’ve been intimidating and stopping us. I want to officially announce my withdrawal from this particular race. This is my ward. If you go outside, those are my people outside,” he said.

Read also

Breaking: Ex-governor's son, 2 others declared winner in APC assembly tickets

In contrast, Femi Gbajabiamila, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's chief of staff (CoS), said reports he received indicated that the exercise was "transparent" across the constituency.

The Punch quoted Gbajabiamila as saying:

“The election has been free and transparent, and I am happy to see that. So, I congratulate the people."

Barakat Odunuga takes Desmond Elliot's ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC declared a former aide to Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, the winner of the Surulere Constituency I House of Assembly primary election.

The election, held across six wards in Surulere, saw Bakare win all wards with large margins and reportedly featured incumbent lawmaker Elliot.

Declaring Odunuga-Bakare the winner, the local government area returning officer, Yussuf Kelani, said the female aspirant polled a total of 11,625 votes, officially making her the party’s candidate for the constituency.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Desmond ElliotAPCLagos StateBabajide Sanwo-OluNational Assembly
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