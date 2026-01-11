Rivers State Assembly alleges a secret plot to undermine constitutional duties through ex parte court order

Opposition leaders emphasise the rule of law and due process amid political tensions in Rivers State

Mixed reactions reveal concerns over potential political instability and the influence of key figures in the region

The Rivers State House of Assembly has alleged that there was a secret plot by some loyalists of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to obtain an ex parte order from the High Court outside the Port Harcourt judicial division to prevent the legislature in the state from performing its constitutional duties.

This was disclosed in a press statement by Enemi George, the chairman of the House committee on information, petitions and complaints, adding that the assembly has received credible information about the plot.

In some of the sections of the constitution, the lawmakers said:

"Section 188(10) states that "no proceedings or determination of the panel or of the House of Assembly or any matter relating to such proceedings or determination shall be entertained or questioned in any court"

This is coming amid the plot by the assembly to sack the governor, as he has continued to throw jabs at his predecessor, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Nigerians react as Rivers lawmakers warn Fubara

The development has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Hon. Nuhu Sada said:

"We have noted the statement by the Rivers State House of Assembly. As a responsible opposition, we reaffirm our commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and due process. All parties should exercise restraint and allow lawful institutions to play their roles without intimidation or preemption. Democracy is best served when disagreements are resolved legally and peacefully, in the interest of Rivers State and Nigeria."

Adetunji Adewole commented:

"This is serious. The Assembly is clearly warning against attempts to bypass constitutional procedures with ex parte orders outside its jurisdiction. It’s a reminder that the rule of law and due process must guide political actions, not shortcuts or media manoeuvres."

King Dave reacted:

"The panic in the Wike camp is loud! They thought the 2025 State of Emergency would finish Fubara, but the Ijaw spirit is too strong. Now that Tinubu has summoned both of them to France/Dubai, the Wike boys realise the President might finally be choosing stability over godfatherism. You don’t push for a third impeachment in two years unless you’re desperate. Wike’s structure is shaking because Fubara’s defection to the APC and his alliance with the ADC coalition have completely flipped the script for 2027. The godfather is running out of moves!"

Ochai tweeted:

"This river state thinks they are the only state in this country. They keep disturbing us and distracting President Tinubu from some crucial tasks that he needs to do. They have to allow us to rest."

Tinubu urged to step into Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu is viewed as pivotal in resolving Rivers state’s political crisis amid the renewed tension between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Political commentator Atoyebi Paul praises Wike's influence in securing votes for Tinubu amid turmoil and believes the APC should not have intervened in the crisis.

Paul's comment on the crisis came amid the impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara, which further highlight the ongoing power struggles in the state.

